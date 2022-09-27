While Amazon's second Prime Day-esque sale this year — the Prime Early Access Sale — doesn't start until Oct. 11, the retailer is already rolling out early deals exclusive to Prime members. You can save on everything from home decor and small kitchen appliances to tech and clothing. Amazon is also discounting many of its own products like Echo devices and Fire TVs, as well as household essentials including laundry detergent, groceries and dog food.

While you’re browsing early Prime deals, keep in mind that Amazon is not the only retailer hosting a mega sale in the next few weeks. Target announced that Deal Days will happen Oct. 6-8 and Overstock is hosting Overstock Day Oct. 2-3. These savings events essentially kick off Black Friday and holiday shopping — experts told us retailers have been offering deals earlier and earlier in the fall to give shoppers more time to make purchases.

Below, we rounded up a handful of early Prime Early Access Sale deals we think you’ll want to know about leading up to the official sale on Oct. 11-12. As we get closer to the event and more early deals are released, we’ll add to this list to keep you updated about the retailers offerings. We also included information about promotions Amazon is offering during Prime Early Access Sale that members can take advantage of.

Best early Prime deals

As you're sifting through Amazon’s wide variety of early Prime Early Access Sale deals, you’ll notice that some are available for a limited time period, meaning once it sells out, the deal is over. To ensure you remember to shop an item you have your eye on, you can set up up deal alert notifications through the Amazon app or create a deal list with Alexa — the virtual assistant will notify you up to 24 hours before eligible deals go live on items you added to your list and purchase the deal once it’s available if given permission.

Below, we recommended early Prime Day deals based on high ratings from shoppers and our previous coverage. Since not every deal is the best, we used price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey to make sure prices are at the lowest they’ve been in at least three months.

The Echo Studio speaker comes with the Echo Sub, which Amazon says delivers deep base sound to fill the room. You can use voice commands to control music as well as compatible smart home devices and connect the speaker to Fire TVs, the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K and more. The devices also automatically sense the acoustics of your space to adjust playback settings accordingly, according to the brand.

This smart oven from Breville has 13 cooking functions, like air frying and, broiling. Breville says its “super convection” technology can reduce cooking time by 30%. It comes with a pizza pan, two oven racks, a broiling rack, a roasting pan and a mesh basket for air frying and dehydrating.

You can work while sitting or standing with this desk, which is designed with four preset buttons to customize its height from 28.3 inches to 45.7 inches tall. The desktop holds up to 178 pounds, according to the brand, and it’s built with holes to thread cables to and hooks to hang bags, headphones and more. The standing desk’s legs also have wheels that you can lock into place after moving it into your preferred space.

According to Igloo, this ice machine can make up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours or, if you need ice quickly, nine cubes in seven minutes. You can program the machine to make small or large cubes. It comes with an ice scoop and basket to store up to two pounds of ice at a time, the brand says.

A single charge of OontZ’s portable speaker gives you up to 14 hours of play time, according to the brand. The Bluetooth speaker has an IPX5 water-resistant rating, which means you can use it in the shower or by the beach and pool, according to the brand. It’s available in nine colors and designs, like blue, pink and white.

Renpho’s digital scale is made with four high-precision sensors that work to give you accurate measurements, according to the brand. The scale’s LED display shows weight readings and you can use a button on the back of the scale to select which units you’d like measurements to appear in. The battery-powered scale has a 400-pound maximum capacity, says Renpho.

Ninja’s Foodi Smart Countertop Oven offers 13 different cooking functions including air frying and baking. The oven provides 65% faster cooking time compared to a full-size electric oven and you can flip it up to lean against your kitchen backsplash to save space, according to the brand.

These noise-canceling wireless earbuds from Soundcore have three different modes, each tailored to block out background noise in a particular environment — indoor, outdoor and transport. You can further customize your listening and noise-filtering experience in the Soundcore app. Soundcore says the earbuds have a seven-hour battery life on one charge, which can be extended to up to 35 hours when using the charging case.

These bed sheets are made from a 100% cotton flannel, according to the brand. The set is available in sizes ranging from twin to king and comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and standard pillowcases (one or two, depending on what size sheets you purchase).

Lowest price ever

According to Yumeia, this electric kettle can boil 1.8 liters of water in just six to eight minutes and shuts off automatically when the water is done boiling. The handle is insulated and the glass is engraved with a water level gauge.

Early Prime Early Access Sale Day promotions for Prime members

Beyond deals on products across categories, Amazon is also offering a few promotions Prime members can take advantage of leading up to its October sale. We’ll continue updating this list if the retailers releases more promotions in the coming weeks, but for now:

Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free (non-Prime members are eligible for three months free). Prime members can also get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for 99 cents with a one-month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Both offers are available through Oct. 12.

Prime members can rent or buy select movies, series and sports screenings through Prime Video for up to 50% off from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.

