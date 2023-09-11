If you run on caffeine, having a travel mug in your arsenal can help ensure your fix is never far away. And when you find that travel mug on Amazon, it means that it’ll be delivered to your door in only a few days. Sounds pretty good, right?

But, what makes a good travel mug? Our staffers at NBC Select like a mug that keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot (for at least a few hours). We also like when a mug has a nice lid — you know the type: one that will stay firmly in place when you toss it in a weekender bag or accidentally knock it over.

Amazon has a number of travel mugs worth considering, including highly-rated options from popular brands like Yeti, Stanley, Hydro Flask and more. Read more about them below to find one that will best suit your needs.

Our top picks

How we picked top-rated travel mugs and water bottles

When searching for travel mugs and water bottles on Amazon, we prioritized the following:

High ratings: Every travel mug on this list has at least a 4.2-star average from at least 2,500 reviews on Amazon. We paid special attention to those with even higher star averages and tens of thousands of positive reviews.

The options that made our list all come from brands that say they keep drinks hot and cold for 5 hours or more. Various styles: Some people prefer a tumbler, while others want a handle on their travel mug. To meet all needs, we searched for a variety of highly-rated styles and liquid capacities.

Top-rated travel mugs and water bottles

Our top picks are all highly rated and come from popular brands like Yeti, Stanley, Thermos and more. For each, we outline how much liquid they’ll hold and how long they’ll keep your drink hot or cold, according to the brand.

This travel mug has a capacity of 16 ounces and is made using insulated stainless steel to keep beverages hot for up to five hours or cool for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. It will fit in most car cup holders and has an auto-seal lid, which means the lid is automatically locked at all times, to prevent spills, according to the brand. This travel mug has a 4.7-star average from over 118,000 reviews on Amazon.

This option from Contigo comes equipped with a more traditional travel mug lid — meaning, it has a tab you can snap open to drink or close to seal it. The body of the mug is stainless steel and double-walled, which keeps drinks hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 12, according to the brand. It is available in 16-ounce or 20-ounce versions and comes in a variety of colors, including licorice, sake and camo. This travel mug from Contigo has a 4.6-star average from over 11,400 reviews on Amazon.

Available in a 12-ounce, 16-ounce or 20-ounce size, this travel mug also comes in 22 colors — including sea glass sage, almond birch and cherry. The body of this mug is double insulated to keep drinks hot for up to 8 hours and cold for up to 24 hours, according to Simple Modern. The clear plastic lid comes with a flip top that you can close to help prevent spills in between sips. It also comes with a straw that will fit into the flip-top when open. This travel mug has a 4.7-star average from over 5,700 reviews on Amazon.

This travel mug from Yeti, an NBC Select staff favorite brand, holds up to 20 ounces of liquid and has a handle for gripping. The double-insulated stainless steel cup keeps beverages hot or cold for hours and the lid twists on and off for a more secure close, according to the brand. This travel mug comes in black, charcoal, canopy green and a variety of other shades and it has a 4.7-star average from over 19,860 reviews on Amazon.

This travel mug is double-walled to keep your drink hot or cold for up to 4 hours, according to the brand. The lid screws on the flip top can be shut in between sips to minimize spills. If you are filling your travel mug with something hot, instructions from the brand recommend that you leave the flip top open for a few seconds before shutting it to avoid internal steam pressure from building up. This mug has a 4.1-star average from over 3,370 reviews on Amazon.

If you prefer a bigger option, consider this tumbler from Beast — it is available in a 10, 20, 30 or 40-ounce size. The stainless steel, double-walled body will keep drinks hot or cold for hours and the lid has a tab that can be pulled back to drink or closed to prevent spills, according to the brand. The Beast tumbler has a 4.7-star average from over 70,900 reviews on Amazon and it comes in 19 colors.

This set comes with two travel mugs.The stainless steel, vacuum-insulated mugs keep drinks hot for up to 8 hours or cold for 18, according to the brand. The outside of the mugs have a textured grip, to provide a secure hold and the lid won’t leak when fully closed, according to Contigo. The set has a 4.7-star average from over 45,500 reviews on Amazon.

This travel mug from Stanley, which also makes a very popular tumbler called the Quencher, comes in a 16 or 20-ounce size and is available in a variety of colors (like hammertone green, ash and cream gloss). The stainless steel, double-walled canister keeps drinks hot for up to 7 hours or cold for up to 10 and it’s made with a wide mouth opening for easy cleaning, according to Stanley. This travel mug has a 4.7-star average from over 22,000 reviews on Amazon.

Another option from Simple Modern, this keeps beverages hot for up to 8 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. It comes in a 16 and 24-ounce version and there are 16 colors and patterns to choose from. The lid snaps down to prevent leaks and there’s an additional lock for extra protection if you want to toss it in a bag or your trunk. It has a 4.4-star average from over 2,700 reviews.

Shaped like an elongated coffee mug, this option from Ello is stainless steel and comes with a screw top that has a sliding seal to prevent spills when you aren’t using it, according to the brand. It can keep your drink hot for up to 5 hours and cold for up to 20. The lid is dishwasher safe, but the brand suggests hand washing the body. Available in 10 and 18-ounce sizes and 9 colors, this travel mug has a 4.6-star average from over 8,500 reviews on Amazon.

Made with insulated stainless steel, this tumbler keeps drinks hot for up to 6 hours and cold for around 24 hours, according to the brand. It has a slightly textured finish to provide a more secure grip and won’t sweat, says Sunwill. The sliding lid has an opening that is big enough to fit a straw, should you want to add one. Sunwill’s Tumbler has a 4.5-star average from over 23,450 reviews on Amazon.

Similar in shape to a ceramic coffee mug, this 12-ounce stainless steel option has a lid with a slider top to keep spills to a minimum, according to the brand. Double wall insulation also means that even if your beverage is piping hot, the outside stays cool to the touch, says Hydro Flask. This mug has a 4.7-star average from over 2,700 reviews, is also available in a 6 and 24-ounce option and comes in a range of colors — like black, berry and indigo.

If you prefer a larger travel mug, this option from Haushof may be a good fit. It will hold 24 ounces of liquid and has an ergonomic handle and a lid that locks closed to prevent spills, according to the brand. It will keep drinks hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 24 and the slim button will fit in most car cup holders, according to Haushof. It has a 4.5-star average from over 9,500 reviews on Amazon.

Another option from Ello, this one has a 4.6-star average from over 2,500 reviews on Amazon. It is made from stainless steel to keep drinks hot for up to 5 hours and cold for up to 24, according to the brand. It has a cork handle for comfort, as well as a cork base to provide traction so it doesn’t slip and slide across smooth surfaces, according to Ello. The slider lid is magnetic to keep it firmly closed when not in use.

Available in 12 and 16-ounce sizes, the flip top on this travel mug completely covers the lip of the lid for better hygiene, according to the brand. It has a 4.3-star average from over 2,600 reviews and is available in green, stainless steel, coral and blue. It’s made with BPA-free plastic and has a soft-touch finish to make for a more comfortable grip, according to the brand.

Keep your drink hot for up to 7 hours or cold for up to 18 with this stainless steel mug, according to Thermos. The interior features a small hook to hang a tea bag from and the lid twists to reveal a sip spout. Both the lid and the base are dishwasher safe, with the brand recommending you place them on the top rack when cleaning. This travel mug has a 4.6-star average from over 7,300 reviews on Amazon.

If stainless steel isn’t your thing, consider this 18-ounce ceramic travel mug from Ello. The bottom is wrapped in silicone to act as a coaster and the lid can be slid closed to prevent spills. All parts are dishwasher safe and the lid is made from BPA-free plastic. This travel mug has a 4.3-star average from over 5,000 reviews on Amazon.

