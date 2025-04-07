You’re not imagining it — your legs start to feel heavy, swollen and tired after sitting or standing for a while. If you don’t move around every 60 to 90 minutes, fluid starts to build up in your lower body, which creates that uncomfortable feeling, says Dr. Khurram Khan, a professor and chairman at Temple University’s School of Podiatric Medicine. Walking around may help, but to really alleviate aches and pains (or prevent them in the first place), try wearing a pair of compression socks.

“The main action of compression socks is to help your veins work better,” says Dr. Tamara Horwich, a professor at The University of California, Los Angeles and the medical director for the university’s cardiac rehabilitation program. They push blood in your legs back to your heart, improving circulation so more oxygen gets to the tissues.

Compression socks are ideal for those whose job requires them to sit or stand all day, and the experts I talked to also recommend using them after a long run or tough workout, during pregnancy and on long flights. Read on to learn everything that doctors want you to know about buying and wearing compression socks. The NBC Select staff also spent two years testing over 20 pairs to recommend the best options.

How we tested compression socks

In the past two years, we’ve tested about 20 pairs of compression socks, and considered the following factors along the way:

Type : We only tested graduated compression socks, which experts say are best for most casual wearers. These socks are tighter around the foot and ankle and looser higher up the leg.

: We only tested graduated compression socks, which experts say are best for most casual wearers. These socks are tighter around the foot and ankle and looser higher up the leg. Pressure level : Compression socks’ pressure level is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg), says Horwich. We tested compression socks between 8 and 30 mmHg, which experts say is a mild to firm amount of pressure.

: Compression socks’ pressure level is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg), says Horwich. We tested compression socks between 8 and 30 mmHg, which experts say is a mild to firm amount of pressure. Style : We only tested closed-toe compression socks. The majority of them were knee-highs, but we also tried a few ankle-length and crew-length pairs for comparison.

: We only tested closed-toe compression socks. The majority of them were knee-highs, but we also tried a few ankle-length and crew-length pairs for comparison. Material : Compression socks are usually made from snug, stretchy fabric, or thicker materials like wool to keep your legs warm, says Horwich. We evaluated how comfortable, breathable and moisture-wicking our compression socks’ materials were, as well as whether there was any slippage or bunching during wear. We also noted how the material impacted our ability to put the socks on and take them off, and if they held onto odors.

: Compression socks are usually made from snug, stretchy fabric, or thicker materials like wool to keep your legs warm, says Horwich. We evaluated how comfortable, breathable and moisture-wicking our compression socks’ materials were, as well as whether there was any slippage or bunching during wear. We also noted how the material impacted our ability to put the socks on and take them off, and if they held onto odors. Fit and feel : Each tester used the size charts on brands’ websites to choose the appropriate compression socks for their foot size. We assessed whether each sock was true-to-size and how they accommodated the shape of our feet, specifically heel and toe placement.

: Each tester used the size charts on brands’ websites to choose the appropriate compression socks for their foot size. We assessed whether each sock was true-to-size and how they accommodated the shape of our feet, specifically heel and toe placement. Activity : We wore compression socks while sitting, standing, resting and post-exercise for at least 45 minutes. Some testers also wore them on planes. We wore compression socks at least three times before sharing feedback about them.

: We wore compression socks while sitting, standing, resting and post-exercise for at least 45 minutes. Some testers also wore them on planes. We wore compression socks at least three times before sharing feedback about them. Washability: All the compression socks we tested are machine-washable. We washed and dried them after each wear, making sure that fabrics maintained their integrity after multiple uses and cleaning cycles. We noted any discoloration, pilling, shrinkage and overall change in material texture.

The best compression socks of 2026

The compression socks below are our testers’ top picks. Each pair has a knee-high length, is machine-washable and is available in various colors and patterns. Most compression socks are sold in unisex sizes — use the chart on brands’ websites to find the right fit for you.

Best overall

Ostrichpillow Bamboo Compression Socks $ 29.00 Bloomingdale's $ 29.00 Ostrichpillow What to know Pressure level: 8 to 15 mmHg | Material: bamboo, recycled polyester and nylon, spandex | Sizes: small, medium and large (sizes 5.5 to 14) What we like Comfortable for long-term wear

Durable

Non-slip Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Ostrichpillow’s knee-high compression socks, an NBC Select Wellness Award winner, is the most beloved pair among our testers. “They’re so comfortable, and the compression isn’t constricting at all, but it definitely works,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “I wore them for over five hours of a 13 hour flight and I was shocked by how great my legs and feet felt after sitting for so long. They weren’t tired at all.”

NBC Select editorial operations manager Rebecca Rodriguez wears these compression socks while lounging at home and on long flights. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown says these compression socks’ pressure level are “so close to perfect.” Unlike other options she’s tried, they don’t slip down her legs thanks to their elastic cuff. The socks maintain their integrity over time, too. “The material is a really great quality, and it still looks and feels like new after multiple washes,” says Brown.

Ostrichpillow’s compression socks are made in part from breathable natural bamboo fibers, which have antibacterial and odor control properties, according to the brand. They have an extra cushioned sole area, as well as reinforced heel and toe areas.

Best firm pressure

Because they’re the most compressive option I own, I don’t wear these socks daily — they can be challenging to put on and take off, and since they squeeze my legs more than other options, I can only comfortably wear them for a few hours a time. That said, I rely on them when my legs, feet and ankles feel extra tired, like after I run over 10 miles or spent a day standing on set. I also tend to get shin splints when I run on the treadmill in the winter, and they’re a lifesaver for recovery.

These compression socks are made from a thinner material, so I usually wear them under loose pants like joggers. Their higher compression level helps them stay in place on my body. The socks are also durable — I’ve owned mine for at least three years and they’re still in great condition.

Expert pick

Wellow Knee High Compression Socks $ 29.99 Amazon $ 29.99 Wellow What to know Pressure level: 18 to 25 mmHg | Material: viscose (bamboo), polyester, spandex | Sizes: small, medium, large and extra large What we like Stretchy calf area

Seamless heel and toe

Great for pregnancy Something to note Nothing to note at this time

While the NBC Select staff didn’t test Wellow’s compression socks, they come highly recommended by Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a podiatrist at the Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, so they’re worth considering. “I really love these for daily wear because they’re comfortable, breathable and easy to put on,” she says. “I wear them on my surgery days as I’m mostly standing throughout the day. I also wore them when I was pregnant to prevent varicose veins, spider veins and fatigue. They definitely make my feet and legs feel much less tired.”

Wellow’s compression socks have a seamless heel and toe, as well as a blister tab by the ankle to prevent chafing and a double-lined cuff, according to the brand. They’re made with a breathable, sweat-wicking, antimicrobial, odor-resistant fabric. Wellow says you can stretch the socks’ calf area to be 19 inches wide, giving you lots of room to put your leg through.

Best for exercise

I’m a big fan of Feetures’ basic athletic socks, so it’s no surprise that I gravitate toward its compression socks for exercising. I typically wear them on shorter recovery runs in the days after my long-distance runs, which is when my legs tend to feel the most fatigued and need extra support. These compression socks are the most moisture-wicking pair I tested, so I don’t worry about them getting sweaty during workouts. They’re also very breathable because there’s mesh on the top of the sock to provide ventilation.

I layer Feeture’s compression socks over my leggings when I do recovery runs outdoors and on the treadmill. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Feetures’ compression socks have built-in arch support, as well as seamless toe and heel areas to eliminate friction and reduce the chance of blisters, according to the brand. They’re lightly cushioned, sufficiently padding my feet without making my sneakers feel tighter. I never adjust them while I’m running. Once I pull them up my legs, they stay in place for hours.

Best for recovery

Bombas Everyday Compression Socks $ 30.00 Bombas What to know Pressure level: 15 to 20 mmHg | Material: cotton, polyester, elastane, nylon | Sizes: small, medium and large (sizes 4 to 13) What we like Cozy look

Cushioned feel

Easy to put on and take off Something to note Nothing to note at this time

I typically walk over 15,000 steps a day in New York City, and around dinnertime, my legs start to feel like they weigh a million pounds. I’ve made it a habit to wear these compression socks almost every night for a few hours to relieve some tension. They have gentle, non-restricting yet noticeable compression, and they’re slightly stretchy, so they’re easy to put on and take off. Their fabric is also soft, cushioned and quite cozy. It’s a bit thicker compared to other compression socks I’ve tried, but it doesn’t make me overheat. Plus, the socks never bunch up, move around or slip down when I wear them.

Additionally, I find the look of these socks to be much more stylish than many other options in my closet. Sometimes compression socks look too much like they came from a doctor’s office for my taste, but you wouldn’t know these are compression socks by looking at them. Bombas’ compression socks have a seamless toe to prevent chafing and arch support in the midfoot area.

Best for daily wear

Comrad CloudCotton Compression Socks $ 37.99 Amazon $ 38.00 Comrad What to know Pressure level: 15 to 20 mmHg | Material: nylon, combed cotton, micro modal, lyocel, elastane | Sizes: small, medium, medium wide, large, large wide and extra large (women’s 5 to 11+, men’s 3 to 13+) What we like Plush feel

Cuff prevents slippage

Wide sizes available Something to note Nothing to note at this time

“These are the most comfortable compression socks I’ve ever used,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “They’re super soft, which makes them easy to wear for hours at a time.” Comrad’s compression socks have extra cushioning in the toe and heel, areas that typically see the most wear and tear. That cushioning makes the sock more durable and helps it absorb shock every time your foot makes contact with the ground while walking, according to the brand. The sock’s dual-layer cuff also prevents it from slipping down your leg.

Comrad’s compression sock is designed to mirror the shape of the foot and leg, so getting them on your body is a breeze. “Unlike so many other compression socks out there, they’re easy to put on and take off, so I reach for them over most others,” says Godio.

How to shop for compression socks

Type, pressure level and material are three of the most important aspects of a compression sock to consider while shopping. Here’s what experts suggest thinking about to help you narrow down your choices.

Type

There are two types of compression socks:

Graduated compression socks: These compression socks, which are best for most casual wearers, are tighter around the foot and ankle and gradually get looser higher up the leg, hence their name, says Khan. Graduated compression socks support the lower legs the most — that’s where fluid builds up when you’re sitting or standing for long periods of time. Anti-embolism compression socks: These compression socks are specifically designed to prevent blood clots by applying a uniform amount of pressure across the foot, ankle and calf, says Khan. They’re typically best for those who are bedridden before or after surgery, or for other medical reasons, so consult with a doctor before wearing them.

Pressure level

The amount of pressure that compression socks apply is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg), says Horwich. Here’s what to know about different pressure levels, according to Khan.

8 to 15 mmHg is a mild amount of pressure and best for everyday wear.

is a mild amount of pressure and best for everyday wear. 15 to 20 mmHg is a moderate amount of pressure. This pressure range is best for people who may be standing or sitting all day, like if you’re a nurse who’s constantly on your feet or if you work a desk job.

is a moderate amount of pressure. This pressure range is best for people who may be standing or sitting all day, like if you’re a nurse who’s constantly on your feet or if you work a desk job. 20 to 30 mmHg is a firm amount of pressure. Most people who opt for this higher level of pressure get a direct recommendation to do so from a healthcare or sports medicine professional.

is a firm amount of pressure. Most people who opt for this higher level of pressure get a direct recommendation to do so from a healthcare or sports medicine professional. 30 to 40 mmHg is an extra firm amount of pressure and you should only wear these socks if you’re prescribed to by a doctor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the more compressive a sock is, the harder it is to get on and off your body, says Parthasarathy. People often don’t wear compression socks as much as they should if putting them on and taking them off is challenging, so a mild to moderate amount of pressure is the sweet spot for most people — you get the benefits of compression socks and won’t dread getting your legs in them, says Parthasarathy.

Style

Most compression socks are closed-toe knee-highs, says Horwich. They also come as ankle-length socks, which support the feet and ankles, but neglect the calf, which is often where there’s swelling and fluid-buildup, says Khan. Brands also make open-toed compression socks, as well as those that don’t cover your foot at all, so they resemble leg warmers.

Choosing a style ultimately depends on where you want to feel pressure, but Parthasarathy says the higher, the better. “Higher styles distribute the compression more evenly and help the blood circulate more efficiently than just ankle socks,” she says. However, if you notice the most discomfort in your ankles and calves and your feet are generally fine, open-toed compression socks may be a good option. There’s also thigh-high and waist-high compression socks, but Khan says you shouldn’t wear them unless you have certain medical conditions and are under a doctor’s supervision.

Frequently asked questions How do compression socks work? When you sit or stand for a prolonged period of time, fluid gradually builds up in your lower body, leading to tired, achy and swollen legs, feet and ankles. Compression socks gently squeeze these areas of your body to help push blood back toward your heart, thus improving circulation, reducing swelling and preventing blood from pooling in the lower legs, says Khan. These specialized socks can also help your body absorb excess fluid that might otherwise collect in the tissues, which is especially beneficial for those who have conditions like chronic swelling or vein issues. Who should wear compression socks? Anyone who spends an extended period of time standing or sitting can benefit from wearing compression socks. But there are a few specific situations where they’re especially helpful, says Horwich. During long flights (over 4 hours): Sitting for long periods, like while on a flight, causes blood to pool in your legs, which can lead to swelling and blood clots, says Khan. “Compression socks keep blood moving and reduce the chance of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a serious condition that can happen when blood clots form in the legs during prolonged immobility,” he says. “On flights over 4 hours, I would use them in combination with walking the aisle or doing calf pump exercises.” Parthasarathy also says drinking water to stay hydrated is key to preventing blood clots while sitting for a while.

Sitting for long periods, like while on a flight, causes blood to pool in your legs, which can lead to swelling and blood clots, says Khan. “Compression socks keep blood moving and reduce the chance of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a serious condition that can happen when blood clots form in the legs during prolonged immobility,” he says. “On flights over 4 hours, I would use them in combination with walking the aisle or doing calf pump exercises.” Parthasarathy also says drinking water to stay hydrated is key to preventing blood clots while sitting for a while. After a long run or intense workout : Mild compression socks can help your muscles recover faster by reducing soreness and fatigue, plus improve blood flow during rest periods, says Khan. Compression socks can help your blood circulate better, which allows more oxygen to get to the tissues, says Parthasarathy.

: Mild compression socks can help your muscles recover faster by reducing soreness and fatigue, plus improve blood flow during rest periods, says Khan. Compression socks can help your blood circulate better, which allows more oxygen to get to the tissues, says Parthasarathy. During pregnancy: Pregnancy puts more pressure on the legs’ veins, leading to possible swelling, discomfort and blood clots, says Khan. Compression socks encourage blood flow to reduce that pressure, but be sure to check with your doctor before wearing them. Compression socks can also prevent or reduce the severity of varicose veins, which are enlarged, twisted veins you can see bulging under the skin. They usually appear on the legs and are common during pregnancy due to physical and hormonal changes, as well as later in life, says Khan. Compression socks may prevent spider vein formation as well. Spider veins are small damaged blood vessels under the skin that usually look red, blue or purple. Plus, these socks are beneficial for those who experience dizziness due to low blood pressure, experts say. Who shouldn’t wear compression socks? Young adults with no health concerns can wear most compression socks without consulting a doctor, says Khan. However, older adults and anyone who experiences chronic leg swelling should consult a doctor before wearing them. “It’s important that they know the cause of the swelling and are on the right treatment before starting to wear compression socks,” says Horwich. Additionally, those with poor circulation due to blocked arteries, serious heart conditions and certain skin infections should avoid compression socks unless prescribed by a doctor, says Khan. Compression socks can worsen these conditions by limiting blood flow too much. Can you wear compression socks every day? Yes, you can wear compression socks every day, says Khan. In fact, many people do, especially those who sit and/or stand for long periods, like nurses, teachers and office workers. “As long as they’re at the right pressure level and fit well, daily use is generally safe,” says Khan. “It’s a simple and non-invasive way to protect long-term leg health and reduce the risk of future circulation problems.” How long can you wear compression socks for? Wearing compression socks for 6 to 8 hours a day is sufficient for most people, says Khan. Some people wear them for longer if they’re using the socks to manage a medical condition under a doctor’s supervision, like edema (swelling caused by trapped fluid in the body’s tissues) or varicose veins. Generally, you should aim to buy compression socks that are comfortable enough to wear all day if you want to, says Parthasarathy. She recommends putting them on first thing in the morning when your legs are the least swollen. Can you wear compression socks to sleep? No, you shouldn’t wear compression socks to sleep, says Khan. When you lay down, the swelling in your legs, ankles and feet naturally decreases, so compression socks are unnecessary. Can you wear compression socks while running? Yes, you can wear compression socks while running and during exercise, says Khan. They can reduce muscle vibration, fatigue and swelling, as well as protect the lower leg muscles from overuse and strain. It’s crucial to only wear mild compression socks while running or exercising, and immediately see your doctor if you experience pain, which could be a sign of compartment syndrome, a serious condition where pressure builds up inside a specific muscle. Are compression socks FSA/HSA-eligible? Compression socks are FSA/HSA-eligible so long as they have a pressure level of 30 to 40 mmHg or above, and you’re using them to treat a medical condition. Because of these restrictions, most compression socks that the average person wears day-to-day are not FSA/HSA-eligible.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Khurram Khan is a professor and chairman at Temple University’s School of Podiatric Medicine.

is a professor and chairman at Temple University’s School of Podiatric Medicine. Dr. Tamara Horwich is a professor at The University of California, Los Angeles and the medical director for the university’s cardiac rehabilitation program.

is a professor at The University of California, Los Angeles and the medical director for the university’s cardiac rehabilitation program. Dr. Priya Parthasarathy is a podiatrist at the Foot & Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who’s covered fitness and recovery for over five years, including topics like running shoes, walking shoes, arch support and acupressure mats. To write this article, I interviewed three doctors about how to shop for compression socks. The NBC Select staff also tested over 20 pairs of compression socks for two years to recommend the best options.

