Regardless of how much you want a brighter smile, you may be resistant to book a professional whitening treatment at your dentist’s office. It’s the fastest and most effective way to see results, but it’s costly and time consuming. If you’re leaning toward an at-home whitening treatment, there’s no shortage of options available, like strips, gels, toothpastes and mouthwashes. But do they really work?

To find out, I talked to dentists, who broke down everything you need to know about whitening your teeth at home, including when (and if) you’ll see a visible difference in tooth color. Using their guidance, I rounded up the best at-home teeth whitening options, many of which we tested.

How I picked the best at-home teeth whitening products

Keep the following factors in mind while shopping for at-home teeth whitening products:

Active ingredients : Hydrogen and carbamide peroxide are the two most common whitening agents in dental care products, according to the American Dental Association. The active ingredients penetrate tooth enamel and break down discoloration without softening or thinning teeth, experts say.

: Hydrogen and carbamide peroxide are the two most common whitening agents in dental care products, according to the American Dental Association. The active ingredients penetrate tooth enamel and break down discoloration without softening or thinning teeth, experts say. Strength : The more concentrated active whitening ingredients are, the stronger and more effective the product is. But the most powerful whitener may not be the best option for you, says Dr. Matt Messina, an assistant professor at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. If you’ve never whitened your teeth before or have a history of tooth sensitivity, start with products that have a low concentration of active ingredients and gradually increase if you can tolerate it, he says.

: The more concentrated active whitening ingredients are, the stronger and more effective the product is. But the most powerful whitener may not be the best option for you, says Dr. Matt Messina, an assistant professor at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. If you’ve never whitened your teeth before or have a history of tooth sensitivity, start with products that have a low concentration of active ingredients and gradually increase if you can tolerate it, he says. Product type : At-home teeth whitening products are available as toothpastes, whitening pens, whitening trays, mouthwashes and more. Think about which you prefer and which best fits into your lifestyle. Teeth whitening products only work if you use them consistently, so choose a product you’ll stick with.

: At-home teeth whitening products are available as toothpastes, whitening pens, whitening trays, mouthwashes and more. Think about which you prefer and which best fits into your lifestyle. Teeth whitening products only work if you use them consistently, so choose a product you’ll stick with. ADA Seal of Acceptance: The ADA Seal of Acceptance is the gold standard for dental care products. Brands can voluntarily submit data for the ADA to review, and if the organization deems the product safe and effective according to specific criteria, it earns the seal. This doesn’t mean that whitening products without the seal are ineffective — it just means brands haven’t submitted their products for the ADA to review.

The best at-home teeth whitening products of 2026

I rounded up options that meet expert guidance. I included options with the ADA Seal of Acceptance, those NBC Select staff members have tested, NBC Select Wellness Award Winners and other highly rated treatments.

Teeth whitening strips and trays

Whitening strips are essentially stickers for your upper and lower teeth that are coated with a thin layer of an active bleaching ingredient, like hydrogen peroxide. As the strips sit on your teeth, the ingredients penetrate enamel to brighten it. Whitening trays work similarly to strips, but you bite into them rather than adhere them to the front of teeth. Most trays come prefilled with whitening gel — if not, you’ll need to fill them with gel before a treatment.

While shopping you may see strips and trays that come with an LED light, which many brands advertise as being able to enhance or accelerate the whitening process. However, the dentists I talked to do not recommend using them. “Not all LED lights are created equal, and the ones included in at-home whitening kits are significantly weaker than those used in professional treatments,” says Dr. Erin Fraundorf, the founder and orthodontist at Boca Orthodontic and Whitening Studio. “Whether or not you use an LED light with your at-home whitening kit, your results will be the same.”

Crest makes some of the only ADA-approved whitening strips, which is one of many reasons why they’re beloved among our team. The strips are coated in hydrogen peroxide gel and have a non-slip grip, which helps them stay put during treatments. They’re flexible, so I can bend them around the curve of my teeth, but they’re sturdy enough that they don’t roll in on themselves when I take them off the packaging. Crest’s strips are also quite thin, so I barely feel them and can talk normally during a treatment. This box comes with enough strips for 20 45-minute treatments and two 1-hour express treatments.

NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider finds Opalescence’s whitening trays easier to apply than whitening strips — you bite into them and they mold around the shape of your teeth. “They’re so easy to pop on and off, and I find them comfortable to wear for longer periods of time,” says Schneider. Her dentist recommended these trays, which you leave on for about 30 minutes, because they’re made with a professional-grade, 10% hydrogen peroxide, minty gel. “I definitely see a difference when using these consistently — my teeth are noticeably whiter,” says Schneider. “Because they’re stronger, my teeth get a little sensitive when using them, but that’s the case with almost all whitening products for me.”

Over-the-counter whitening trays are one size fits all, which not everyone finds comfortable or effective. Instead, your dentist can make you custom trays that fit the exact shape of your mouth, and you can buy whitening gel to fill them with. “Using custom whitening trays made by your dentist can isolate where the whitening material goes,” says Fraundorf. “You can better control it to prevent it from touching your gum tissue.”

Opalescence’s whitening gel is professional-grade like its trays. Its main active ingredient is carbamide peroxide, and there’s also hydrogen peroxide in its formula. The gel is available in four concentrations, 10%, 15%, 20% and 35%, each of which has a different treatment time ranging from 30 minutes to overnight. It comes in syringes with a narrow nozzle, helping you fill your trays without causing them to overflow. The gel is available in mint and melon flavors, as well as an unflavored option.

Teeth whitening toothpaste

Whitening toothpaste primarily relies on abrasives to remove surface stains from teeth, according to the ADA. All toothpaste is mildly abrasive to scrub teeth clean, but whitening toothpaste has ingredients that specifically target surface stains, like sodium bicarbonate (baking soda). Whitening toothpaste has a low concentration of active ingredients, making it a great option to start with if you’ve never used other teeth whitening products. It works best for surface stains and maintenance after you’ve used another form of whitening, says Messina.

Every member of our team who tested this toothpaste had the same review: it’s shockingly effective. “My coffee-stained teeth started visibly whitening in just days — so much so, my dentist thought I’d gotten a professional treatment,” says NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson. “Crest Deep Stain Remover is now my go-to, and yes, I’m buying a lifetime supply, and one for my grandma, too.” The minty toothpaste is made with hydrated silica, which dissolves the bonds that adhere stains to teeth and scrubs them off the surface, according to the brand. There’s also fluoride in its formula to protect teeth from cavities and repair enamel. The toothpaste comes in a pump dispenser, which prevents you from using too much at a time.

Sensodyne makes some of our favorite toothpastes for sensitive teeth, and this option offers additional whitening benefits. Its formula has hydrated silica to buff stains away, as well as potassium nitrate to soothe nerves for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. The toothpaste also has fluoride in it to fight cavities. “I’ve always had really sensitive teeth, especially to cold, and I’m always nervous to do whitening treatments,” says NBC senior community manager Rosalie Sparaco. “Having a toothpaste that can help my teeth feel less sensitive to cold drinks while whitening is a win-win.”

Best whitening mouthwash

Like whitening toothpaste, whitening mouthwash has a low concentration of active ingredients, so its impact is minimal. That said, whitening mouthwash is a good option to use after a professional whitening treatment or if you’ve never whitened your teeth at home before.

ACT’s Whitening + Anticavity mouthwash uses hydrogen peroxide to brighten your teeth and fluoride to prevent cavities. It’s free-from alcohol and dyes, according to the brand, and has a mint flavor to freshen breath.

Best teeth whitening pens

Whitening pens help you brighten teeth quickly and while on the go. They’re filled with a gel made from hydrogen or carbamide peroxide, which you brush on your teeth and leave on for a specified period of time. Similar to whitening toothpaste and mouthwash, it’s best to use these pens as a maintenance tool after a stronger treatment.

Colgate’s whitening pen is filled with hydrogen peroxide gel, and its overall construction resembles lipstick. You unscrew the attached brush, dip it into the gel and apply it on your teeth. The brush is very small, so you can coat one tooth at a time and make sure you don’t miss a spot. The brand recommends applying the quick-dry gel before bed, leaving it on your teeth overnight and brushing it off in the morning.

Frequently asked questions How does teeth whitening work? There’s two types of teeth whitening: mechanical and chemical. Mechanical whitening removes surface stains on the exterior of teeth by physically scrubbing them off, says Fraundorf. Brushing your teeth with an electric toothbrush, using a semi-abrasive whitening toothpaste or blasting stains away with a water flosser are all examples of mechanical teeth whitening.

removes surface stains on the exterior of teeth by physically scrubbing them off, says Fraundorf. Brushing your teeth with an electric toothbrush, using a semi-abrasive whitening toothpaste or blasting stains away with a water flosser are all examples of mechanical teeth whitening. Chemical whitening removes interior tooth stains by bleaching them with active ingredients like hydrogen and carbamide peroxide. These ingredients penetrate enamel, seep into interior tooth tissues and lighten tooth color from the inside out via a chemical reaction, according to the ADA. The more concentrated a whitener’s active ingredients are, the more powerful and effective it will be. But with higher concentrations of active ingredients comes concerns like tooth sensitivity and gum irritation. Teeth whitening strips and professional whitening treatments at dental offices are examples of chemical teeth whitening. Can you effectively whiten your teeth at home? Yes, you can effectively whiten your teeth at home, but manage your expectations. At-home whitening products mainly correct surface-level tooth discoloration, not deep internal discoloration. And they won’t do anything if you don’t use them consistently and correctly. “Most people are not compliant at home and therefore do not get the results they are looking for,” says Dr. Ilona Casellini, the founder of and a dentist at Swiss Quality Smile. “In-office bleaching is more effective because you get instant gratification. In one session, patients usually get one to two shades lighter and all they have to do is relax while the dentist does the work.” In-office whitening treatments are also more powerful than at-home treatments because dentists use more concentrated active ingredients that work quickly. It may take days to weeks to see visible results from less concentrated over-the-counter whitening products, and you won’t notice much of an improvement if you have discoloration from oral issues like cavities and tooth decay, which may make teeth turn a dark gray color, says Messina. The same goes for other problems like plaque build-up and gum irritation. Is it safe to whiten your teeth at home? Overall, teeth whitening is safe. However, it’s important to talk to your dentist before starting a treatment at home, especially if you’ve experienced tooth or gum sensitivity in the past. If you can’t handle highly concentrated whitening agents, your dentist can help you find a product that works best. While whitening your teeth at home, pay attention to how you feel, especially if you’re trying something new. If at any point you notice sensitivity on your teeth or gums, stop using the whitening product immediately and contact your dentist. The best way to ensure that you’re whitening your teeth safely is to follow the product’s directions exactly. “If it says 30 minutes, an hour isn’t better,” says Messina. “It may instead dramatically increase your tooth sensitivity, making it hard to handle cold things like ice cream or even water.” Can teeth whitening products damage your teeth? Any dental care product you use excessively and incorrectly can damage teeth, including whiteners. “Even though at home bleaching products usually have a lower concentration of peroxide, if used excessively, it can cause your teeth to become dehydrated and brittle, not to mention overly sensitive,” says Casellini. To prevent damage, follow a whitening product’s directions exactly and limit how often you use it. Also, be sure you follow a standard oral care routine that involves proper tooth brushing with fluoride toothpaste, flossing and mouthwash. Do natural and DIY teeth whiteners work? Beware of beauty fads and do-it-yourself approaches to teeth whitening, experts told me. They have not been studied as extensively as professional treatments or over-the-counter options, and can have negative side effects like reducing teeth hardness or increasing sensitivity, according to the ADA. A common example is using charcoal toothpaste — the abrasiveness of the ingredients can remove the enamel from your teeth overtime, which Messina compares to sanding a floor. Other common DIY teeth whitening treatments include making pastes out of acidic fruits, vinegar and baking soda, as well as oil pulling, which involves swishing coconut oil in the mouth — these practices are not well-researched and are recommended against by the ADA and dentists I talked to. Who can whiten their teeth at home? Teeth whitening is not for everyone. People who are unhappy with the color of their teeth, or want to match their natural teeth to a crown or bridge, are the best candidates for whitening, says Casellini. On the other hand, people who have prosthetics, like crowns, bridges or veneers, that match the color of and are located very close to their natural teeth should not whiten them. Doing so can result in mismatched tooth colors since the natural teeth will get lighter and the prosthetics will stay the same, she says. Additionally, if you have a history of dental issues like gum recession, chips or cracks, untreated cavities and severe sensitivity, you should not whiten your teeth at home, says Fraundorf. Consult your dentist, who may be able to tailor an in-office treatment to your needs. What causes tooth stains and discoloration? There’s numerous reasons why your teeth may develop interior and exterior stains over time. For example, interior stains usually result from aging and genetic disorders, which you can’t prevent, while exterior surface stains are associated with tobacco use and consuming pigmented foods, which you can prevent to some degree, says Casellini. Fraundorf broke down some of the most common causes of tooth stains and discoloration below. To determine the exact cause of yours, consult your dentist. Poor oral hygiene: Your teeth are more likely to stain and yellow if you don’t brush twice daily for two minutes, floss at least once daily, use a fluoride toothpaste and visit your dentist every six months for a cleaning. Diet: “If it can stain a white T-shirt, it can stain your teeth,” says Fraundorf. Foods and beverages like coffee, tea, red wine, sodas, sports drinks, tomatoes, curry and berries have pigments in them that cling to tooth enamel and leave surface stains. Genetics: Teeth have a genetic component that you inherit from your family, so you may be naturally more prone to less white teeth. Thin or worn enamel: The layer underneath tooth enamel is dentin, which is a yellow-brownish color. If you have thin or translucent enamel, your dentin may be more visible. Enamel wears away over time due to aging, grinding, chewing and consuming acidic foods and drinks. Smoking: Nicotine from smoking cigarettes leaves heavy yellow and brown surface stains on teeth. Medication use and tooth trauma: Those who use certain medications or experience tooth trauma may be more susceptible to tooth discoloration. How can you prevent your teeth from yellowing? The easiest ways to prevent your teeth from yellowing and developing stains are to practice proper oral hygiene and limit your consumption of highly pigmented foods and drinks. If you’re drinking a dark beverage like coffee or tea, use a straw to minimize contact with your teeth and swish with plain water after drinking, says Fraundorf. Also, try to pick flat water over sparkling since it’s less acidic. Dentists recommend avoiding smoking and other tobacco products, too.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Matt Messina is an assistant professor at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and the clinic director of Ohio State’s Upper Arlington Dentistry.

is an assistant professor at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry and the clinic director of Ohio State’s Upper Arlington Dentistry. Dr. Ilona Casellini is the founder of and a dentist at Swiss Quality Smile.

is the founder of and a dentist at Swiss Quality Smile. Dr. Erin Fraundorf is the founder and orthodontist at Boca Orthodontic and Whitening Studio.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has written about dental care for five years, including stories on electric toothbrushes, toothpaste, whitening toothpaste, kid’s toothpaste, floss and water flossers. For this article, I interviewed three experts about how to shop for at-home teeth whitening treatments. To recommend the best whitening treatments, I rounded up options that align with dentists’ guidance, including products the NBC Select staff tested.

