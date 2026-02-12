If you own an iPhone, the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy. And while both the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 are excellent, neither has the durability or battery life of the premium Apple Watch Ultra. It’s typically very pricey, but the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is over 30% off right now, matching the lowest price I’ve seen, making it a great option for many.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was Apple’s flagship smartwatch of 2023. It was discontinued after the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025, but it’s still an excellent option, especially at this price. Its titanium frame and sapphire crystal glass display are more durable than other Apple Watches — so much so that I don’t freak out and look for scratches every time I accidentally bump my watch on a hard surface. It also has up to 36 hours of battery life, which is much longer than that of the Series 11 and SE 3.

It also has all of Apple’s latest software, including robust health, sleep and exercise tracking. That includes the Vitals app, which can help notify you when certain health metrics, like heart rate, respiratory rate and wrist temperature, are elevated.

Other Apple watches on sale right now

The Apple Watch Series 11 is 25% off right now, and it’s the best fit for people who don’t need the large screen and rugged design of the Ultra watches. My favorite upgrade with this version is battery life: The Series 11 gets up to 24 hours of battery life, up from the 18 hours of every other Series watch before it. It comes in 42 and 46 millimeter sizes, three colors and has dozens of watch band options.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. I’ve covered Apple and its products for years, writing Apple Watch reviews, Apple Prime Day deals roundups and iOS explainers. For this story, I checked Apple Watch prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

