There are two kinds of people: flossers and those who should be flossing. No matter how annoying you find it, using something — be it string floss, picks or a water flosser — to get plaque (a collection of bacteria, food and other grime) off your teeth is key to keeping your mouth healthy. Flossing helps avoid issues like gum disease, cavities and bad breath, especially when you also brush twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste, says Dr. Edmond Hewlett, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry.

To get you to floss, or keep you doing it, I talked to dentists about how to shop for different types and find one you actually like using. Experts also share tips for how to floss correctly — yes, that includes doing so every single day.

How I picked the best dental floss

While shopping for floss, experts say you should keep the following factors in mind, all of which I took into consideration while curating my recommendations.

Floss type : There are numerous types of floss, like traditional string dental floss and floss picks, as well as water flossers. The best floss depends on your teeth, their needs and what your dentist recommends, experts say. I recommend string floss and picks below — to shop for the best water flossers, check out our guide. I also break down the different types of floss here.

: There are numerous types of floss, like traditional string dental floss and floss picks, as well as water flossers. The best floss depends on your teeth, their needs and what your dentist recommends, experts say. I recommend string floss and picks below — to shop for the best water flossers, check out our guide. I also break down the different types of floss here. ADA Seal of Acceptance : Experts recommend choosing floss that earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance. To do so, brands submit scientific evidence to the agency showing that their floss meets specific safety and efficacy criteria relating to reducing plaque and gingivitis (early gum disease). A floss without the ADA’s Seal of Acceptance isn’t ineffective — it just means the brand has not voluntarily submitted its products for the ADA to review. Our list includes ADA-approved and non-ADA-approved options.

: Experts recommend choosing floss that earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance. To do so, brands submit scientific evidence to the agency showing that their floss meets specific safety and efficacy criteria relating to reducing plaque and gingivitis (early gum disease). A floss without the ADA’s Seal of Acceptance isn’t ineffective — it just means the brand has not voluntarily submitted its products for the ADA to review. Our list includes ADA-approved and non-ADA-approved options. Waxed v.s. unwaxed : Floss covered in a thin layer of wax tends to be sturdier compared to unwaxed floss, so it’s more resistant to shredding, says Dr. Ramez Saba, a dentist at McLean Dentistry in Virginia. Wax also lubricates the string so it’s easier to slide between your teeth, especially in very tight spaces.

: Floss covered in a thin layer of wax tends to be sturdier compared to unwaxed floss, so it’s more resistant to shredding, says Dr. Ramez Saba, a dentist at McLean Dentistry in Virginia. Wax also lubricates the string so it’s easier to slide between your teeth, especially in very tight spaces. Flavor: Traditionally, floss comes unflavored or minty, but some brands sell options that taste like strawberry or orange, for example. Flavor is a personal preference and has no impact on how well a floss cleans your teeth, so choose what you like best, says Hewlett.

The best dental floss of 2026

Most of the floss below is ADA-accepted, and many come recommended by NBC Select staff members. Every option, however, meets dentists' guidance.

Editor’s pick string floss

If you ask our staff about Cocolab, many people will say it’s the only floss they’ll consistently use. The two-time NBC Select Wellness Award winner is made with recycled polyester, vegan wax and coconut oil, the latter of which helps the string glide between teeth and under gums. It also has a textured weave of interwoven threads that expands while you use it and contracts to fit into tight spaces. “I made a promise to myself last year to floss consistently, and Cocolab’s floss has helped with that process,” says NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman. “It’s a bit thick, so it easily grabs any plague or food scraps from in between my teeth.” Once you buy a Cocolab dispenser, which comes filled with floss, you can refill it when you run out — the brand sells replacement spools in over a dozen flavors, like mint, passion fruit, confetti cake, apple cinnamon and unflavored.

Cocolab’s floss dispenser is refillable, so you can add a new spool when you run out. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best overall floss picks

I find it challenging to floss my teeth with string, so I keep a big container of these floss picks at home and use them multiple times a day. I also put small pouches of them in every bag I carry, as well as in my desk drawer at the office. The pick’s head has a minty, shred-resistant, fluoride-infused piece of string floss on it, plus a built-in tongue scraper. The end of the pick’s handle is pointy and textured, so you can slip it between your teeth to loosen pieces of food or dirt that get extra stuck. The pickers come in packs of 20, 90 and 150.

Best overall string floss

Oral-B’s floss is a basic, traditional string floss. The string is flat, silky and lightly coated in natural wax to easily slide into tight spaces, and it’s shred-resistant, according to the brand. It’s also textured to better grip your teeth. The floss comes in mint or unflavored.

Best wide string floss

Because this string floss is wider than most standard options, it has more surface area, so it’s ideal for those with bigger gaps between their teeth, according to the brand. You can buy the shred-resistant floss, which is made from plastic materials like nylon, waxed or unwaxed. It’s available unflavored, as well as in mint and cinnamon flavors.

Best natural string floss

Tom’s of Maine’s string floss is made from nylon and natural ingredients like bee’s, carnauba and jojoba wax. Plus, it’s free from artificial preservatives, colors and flavors. The flat floss is thick and durable so it doesn’t snap or fray while you’re using it, and it easily glides between teeth while being gentle on the gums, according to the brand. The floss comes in a spearmint flavor.

Best floss picks for kids

Teaching children how to floss when they’re young helps them establish healthy dental care habits early on in life, says Dr. Amr Moursi, a professor and chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at the New York University College of Dentistry. These DenTek flossers are kid-friendly versions of the brand’s standard picks — they come in bright colors, and have a wild fruit flavor, a smaller head and an easy-grip handle for little hands. The string floss on the head is coated in fluoride and won’t break during use, preventing kids from getting frustrated or discouraged.

Best refillable string floss

Quip Refillable String Floss $ 20.00 Quip What to know What we like ADA-accepted

Pre-measured and marked string

String expands during use Something to note One flavor available

Quip’s refillable floss comes in a compact case with a pop-up top to cut string. The waxed, mint-flavored, shred-resistant nylon string is pre-marked every 18 inches so you know exactly how much to use, and it expands as you slide it between teeth, helping you identify what parts are dirty versus clean. You can buy floss string refills as needed, or subscribe on Quip’s website to get a shipment every three months.

Floss 101: Every type you need to know about

Traditional string floss is considered the gold standard among dentists, but floss is not one-size-fits-all. Ultimately, the best floss is the one you’ll commit to using daily. Below, learn about the different types of floss and who each is typically best for.

Dental floss

When people think of dental floss, also commonly called string floss, it’s usually the threaded variety that comes on a spool. But there’s also dental tape, which is a broader, flatter type of floss, says Hewlett. It’s particularly useful for people with larger spaces between their teeth since it covers more surface area, says Saba. String floss and dental tape are the most widely recommended types of floss among dentists because the majority of flossing research studies are conducted with them, so there’s a lot of data showing their effectiveness.

Floss picks

Floss picks are similarly effective compared to string floss, experts say. They resemble a wand and have a small piece of string floss at the forked end, so you can grip the handle while using the tool. Floss picks are generally easy to use, especially when flossing a child’s teeth. They’re also ideal for those with dexterity issues, like arthritis, or for those who have trouble wrapping string floss around their fingers and accessing hard-to-reach areas, says Saba.

Interdental cleaners

Dental work like braces, bridges and crowns can block floss from slipping between teeth, making flossing challenging. Interdental brushes — which look like little spoolie brushes — can pass through the spaces between teeth and under any dental work, allowing you to remove plaque.

Interdental cleaners have bristles on one end and a handle to grip on the other. To use them, you point the brush at the gum line between teeth and push it through, moving the bristles around the space to remove plaque, says Hewlett. The brushes come in various shapes and sizes.

Water flossers

Water flossers are powered devices that shoot pressurized water at the spaces between teeth, targeting debris to disrupt and flush out plaque. You have to aim and angle the tool’s nozzle correctly for a certain amount of time in order for it to be effective, so it requires some practice, says Moursi. Water flossers also tend to be messy — while using one, you hold your mouth over a sink since water pours out during use. The tools are challenging to use on the go, too.

Anyone can use water flossers, but they’re most beneficial for those who have difficulty using string floss and floss picks, including those with certain types of dental work, like braces, bridges and crowns.

How to use string floss correctly

Compared to floss picks, string floss can be tricker to handle, since it’s only effective when you’re using the correct technique. Below, Saba breaks down exactly what to do, but if you’re still having trouble at home, ask your dentist to demonstrate the next time you’re at their office.

Wrap the floss around your middle fingers and hold it tightly using your thumbs and forefingers. Slide the floss between the teeth and hug it in a C-shape, moving it up and down, and under the gum, until you feel resistance. Do this gently, otherwise you risk ripping the floss.

Frequently asked questions Why is it important to floss? The purpose of flossing is to remove plaque, a collection of bacteria, food and other grime, from your teeth, says Moursi. “A toothbrush removes plaque, but it mainly targets the front and back of teeth,” he says. “Flossing removes plaque in between teeth and along the gum line that the toothbrush may not be able to reach.” If you don’t floss regularly, plaque can build up, and the longer it sticks to your teeth, the harder it is to remove. Eventually, plaque can turn into tartar, which dentists can only remove through a professional cleaning, according to the ADA. Tartar can also lead to issues like gingivitis (early gum disease), bad breath and cavities. Luckily, preventing plaque build-up is easy with regular, proper brushing and flossing, according to experts. How often should you floss? Experts recommend flossing, or using another plaque-removing tool, at least once or twice a day. You can floss any time, but experts suggest doing so before bed to remove grime that builds up during the day. While you’re sleeping, your salivary flow, the body’s natural anti-plaque agent, is also at its lowest point, says Moursi. “Our defense is at its lowest, so when plaque is sitting there overnight, that’s when it can have its greatest impact,” he says. Should you floss before or after brushing? There’s no right answer — you can floss before or after brushing your teeth, says Moursi. The most important thing is flossing at all and doing so daily. Should kids floss? Yes, kids should floss, experts say. There’s usually enough space between young children’s teeth for toothbrush bristles to effectively clean the sides and scrape off plaque. But as kids’ teeth start to have tight contact, which is usually around age 10, flossing becomes more critical, says Moursi. Is bleeding normal while flossing? No, you should not bleed while flossing healthy gum tissue and following the proper technique, says Saba. If you force the floss, you may cause irritation, which will result in bleeding. Bleeding may also be a sign of underlying issues like gum disease, so be sure to consult your dentist. Those who are diabetic or pregnant also tend to be more prone to bleeding, inflamed gums, says Saba.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Edmond Hewlett is a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry.

is a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Dentistry. Dr. Ramez Saba is a dentist at McLean Dentistry in Virginia.

is a dentist at McLean Dentistry in Virginia. Dr. Amr Moursi is a professor and chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at the New York University College of Dentistry.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has been covering dental care since 2020. I’ve written articles about electric toothbrushes, at-home whitening treatments, mouthwash, fluoride and different types of toothpaste. To write this article, I interviewed three dentists about how to shop for and properly use floss, and used their guidance to round up the best options.

