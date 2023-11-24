Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, including those on tech, wellness and beauty, home and kitchen, fitness, gifts and more.
We compiled the best Black Friday 2023 deals that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.
- Best smart plug deal$11.89$19.99
- Best Nintendo deal$undefined$299.00
- Best portable charger deal$19.99$29.99
- Best Amazon gadget deal$17.99$39.99
Best Black Friday deals 2023
All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including the NBC Select 2023 Wellness Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Nintendo Switch Console Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
4.8-star average rating from 5,206 reviews on Amazon
Typically, a Nintendo Switch is $299, but you can currently get this limited-edition bundle for the same price with even more included. It comes with the Nintendo Switch system (featuring red and blue Joy-Con controllers), an instant download code for the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a redemption code for a three month Nintendo Switch Online Individual membership.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A
4.6-star average rating from 7,654 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
These smart plugs let you control fans, lamps, air purifiers and other devices from your phone via a companion app, or using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. The plugs come in a pack of two. They’re compact enough to add two to one outlet or make use of the second plug.
Anker Nano Power Bank
4.3-star average rating from 1,643 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Anker’s pocket-sized portable charger — an NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner — has a built-in lightning connector you plug directly into your phone. The connector folds away when it’s not in use, and the charger comes with a USB-C cable to repower it once it runs out of battery. You can also purchase the portable charger with a foldable USB-C connector.
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter
4.8-star average rating from 110,748 reviews on Amazon
This straw-like tool gets rid of bacteria, parasites, microplastics and dirt in water to make it safe to drink, according to the brand. It’s useful to take on hikes or while camping as it can clean up to 1,000 gallons of water.
Amazon Echo Pop
4.7-star average rating from 18,080 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The Echo Pop is a mini Bluetooth speaker that’s equipped with Amazon Alexa. You can ask the virtual assistant to play songs, tell you the temperature, set timers and more. It also acts as a smart home hub — you can use it to control smart plugs or lights via voice commands once paired.
Yeti Rambler
4.7-star average rating from 2,796 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
The 16-ounce dishwasher-safe Rambler is one of our favorite travel mugs. It’s made from stainless steel and offers double-wall vacuum seal insulation to keep hot or cold drinks at your desired temperature for hours.
Crest 3D Whitestrips
4.6-star average rating from 99,183 reviews on Amazon
Crest’s at-home teeth whitening kit comes with 44 whitening strips, which is enough for 22 treatments. Standard treatments are 45 minutes long, unless you use the included express whitening strips, which are one-hour treatments.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
4.5-star average rating from 2,724 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
After plugging this Fire Stick into your TV’s HDMI port, you can stream movies, shows, music and more. It comes with a remote that’s compatible with Amazon Alexa voice commands, and it supports Wi-Fi 6E if you own a compatible router.
Fullstar Compact Vegetable Chopper
4.6-star average rating from 2,359 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Amazon Prime member exclusive deal
Fullstar’s vegetable chopper comes with six interchangeable stainless steel blades to help you dice, slice, grate, shred and julienne ingredients. Its lid lets you chop foods directly into the collection tray, which also acts as a storage container.
Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
4.6-star average rating from 131,660 reviews on Amazon
Oral-B’s electric toothbrush has three cleaning modes and expert-recommended features like a pressure sensor and timer. The toothbrush comes with a charger and its battery lasts up to 10 days, according to the brand.
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit
4.6-star average rating from 81,770 reviews on Amazon
AncestryDNA’s Genetic Test Kit helps you learn about your family history, including geographical origins and potential relatives. It comes with the materials needed to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab. You’ll get your results online in six to eight weeks.
Gemice Travel Bottles
4.5-star average rating from 11,467 reviews on Amazon
Amazon Prime member exclusive deal
Each of the TSA-approved silicone squeezy bottles that come in this pack of four holds three ounces of liquid. The bottles are some of our favorite travel accessories and have wide openings, which makes filling them easy, plus leak-resistant caps.
Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener
4.3-star average rating from 95,153 reviews on Amazon
Never worry about whether you remembered to close your garage door again with this device. Once you pair it with a companion app, you can open and close the door from anywhere, as well as create schedules for it and give entry access to others.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
4.7-star average rating from 2,800 reviews on Amazon
Lowest price ever
Multiple NBC Select staff members use these AirPods daily. They offer active noise cancellation and transparency modes, as well as come with a charging case and ear tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit. The wireless earbuds — an NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards winner — are dust-, sweat- and water-resistant, according to the brand.
Best Black Friday sales 2023
Here are the best Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about.
- Amazon: Up to 80% off select products sitewide
- Walmart: Up to 70% off products across categories online and in stores
- Target: Up to 50% off products across categories online and in stores. Target is also offering its Holiday Price Match Guarantee — the retailer will match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that time frame.
- Nordstrom: Up to 60% off clothing, shoes and accessories, home and kitchen products, beauty and more
- Best Buy: Up to 50% off tech, kitchen appliances, toys and more, plus exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members
- Kohl’s: Up to 70% off apparel and shoes, makeup and jewelry, toys, home and kitchen products and more
- Wayfair: Up to 70% off home, kitchen and outdoor products
- Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29
- Saks Off Fifth: Up 80% off clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and more
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 50% off during the Saks Designer Sale
- Macy’s: Up to 75% off apparel, shoes, accessories, designer fashion, home goods and more
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 70% off furniture, bedding, homeware, kitchen tools and more
Best Black Friday tech sales
- Jabra: Up to 50% off select headphones, speakers and more
- Eufy: Up to 55% off security cameras, robot vacuums and more
- Bose: Up to 40% off headphones, speakers and more
- Lenovo: Up to 76% off laptops, desktops, PC accessories and more
- Dell: Up to $600 off computers and accessories
Best Black Friday clothing, accessories and shoe sales
- Lululemon: Up to 70% off men’s and women’s fitness apparel and accessories
- Athleta: Up to 30% off select fitness apparel and accessories sitewide
- Skims: Up to 50% off loungewear, shapewear, intimates and more sitewide
- Gymshark: Up to 70% off select men’s and women’s fitness apparel
- Reformation: 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Figs: Up to 30% off scrubs and other apparel
- Zappos: Up to 50% off shoes, bags, clothing and more
- DSW: Up to 30% off select men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes with code BLACKFRIDAY
- H&M: Up to 60% off select styles sitewide
- Knix: Up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 26
- Good American: 30% off select styles through Nov. 30
- LeSportsac: 25% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Under Armour: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Reebok: Up to 65% off select products sitewide through Nov. 20
- PF. Flyers: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Aloha Collection: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Sunglass Hut: Up to 50% off sitewide and 30% off custom products through Nov. 26
- Puma: Up to 60% off sitewide
- Studs: 30% off sitewide
- Pistola: 30% off sitewide
- Birthdate: Up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Terez: 40% off site wide through Nov. 27 with code THANKS23
- Awe Inspired: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 27
Best Black Friday beauty and wellness sales
- Ulta: Up to 50% off Black Friday deals on skin care, makeup, hair care and more
- Hey Dewy: 25% off sitewide with code BFCM25
- Quip: 40% off sitewide through Nov. 26
- Kitsch: Up to 20% off holiday sale items with code HOLIDAY20
- Billie: 20% off all purchases $20 and over through Dec. 6
- Merit: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 26
- Vegamour: Up to 35% off select best sellers and holiday kits through Nov. 17
- Versed Skin: 20% off sitewide with code CYBER20 through Nov. 26
- Ilia Beauty: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Smashbox: 30% off sitewide, an extra 10% off for email subscribers and up to 50% off select items through Nov. 26
- Coréelle: 30% off sitewide with code NOVEMBER30FS through Dec. 1, plus free shipping for orders over $29.99
- Superegg: 25% off sitewide on Nov. 24
- The Ordinary: 23% off all products online and in stores except for on Black Friday
- Ceremonia: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Every Man Jack: 25% off sitewide with code CYBER25
- Tushy: 30% off bidets through Nov. 27 with code ADDTOFART
Best Black Friday home sales
- Parachute: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Ruggable: 20% off sitewide with code BF23 through Nov. 29, plus 25% select pieces
- Cozy Earth: 40% off sheets, 30% off sitewide, 35% off bundles
- Casper: Up to 30% off mattresses, bedding and more
- Tuft & Needle: Up to 25% off bedding, mattresses, furniture, dog beds and more through Dec. 1
- Ettitude: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Lalo: Up to 40% off baby and toddler products sitewide
- Nolah: 35% off sitewide through Dec. 4
- Boll & Branch: 25% off sitewide through Nov. 29
- Lovesac: 30% off Sactionals, StealthTech, Sacs and accessories, plus 35% off Sac bundles through Nov. 26
- Big Fig Mattress: $400 off a Big Fig mattress with code FRIYAY through Nov. 14
- Here for the Burn: 20% off candles sitewide with code BF20 through Nov. 30
- Solo Stove: Up to $100 off select fire pits
- Yield: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Poketo: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Letterfolk: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Onsen: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Open Spaces: Up to 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Boll & Branch: 25% off sitewide and up to 50% off sale items through Nov. 30 with code CYBER25
- Hai: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Dorai Home: Up to 40% off sitewide through Nov. 30
- Coyuchi: 25% sitewide and free shipping through Nov. 27
Best Black Friday furniture sales
- Article: Up to 30% off select furniture and home decor
- Outer: 30% off products sitewide through Dec. 5
- Sundays: Up to 30% off furniture through Nov. 28
- Burrow: Up to $1,500 off furniture sitewide with code BF2023
- Castlery: Up to $600 off furniture and home decor sitewide
Best Black Friday kitchen sales
- Caraway: Up to 20% off sitewide through Dec. 31
- Great Jones: Up to 50% select kitchenware, bakeware and kitchen tools
- Our Place: Up to 45% off select cookware, tableware and appliances
- Year & Day: Up to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Material: Up to 25% off kitchen staples through Nov. 28
- GIR: 30% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Crow Canyon: 20% off sitewide on bakeware and cookware
- Felt+Fat: 30% off tableware and homeware sitewide
- Fable: Up to 30% off tableware, cutlery and more sitewide through Nov. 27
- Hedley & Bennett: Up to 35% of aprons, cookware and more
- Hexclad: Up to 50% off sitewide through Nov. 28
Best Black Friday food and beverage sales
- Poppi: 30% off on Amazon
- Magic Spoon: 20% off sitewide
- Olipop: 25% off products on the brand’s site, 30% off new subscriptions and 25% off variety packs on Amazon
- Primal Kitchen: 25% off sitewide
- Vahdam: 70% off select tea and spice products through Nov. 30
Best early Black Friday travel sales
- Away: 20% off all suitcases
- Calpak: 20% off sitewide through Nov. 28
- Monos: Up to 30% off luggage, bags and accessories
- Lo & Sons: Up to 70% off bags, wallets, fanny packs and more
- State Bags: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27
- Samsonite: 30% off suitcases, luggage sets and more through Nov. 26
Best Black Friday pet sales
- Petco: Up to 50% off pet essentials online and in stores
- Chewy: Up to 50% off pet essentials
- Petsmart: Up to 50% off dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile and small pet supplies through Nov. 26
- Jinx: 30% off sitewide with code BARKFRIDAY
- Tuft+Paw: 35% off your first order of the brand’s Select Pet Award winning-cat litter with code BESTLITTER through Dec. 3
- Diggs: 25% off sitewide with code BF25
- Roverlund: 30% off all carryalls, pet totes, dog beds, crates, pet clothes and pet accessories through Nov. 27
- Bond Vet: 20% off all online orders over $25 through Nov. 27
