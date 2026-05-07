After spending childhood summers, birthdays, and pretty much any available moment on beach vacations, one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is to always, always pack a water-resistant sunscreen. But what exactly makes a sunscreen water-resistant, and why don’t we call it waterproof?

I asked a dermatologist to answer that and more before compiling a list of options aligned with her guidance.

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The best water-resistant sunscreens

The list below includes expert recommendations as well as tested-and-approved picks from NBC Select staff.

Best overall

This Supergoop sunscreen has been a summer staple of mine for almost three years. The invisible formula doesn’t create a white cast, and the gel texture keeps my (already oily) skin from getting too greasy in the sun. The soothing formula includes red algae and frankincense to calm the skin, and also doubles as a makeup primer, according to the brand. I also love how easily it absorbs into my skin and the smooth finish — the blurring effect makes it great for wearing both alone and under makeup.

Best mineral

Garshick recommends this mineral option because it’s “ideal for sensitive skin” while providing reliable, broad-spectrum water protection. The aloe vera-infused formula is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and reef-safe, according to the brand. It can also be used on the face and body, and the gentle formula is suitable for kids and adults, she says.

Best budget

NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez likes the sheer, lightweight finish of this sunscreen and says it blends well without leaving a white cast. NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz is also a fan, and says he’s been using it for over five years now. “It doesn’t feel too oily, doesn’t leave streaks and doesn’t cost a fortune,” he says.

Best serum

This sunscreen is a favorite of NBC Select senior editor Shalwah Evans: “I talk about this sunscreen (and brand) every chance I get because it’s that good,” she says. “It’s a smooth serum that dries down quickly — it never leaves a white cast on mine or my husband’s dark skin tones, which is a huge plus.” The formula includes hyaluronic acid,kakadu plum and vitamin E to hydrate and soothe the skin.

Best for sensitive skin

Elta MD is an NBC Select favorite for its gentle, fast-absorbing sunscreen formulas that don’t sting, drip or leave white casts (in our experience). According to Garshick, this option is best for those who are active outdoors. The non-greasy, fragrance-free formula is also ideal for sensitive skin.

Most lightweight

According to Garshick, this face and body sunscreen has a lightweight finish and doesn’t leave a white cast. Its formula includes spring thermal water, which contains natural antioxidants that help protect the skin from environmental stressors, according to the brand. The formula is also non-comedogenic, making it great for oily, acne-prone skin.

Best spray

This spray comes out as a fine, sheer mist, and Garshick likes that the formula includes vitamin E “to nourish the skin and provide antioxidant benefits.” It’s suitable for all skin types, plus the spray applicator makes reapplication easy. It also has the brand’s signature scent, a blend of banana, coconut and classic sunscreen notes.

How I picked the best water-resistant sunscreens

Here are the factors I kept in mind when compiling my list of recommendations, per Garshick’s guidance:

Sun Protection : Sunscreen should provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, and have an SPF of 30 or higher. All of the sunscreens above have both features. Both chemical and mineral formulas made the final cut.

: Sunscreen should provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, and have an SPF of 30 or higher. All of the sunscreens above have both features. Both chemical and mineral formulas made the final cut. Water-resistance: Most water-resistant formulas are tested to maintain their SPF levels for either 40 or 80 minutes in water, says Garshick. Every sunscreen on this list has a water-resistance of at least 40 minutes.

How to shop for water-resistant sunscreen

Consider these factors as you shop:

What makes a sunscreen water-resistant?

A sunscreen is considered water-resistant if it’s formulated to stay on your skin even after being exposed to water or sweat, says Garshick. “Water-resistant sunscreens are typically formulated with ingredients such as film-forming polymers and silicones that can form a film to help the sunscreen adhere more effectively to the skin,” she says. While this water-resistant layer won’t easily wash off, it still, however, doesn’t fully prevent water from removing the sunscreen; it only slows down its removal, which is why you’re able to maintain UV protection when swimming or sweating, says Garshick. She recommends looking for a water-resistant label on the packaging and checking for a duration of at least 40 minutes.

What kind of formula should you choose?

Both chemical and mineral formulas can be water-resistant, so the type you choose will come down to your preferences. Garshick says those with sensitive skin may prefer mineral formulas that include protective ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, rather than harsher chemical formulations. However, many mineral formulas are also known to leave a white cast that may make darker skin tones look grey.

Can you use spray or stick water-resistant sunscreens?

Yes, you can. Spray and stick sunscreen formulas can both be water-resistant (as seen in the list above), so your choice will be based on which, if any, you prefer. The easy application of sprays and sticks makes them a good choice for outdoor or poolside reapplication. However, Garshick says that if you choose a spray or stick formula, then it’s important to make sure you’re applying enough of the product to get the sun protection benefits.

Frequently asked questions Does water-resistant sunscreen need to be reapplied before swimming? Yes, you should reapply sunscreen before swimming. Garshick suggests reapplying every 40 to 80 minutes, depending on the label, and reapplying immediately after drying off. Why are sunscreens labeled “water-resistant” rather than “waterproof”? They are labeled “water-resistant” because no sunscreen can truly stay on indefinitely when exposed to water, says Garshick. Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates sunscreen labelling, brands are required to say “water-resistant” to more accurately reflect the temporary nature of the formula’s sun protection in water.

Meet our sun care expert

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Marisa Garshick is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City and an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, with three years of skin care reporting and a lifetime of beach travel under my belt. I’ve covered stories like the best sunscreens for dark skin tones and the best beach vacation essentials, along with constantly testing sunscreens across formulas and settings. For this piece, I interviewed a dermatologist and spoke to NBC Select staff for their recommendations on the best water-resistant sunscreens.

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