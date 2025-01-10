Although Amazon Prime Day is months away, you can still save big at Amazon throughout the year. Right now, the brand’s hosting its Winter Sale, where you can find discounts across all shopping categories, including home, beauty and wellness and tech. I found great deals on everyday essentials like oral care as well as more splurge-worthy items, like a Dyson vacuum, you may want to invest in while it’s on sale.

I frequently cover sales for major retailers, including Amazon and Target. Every product I highlighted below is an NBC Select-staff recommendation, an NBC Select award winner or a highly rated option from brands we frequently cover — regardless, they are all 20% off or more. The Amazon Winter sale is open to Prime members as well as non-Prime shoppers, though it’s not clear how long deals will last. If you see something you like, I recommend you check out quickly as availability and discounts may change.

Best Amazon Winter Sale finds

This at-home whitening kit removes stains and makes your teeth 20 levels whiter with consistent use, according to Crest. The non-slip strips have hydrogen peroxide (an enamel-safe ingredient that dentists commonly use to whiten teeth) on them to achieve these results, according to the brand. This kit comes with 20 treatments (44 strips) and two one-hour express treatments. “These are super easy to use and great for anyone looking to try the at-home whitening experience out for the first time,” says NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider.

4.3-star average rating from 49,665 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum uses three suction levels to clean carpet and hard floors in neat rows as it navigates around your home and furniture using its sensors, according to the brand. Because of its sleek design, it can fit under small spaces and access hard-to-reach areas, according to iRobot. You can see precisely where it’s cleaning by using its companion app, which also lets you schedule when you want it to run. The vacuum can clean for 120 minutes on a single charge, and once its battery is low, it will automatically return to its charging station.

4.8-star average rating from 57,645 reviews on Amazon

“This is my go-to toiletry bag because it fits absolutely everything I could possibly need if I’m away for a night or three weeks,” says NBC Select social media assistant Caitlin Cusack. Before, Cusack would have to travel with multiple bags for her skin care, hair care and makeup, but with this, she can fit all of her products into one. “I also love that I can hang it and still keep things organized.” Once you hang your water-resistant bag, you can see exactly where each item is since it has transparent sides for a clear overview.

4.5-star average rating from 59,516 reviews on Amazon

This single-serve coffee maker can brew an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup of coffee using its K-cup pods in a few minutes. “I’m a big pour-over lover, but sometimes that’s just not realistic in the morning when I’m rushing to work, so the Keurig makes that process quick and easy,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “It still makes coffee that tastes pretty good, too.” Since it’s tall and slim, Godio says it also saves her a lot of countertop space as well.

4.6-star average rating from 839 reviews on Amazon

After testing over 100 moisturizers, this lightweight and fast-absorbing gel-cream made it into our top 10 and is also an NBC Select Wellness Award winner. “My skin felt like it was hydrated for hours, with no dry patches or flakiness on my face,” says NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman. It has hyaluronic acid in it to hydrate the skin, niacinamide to gently exfoliate the skin and squalane to maintain your skin barrier after that exfoliation, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 2,466 reviews on Amazon

This Dyson vacuum is great for pet owners because it removes pet hair, allergens, dirt and more, regardless of your floor type, thanks to its three cleaning modes. In addition to its standard vacuuming setting, it comes with two attachments that’ll enhance your cleaning experience — a combination tool (to access hard-to-reach spaces) and a stair tool (to remove debris easily from stairs). Although this isn’t a cordless vacuum, reviewers say its 35-foot cord allows them to freely move around different parts of their home without getting stuck since it’s easy to steer around furniture.

4.8-star average rating from 2,303 reviews on Amazon

JBL makes some of our favorite portable speakers, including this small, compact option. Reviewers love that it’s loud enough for a small gathering, has an excellent bass sound and is convenient for on-the-go use since it’s small enough to fit in your palm, so it doesn’t take up much room in bags. The water- and dust-resistant speaker has an integrated loop so you can attach it to a dog lease or backpack while outside. It also has up to seven hours of playtime on a single charge.

4.3-star average rating from 28,994 reviews on Amazon

To help hydrate and depuff my under-eye area, I love using these Grace & Stella eye masks. The hydrogel patches are soaked in a serum that includes sea moss, amino acids and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and brighten the skin while simultaneously reducing the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. “I cannot only feel my skin drinking up the patches’ hydrating ingredients, but I can see results: My skin looks noticeably brighter and more plump post application,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who uses a pair daily. These NBC Select editor-approved under-eye masks are available in four additional formulations, two of which (Illuminating and Moisturizing) are also currently on sale.

More Amazon Winter Sale deals:

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers new product launches, beauty and wellness topics, and sales from retailers, including Reformation, Lands’ End and Uniqlo. For this article, I searched through Amazon’s Winter Sale and rounded up NBC Select staff favorites and highly rated discounted items. Every item is at least 20% off.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more