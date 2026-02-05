When it comes to bold and funky home goods, nobody is doing it like Areaware. The brand has been a favorite of mine for a while, especially for gifting, and right now, you can get some of its best homeware, including games, plant accessories, candles and more, for up to 50% off in its sale section — just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best deals to shop from Areaware’s sale — however, things are selling quickly, so be sure to shop the sale while you still can.

The best Areaware deals happening right now

These unscented candles are made from 100% paraffin wax, and are molded into fun and playful shapes that make great décor items, according to the brand. Each candle’s shape is distinct, and they’re available in four colors: blue, green, purple and pink.

Puzzles are one of my favorite ways to relax, and Areaware makes some of the coolest designs. This gradient puzzle is designed to help you calmly meditate on color, and is available in multiple shades, along with a 1000-piece version. Each puzzle is made from thick-stock, glossy art paper over chipboard, according to the brand.

Plant accessories are a great way to enhance any display, and these pedestals are made from seamlessly joined rubberwood, according to the brand. The pedestals are available in tall and short versions, and can be used for plants, candles and more.

These cups have three-dimentional shapes on the side to replace the regular mug handle and can help you save cupboard space, according to the brand. They’re stackable, made from glazed stoneware and available in colors like peach, lavender, green and more.

Other Areaware products on sale

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select covering skin care, wellness, lifestyle and more, and have been writing gift guides for over two years (I’ve also been the giver of several “best gifts ever” to friends and family). For this piece, I combed Areware’s sale section for my favorite deals, including products I’ve recommended in previous gift guides.

