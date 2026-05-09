Fact: Whenever Bath and Body Works has a sale on hand soap, I stock up. There are so many different scents available and I always find it enjoyable to try new ones. Currently, the retailer has soaps on sale for 50 percent. But the sale at Bath and Body Works extends far beyond hand soap. Currently, you can get highly rated lotions for as low as $6 and body wash for up to 65 percent off. Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best deals currently available.

The best deals to shop at Bath and Body Works

Sweet with just a hint of floral, this lotion’s scent will linger on your skin all day, according to reviewers. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly and contains shea butter and coconut oil to hydrate skin.

This is one of my favorite scents from Bath and Body Works — it is so relaxing and reminds me of a spa. The body wash contains vitamin E and aloe to soothe skin as it cleanses. In addition to using this as a body wash, you can also squeeze a few drops into a bath for bubbles.

Made from soy wax, which the brand says burns more cleanly, this candle will burn for up to 45 hours before it is done. It has three wicks which help melt a larger surface area and release the scent. The scent is a blend of Champagne, berries and tangerine — a combination that is light, fruity and great summer.

This gentle hand soap is free from parabens, dyes and sulfates, making it a good option for those with sensitive skin. It smells like freshly cut lilacs and the soap contains vitamin E, shea extract and aloe to leave hands hydrated after you wash.

More on-sale items from Bath and Body Works

Why this sale is worth it

Up to 69% off

Variety of items on sale

Lots of summery scents available

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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