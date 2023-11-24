Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, including those on tech, wellness and beauty, home and kitchen, fitness, gifts and more.

We compiled the best Black Friday 2023 deals that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including the NBC Select 2023 Wellness Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

Typically, a Nintendo Switch is $299, but you can currently get this limited-edition bundle for the same price with even more included. It comes with the Nintendo Switch system (featuring red and blue Joy-Con controllers), an instant download code for the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a redemption code for a three month Nintendo Switch Online Individual membership.

These smart plugs let you control fans, lamps, air purifiers and other devices from your phone via a companion app, or using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. The plugs come in a pack of two. They’re compact enough to add two to one outlet or make use of the second plug.

Anker’s pocket-sized portable charger — an NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner — has a built-in lightning connector you plug directly into your phone. The connector folds away when it’s not in use, and the charger comes with a USB-C cable to repower it once it runs out of battery. You can also purchase the portable charger with a foldable USB-C connector.

This straw-like tool gets rid of bacteria, parasites, microplastics and dirt in water to make it safe to drink, according to the brand. It’s useful to take on hikes or while camping as it can clean up to 1,000 gallons of water.

The Echo Pop is a mini Bluetooth speaker that’s equipped with Amazon Alexa. You can ask the virtual assistant to play songs, tell you the temperature, set timers and more. It also acts as a smart home hub — you can use it to control smart plugs or lights via voice commands once paired.

The 16-ounce dishwasher-safe Rambler is one of our favorite travel mugs. It’s made from stainless steel and offers double-wall vacuum seal insulation to keep hot or cold drinks at your desired temperature for hours.

Crest’s at-home teeth whitening kit comes with 44 whitening strips, which is enough for 22 treatments. Standard treatments are 45 minutes long, unless you use the included express whitening strips, which are one-hour treatments.

After plugging this Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port, you can stream movies, shows, music and more. It comes with a remote that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa voice commands, and it supports Wi-Fi 6E if you own a compatible router.

Fullstar’s vegetable chopper comes with six interchangeable stainless steel blades to help you dice, slice, grate, shred and julienne ingredients. Its lid lets you chop foods directly into the collection tray, which also acts as a storage container.

Oral-B’s electric toothbrush has three cleaning modes and expert-recommended features like a pressure sensor and timer. The toothbrush comes with a charger and its battery lasts up to 10 days, according to the brand.

AncestryDNA’s Genetic Test Kit helps you learn about your family history, including geographical origins and potential relatives. It comes with the materials needed to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab. You’ll get your results online in six to eight weeks.

Each of the TSA-approved silicone squeezy bottles that come in this pack of four holds three ounces of liquid. The bottles are some of our favorite travel accessories and have wide openings, which makes filling them easy, plus leak-resistant caps.

Never worry about whether you remembered to close your garage door again with this device. Once you pair it with a companion app, you can open and close the door from anywhere, as well as create schedules for it and give entry access to others.

Multiple NBC Select staff members use these AirPods daily. They offer active noise cancellation and transparency modes, as well as come with a charging case and ear tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit. The wireless earbuds — an NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner — are dust-, sweat- and water-resistant, according to the brand.

Best Black Friday sales 2023

Here are the best Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Amazon: Up to 80% off select products sitewide Walmart: Up to 70% off products across categories online and in stores Target: Up to 50% off products across categories online and in stores. Target is also offering its Holiday Price Match Guarantee — the retailer will match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that time frame. Nordstrom: Up to 60% off clothing, shoes and accessories, home and kitchen products, beauty and more Best Buy: Up to 50% off tech, kitchen appliances, toys and more, plus exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members Kohl’s: Up to 70% off apparel and shoes, makeup and jewelry, toys, home and kitchen products and more Wayfair: Up to 70% off home, kitchen and outdoor products Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29 Saks Off Fifth: Up 80% off clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and more Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 50% off during the Saks Designer Sale Macy’s: Up to 75% off apparel, shoes, accessories, designer fashion, home goods and more Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 70% off furniture, bedding, homeware, kitchen tools and more

Best Black Friday tech sales

Jabra: Up to 50% off select headphones, speakers and more Eufy: Up to 55% off security cameras, robot vacuums and more Bose: Up to 40% off headphones, speakers and more Lenovo: Up to 76% off laptops, desktops, PC accessories and more Dell: Up to $600 off computers and accessories

Best Black Friday clothing, accessories and shoe sales

Best Black Friday beauty and wellness sales

Ulta: Up to 50% off Black Friday deals on skin care, makeup, hair care and more Hey Dewy: 25% off sitewide with code BFCM25 Quip: 40% off sitewide through Nov. 26 Kitsch: Up to 20% off holiday sale items with code HOLIDAY20 Billie: 20% off all purchases $20 and over through Dec. 6 Merit: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 26 Vegamour: Up to 35% off select best sellers and holiday kits through Nov. 17 Versed Skin: 20% off sitewide with code CYBER20 through Nov. 26 Ilia Beauty: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Smashbox: 30% off sitewide, an extra 10% off for email subscribers and up to 50% off select items through Nov. 26 Coréelle: 30% off sitewide with code NOVEMBER30FS through Dec. 1, plus free shipping for orders over $29.99 Superegg: 25% off sitewide on Nov. 24 The Ordinary: 23% off all products online and in stores except for on Black Friday Ceremonia: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Every Man Jack: 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25 Tushy: 30% off bidets through Nov. 27 with code ADDTOFART

Best Black Friday home sales

Best Black Friday furniture sales

Article: Up to 30% off select furniture and home decor Outer: 30% off products sitewide through Dec. 5 Sundays: Up to 30% off furniture through Nov. 28 Burrow: Up to $1,500 off furniture sitewide with code BF2023 Castlery: Up to $600 off furniture and home decor sitewide

Best Black Friday kitchen sales

Best Black Friday food and beverage sales

Best early Black Friday travel sales

Away: 20% off all suitcases Calpak: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28 Monos: Up to 30% off luggage, bags and accessories Lo & Sons: Up to 70% off bags, wallets, fanny packs and more State Bags: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Samsonite: 30% off suitcases, luggage sets and more through Nov. 26

Best Black Friday pet sales

Petco: Up to 50% off pet essentials online and in stores Chewy: Up to 50% off pet essentials Petsmart: Up to 50% off dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile and small pet supplies through Nov. 26 Jinx: 30% off sitewide with code BARKFRIDAY Tuft+Paw: 35% off your first order of the brand’s Select Pet Award winning-cat litter with code BESTLITTER through Dec. 3 Diggs: 25% off sitewide with code BF25 Roverlund: 30% off all carryalls, pet totes, dog beds, crates, pet clothes and pet accessories through Nov. 27 Bond Vet: 20% off all online orders over $25 through Nov. 27

Frequently Asked Questions When is Black Friday 2023? Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy. Can you return Black Friday purchases? Most retailers don’t have specific Black Friday return policies, so yes, you can return purchases, unless otherwise noted. Before checking out, be sure to familiarize yourself with a retailer’s return policies, including exceptions for certain types of products or adjusted timelines. For example, some retailers extend their return windows for purchases bought around the holiday season. When do Black Friday deals end? While some Black Friday deals end at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 24, many run through the weekend and even through Cyber Monday. Most retailers host their sales through the Cyber Five, meaning the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. With that being said, the strongest deals usually end once Cyber Monday is over. What stores are open on Black Friday? Most retail stores are open for in-person shopping on Black Friday, like Apple, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Kohl's and Macy's, for example. Keep in mind the hours vary by location and that there's usually a larger selection of discounted products on retailer's websites. Instead of shopping in-person on Black Friday, you can also buy online and pick up in-store at select retailers. Is it better to shop in person on Black Friday? Other than the experience of shopping with loved ones in an energetic atmosphere, there’s no real benefit to going to stores on Black Friday as far as prices are concerned. Sometimes popular products — especially gaming consoles and other tech products like TVs — sell out online but are available in stores, so if you’re looking for something specific, in-person shopping could be advantageous. In these cases, the retailer’s website or app typically tells you what locations have the item in stock, and some let you buy online and pick up in store or do curbside pick-up. When is Cyber Monday 2023? Cyber Monday takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it falls on Nov. 27. Will there be better deals on Cyber Monday? Once Black Friday is over, prices for products already on sale usually don’t drop any lower on Cyber Monday. And while retailers add some new deals to their offerings on Cyber Monday, the selection is largely a repeat of Black Friday. Because of this, you shouldn't hold out for Cyber Monday sales. If the Black Friday price fits within your budget, it’s best to purchase a product as soon as you find it — waiting could mean it sells out.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales since 2020. To round up the best Black Friday deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

