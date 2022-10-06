If you’re looking for new Bluetooth headphones or want to purchase a pair as a holiday gift, the Apple AirPods Pro — not the latest model, but the first generation — are currently at their lowest price since last year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales — to evaluate the quality of this deal, we used price comparison tools like Keepa, Honey and CamelCamelCamel. The AirPods discount is part of Target's October Deal Days event, which is happening now through Oct. 8, and the early deals Amazon is rolling out before its Prime Early Access Sale next week.

The water- and sweat-resistant Apple AirPods Pro offer over 24 hours of listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case, according to the brand. They’re equipped with active noise cancellation to block out noise around you, or you can use them in transparency mode to hear sounds as you’re on the phone or listening to music. The earbuds are also built with Adaptive EQ technology, which Apple says means they automatically tune music to your ears. To ensure a good fit, the AirPods come with silicone ear tips in three sizes.

If you’re looking for other headphone options to browse, headphones like the Beats Studio Buds, JBL Live Pro 2 and Jabra Elite 85t are also currently on sale during Target Deal Days.

