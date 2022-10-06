Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — which officially goes live on Oct. 11 — Target is hosting its second Deal Days event. The event, a response to Amazon’s second super sale of the year, runs through Oct. 8, offering savings on popular categories from tech and fitness equipment to skin care and home goods. And while Amazon’s second Prime Day-like event is only open to Prime members, everyone can access Target’s October Deal Days savings to help kick off early Black Friday deals ahead of the holiday shopping season.

This is Amazon’s first time hosting a second sale after Prime Day, and several retailers — like Target — are launching their own counter sales in response with equally noteworthy deals. Though Target’s sale will take place before Amazon’s mega sale, the retailer said shoppers can also expect discounted products in the months ahead — Target even extended its Holiday Price Match Guarantee this year to run from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24, which means purchases made starting today will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes any lower during that time frame.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best deals and sales live on Target now. We also highlighted other notable current and upcoming counter sales from retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart.

The best deals during Target Deal Days

Below, we’re sharing the best Target deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch Aluminum Series 7 offers both a built-in GPS system to track your runs or walks and cellular service so you can use it even when you're away from your phone. (You will need to purchase a separate wireless plan for the watch with your carrier in order to use this feature.) The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and boasts 20% more screen area on its Retina display than the Series 6 watch, Apple says. The Series 7 watch comes in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm — and five colors, including blue, green and gray.

KitchenAid stand mixers like this one are highly recommended by experts we previously spoke to thanks to their durability and versatility. The brand’s Ultra Power Plus stand mixer comes with a 4.5-quart dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl and attachments like a flat beater, a dough hook and a six-wire metal whip. It offers 10 speed levels for different recipe tasks like mixing, whipping and stirring, and it features a tilting head that lets you easily remove attachments or add ingredients when needed, according to the brand.

The V8 Motorhead vacuum from Dyson — which makes some of our favorite cordless vacuums — can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, according to the brand. The vacuum offers two speed settings and can be converted into a handheld model to clean hard-to-reach areas around your home, Dyson says. It comes with a wall-mount docking station for easy charging and storage, as well as a crevice tool, dusting brush and combination tool.

The Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones offer noise cancellation and up to 22 hours of battery life — the brand’s Fast Fuel technology also provides three hours of play time after a 10-minute charge when the battery is low, according to the brand. These headphones have cushioned earpads for comfort and an ergonomic shape that adjusts to fit different head shapes, Beats says. They come in two colors: Matte Black and Shadow Gray.

DeLonghi’s Nespresso VertuoPlus is one of our favorite espresso machines for quick, single-serve coffee — you simply insert a Nespresso pod of your choice and the machine makes either espresso or coffee at the touch of a button. It automatically discards pods into its used pods container — which can hold up to 10 pods — after each use. You can purchase the brand’s milk frother separately to complete your espresso routine.

This toaster oven from Cuisinart is equipped with seven cooking functions: air fry, convection bake and broil, regular bake and broil, warm and toast. It includes two knobs — one to control time up to 60 minutes and the other for temperature up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — and it comes with an oven rack, baking pan and air fryer basket. Though it doesn’t have a digital display, it does offer a viewing window and an interior light to help you monitor your food.

The AirPods Pro are one of our favorite wireless earbuds — they offer over 24 hours of total listening time, as well as both active noise cancellation and transparency modes, according to Apple. The brand says they’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant for use during non-water sports and exercise. They also come with silicone tips in three sizes so you can customize their fit.

The Roomba 675 can run for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking itself and recharging, and it has Wi-Fi connectivity that lets you start or stop cleaning jobs using the iRobot Home app on your smartphone or through voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, according to the brand. The vacuum also includes built-in sensors that help detect high-traffic spots in your home in order to focus more on them, iRobot says.

This air purifier from Levoit — which makes some of our favorite affordable air purifiers — can purify rooms up to 1,000 square feet by filtering airborne particles, bacteria, mold and viruses, according to the brand. The Auto Mode automatically adjusts the fan speed based on your room’s air quality using a built-in sensor, Levoit says. You can connect the air purifier to voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and use the brand’s VeSync app to control and monitor the air purifier’s settings, timers and more, according to Levoit.

The SodaStream Terra machine can help you make fresh sparkling water in seconds, according to the brand —this bundle comes with the SodaStream machine, a dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle that can hold 1 liter of liquid and two 60-liter gas cylinders featuring the brand’s Quick Connect technology to easily lock them into place. It also offers a manual carbonation button that lets you control the fizz level of your water, the brand says.

The best Target Deal Days sales

Here are the best sales during Target Deal Days right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best Prime Day sales at other retailers

In addition to Target and Amazon, the following retailers are also offering notable sales.

Wayfair: Up to 80% off beds, area rugs, cookware sets and more during the 5 Days of Deals Event Oct. 7-11 Macy’s: Up to 60% off apparel, home goods and more during its Fall Fab Sale event through Oct. 10 Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off bedding, kitchen, home decor and more during its Fall Savings Event through Oct. 11 and up to 25% off the total price during its Beyond Big Sale Oct. 11-12 SkinStore: Up to 25% off sitewide using code FRIENDS through Oct. 12 Kohl’s: Up to 20% off sitewide using code SAVENOW from Oct. 6-16 and up to $10 off orders worth over $50 using code YOUGET10 Oct. 11-12 Casper: Up to $600 off mattresses using code OCT22 through Oct. 16 Walmart: Rollbacks on thousands of items Oct. 10-13

