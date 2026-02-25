This is not a drill — starting today, you can shop Bath & Body Works products on Amazon. The brand has released some of its bestselling candles, lotions, body washes and more on the website, some of which are eligible for the speed, two-day shipping that’s included with Prime membership. Read ahead to check out some of the best products to shop now.

The best Bath & Body Works products to shop on Amazon now

This candle includes scents of citrus, agave and jasmine, and can burn for up to 45 hours, according to the brand. It’s made from a soy wax blend with lead-free wicks, and the three-wick design helps evenly distribute heat. The candles are also available in a dual-pack.

This lotion is formulated to have a lightweight texture and absorb quickly into the skin, according to the brand. It’s non-greasy and includes hydrating ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil. And vitamin E. This version has a Japanese cherry blossom scent with notes of white jasmine, Asian pear and sandalwood; however, the lotion is also available in several other scents.

When washed for at least 20 seconds, this hand soap is formulated to help wash away bacteria and germs and includes vitamin E and shea extract to keep your hands moisturized afterward, according to the brand. It also includes aloe to soothe your hands and has a coconut and lavender scent.

Formulated to be gentle enough for sensitive skin, this body wash uses vitamin B5 and aloe to leave skin feeling soft and soothed, according to the brand. It’s non-drying and transitions from a gel into a bubbly lather when in contact with water. It also has a prosecco and sweet amaretto scent with notes of quince and peonies.

