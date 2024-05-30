One of the best things about having freshly laundered clothes is the pleasant fragrance you encounter every time you open your drawer. But the one drawback is that, oftentimes, those scents and blue dyes in your detergent can cause itchiness, rashes and other types of irritation, especially if you use more than the recommended amount. This is why the best laundry detergents for sensitive skin are typically free of those scent or color-related additives, according to Dr. Marianna Blyumin-Karasik, a board-certified dermatologist at Precision Skin Institute. These ingredients are not technically necessary and often lead to allergic reactions that can be “red, itchy, stingy, burning eczema rashes or hives in exposed areas,” she says.

With that in mind, I spoke with Blyumin-Karasik and Dr. Brendan Camp, a double-board-certified dermatologist in Manhattan, to get their insight and product recommendations for the best laundry detergents for sensitive skin. They also helped me answer questions about whether it’s better to use liquid or powder detergent and other habits to avoid skin irritation.

How I picked the best laundry detergents for sensitive skin

Besides recommendations from our experts, I also considered highly rated hypoallergenic laundry detergents on Amazon with at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more. Our experts recommend keeping the following aspects in mind when looking for sensitive skin-friendly laundry detergent:

Fragrance-free : Fragrance is a common ingredient for laundry detergents, especially floral ones. However, these artificial fragrances can cause skin irritation and trigger allergic reactions in some people. This is why dermatologists strongly recommend using laundry detergents that are free of strong scents, especially ones from brands you haven’t used before. All of the detergents I recommend below are fragrance free.

: Fragrance is a common ingredient for laundry detergents, especially floral ones. However, these artificial fragrances can cause skin irritation and trigger allergic reactions in some people. This is why dermatologists strongly recommend using laundry detergents that are free of strong scents, especially ones from brands you haven’t used before. All of the detergents I recommend below are fragrance free. Dye-free : Similar to fragrances, dyes are added to laundry detergent mostly for show. Ultimately, neither scents nor dyes are required ingredients for effective laundry detergents. Dyes can also cause potentially severe skin reactions, so all of my recommendations below are also dye free.

: Similar to fragrances, dyes are added to laundry detergent mostly for show. Ultimately, neither scents nor dyes are required ingredients for effective laundry detergents. Dyes can also cause potentially severe skin reactions, so all of my recommendations below are also dye free. Phthalates : Also called plasticizers, phthalates are chemicals often used in plastic products and as solvents in detergents, cleaning products, clothing and cosmetic products like hairspray, cleansers, shampoos and nail polish, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Blyumin-Karasik recommends using detergents without phthalates to avoid an allergic reaction. In making the list below, I tried to prioritize products without phthalates and some that use plant-based ingredients.

: Also called plasticizers, phthalates are chemicals often used in plastic products and as solvents in detergents, cleaning products, clothing and cosmetic products like hairspray, cleansers, shampoos and nail polish, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Blyumin-Karasik recommends using detergents without phthalates to avoid an allergic reaction. In making the list below, I tried to prioritize products without phthalates and some that use plant-based ingredients. Triclosan: Triclosan is an ingredient commonly found in many consumer products, such as hand soaps and detergents, which reduces bacterial growth, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This additive could cause skin irritation for some people, according to Blyumin-Karasik. I made sure to include products below that only have ingredients labeled as hypoallergenic.

The best laundry detergents for sensitive skin in 2025

Best liquid detergents for sensitive skin

Tide’s Free & Gentle detergent comes recommended by Blyumin-Karasik as a great hypoallergenic option. The one-gallon container lasts up to four months, according to the brand. The dispenser is also easy to use — just press the red button so detergent can flow into the cap — no heavy lifting required.

Seventh Generation makes many popular, eco-friendly cleaning products, including this concentrated laundry detergent. The cleaner comes recommended by Camp, who likes its plant-based formula. “Made with plant-based ingredients, this liquid detergent contains no dyes, optical brighteners or fragrances, and has been tested for skin irritation and sensitization,” he says. If you’re a Seventh Generation fan, you could also pair this detergent with the brand’s skin-friendly Free & Clear Fabric Softener Sheets.

All’s Free & Clear variety of detergent is a good choice for those with sensitive skin, according to Blyumin-Karasik, who likes that it doesn’t contain any irritating ingredients, similar to Tide. Additionally, the cleaner is free of dyes, a strong scent and is hypoallergenic. Plus, the concentrated liquid cleans up to 110 loads of laundry in all types of washers, including high-efficiency machines, according to the brand.

Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin laundry detergent comes recommended by both Blyumin-Karasik and Camp. The one gallon size is good for up to 140 loads of laundry, according to the brand. It also has baking soda, a common cleaning agent, and is free of dyes, scents and other harsh chemicals. Plus, the detergent is certified by SkinSafe, a database of personal care products ree of ingredients that may lead to allergic reactions, according to the brand. The one-gallon container is also great for those with large families who do laundry more than once a week.

The Ecos brand is known for its commitment to making more sustainable cleaning products, including this 100% vegan liquid laundry detergent. The detergent is available fragrance-free or scented, and it’s hypoallergenic, phosphate free and EPA Safer Choice certified. You only have to use one to three ounces of the detergent for small to large loads of laundry. Plus, you can use it to spot treat stains — just pour a small amount of the solution directly onto set-in stains and scrub them before adding to the wash.

Best powder detergent for sensitive skin

While some people prefer liquid laundry detergent, powder detergent is still an effective option. This laundry powder from Molly’s Suds comes recommended by Camp, who likes that it’s made from only a few straightforward plant-derived ingredients. It’s free of fragrances, dyes, optical brighteners and other potential skin irritants, too, according to the brand. You only need a tablespoon of detergent for each load instead of cupfuls, so it’ll last you for at least a few months.

Best detergent sheet for sensitive skin

Earth Breeze laundry detergent sheets are neither a liquid nor a powder, but rather sheets that look like dryer sheets, but dissolve when you put them in the wash with clothes. The sheets use less plastic than a bottle or liquid or powder detergent, they’re travel friendly and you can even use one sheet for two loads. The pack has 30 detergent sheets total, but you can use half a sheet for a single regular-size load of laundry, meaning it will last up to 60 loads of laundry, according to the brand. Plus, the sheets dissolve in water of any temperature, so you can use them to wash different types of garments.

Best sustainable laundry detergent for sensitive skin

Blueland Laundry Detergent Tablet Refills $ 23.99 Amazon $ 21.00 Blueland What to know Detergent type: dissolvable pod | Hypoallergenic: yes | Dye free: yes | Fragrance free: yes What we like Dissolvable

No plastic bottle or cap

Refillable Something to note Available in 60 or 120 tablets

Blueland makes some of my favorite eco-friendly and sensitive skin-safe home and personal care items. These laundry detergent tablets are around the size of a large coin and you can use one for an average size of laundry. It’s available fragrance-free and doesn’t have phthalates, phosphates, microplastics or dyes, according to the brand. It’s also an EPA Safer Choice-certified item and you can order refills of them to store in a small bin.

Best detergent pod for sensitive skin

I love using Dropps laundry and dish detergent pods because they don’t have strong smells and don’t cause skin irritation, in my experience. This particular Sensitive Skin detergent is dye free and works in all water temperatures, according to the brand. One set comes with 40 pods and you only need one for small loads, two for medium-size loads and three for large ones. Plus, the package is plastic-free and stands up on its own.

How to shop for laundry detergent for sensitive skin

To avoid skin irritation from your laundry detergent, our experts recommend looking for options without these ingredients:

Fragrance

The majority of laundry detergents, whether liquid, powder or sheet, have some sort of scent. That’s because we often associate the pleasant smells of flowers or fruits with tidiness. This additive, however, is a common cause of skin irritation, according to both Blyumin-Karasik and Camp. You should look for unscented detergents and avoid laundry fragrance products, like scent beads. Also, keep in mind that even if your clothes don’t have a noticeable scent to them, this doesn’t mean they aren’t clean. You can also look into baby laundry detergents, as these are often free of fragrances, dyes and other allergens.

Dye

In addition to fragrance, you should also steer clear of dyes. This means that detergents that are clear rather than blue, green or purple. The dyes in liquid laundry detergents are technically not necessary for cleaning clothes and they usually only add to brand recognition or correlate to scents (i.e. lavender scented detergent is usually purple). The ingredients added to make detergent a certain hue can contribute to skin irritation, including itchiness, redness and dryness.

Preservatives

While they provide more functionality in laundry detergent than fragrances and dyes, preservatives also have the potential to cause skin irritation. Preservatives are ingredients that stop or slow bacterial growth. Triclosan is a common additive in laundry detergent, according to Blyumin-Karasik, that can cause an allergic reaction of the skin for some people. If you are particularly sensitive to most laundry detergents, you could even look into making a basic homemade detergent using ingredients like water, baking soda or castile soap.

Frequently asked questions What is in laundry detergent that people are allergic to? The dyes, fragrances and preservatives found in laundry detergent are often the cause of skin irritations and allergic reactions, according to our experts. Some people may be sensitive to all of these ingredients, or only some of them. Both Blyumin-Karasik and Camp recommend looking for laundry detergents without dyes and scents. “People with more sensitive or eczema-prone skin may develop a contact dermatitis to ingredients that cause rashes, dryness, or itching,” says Camp. Additionally, Camp recommends looking for laundry detergents that are plant-based or hypoallergenic.

