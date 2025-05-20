Given how much time many of us spend hunched over a screen, poor posture has become somewhat of an epidemic, causing a host of chronic health concerns, says Dr. Kompal Parmar, a board-certified physician in Lubbock, Texas. “We’re seeing it a lot more, especially in younger populations because of the use of cell phones, iPads and computers,” she says. “Without the right awareness while we’re using these tools, we’re looking at alignment issues with our spines down the road.” Studies show that poor posture can cause a range of chronic health issues, including neck and back pain, joint damage, migraines, poor digestion and even respiratory issues.

Posture correctors are a potential solution to the problem. They remind you to sit up straight, either by physically restraining your back and shoulders or by digitally reminding you to check your alignment. But do they really work? We asked experts to break down the benefits and limitations of posture correctors, as well as share their personal picks.

How we picked the best posture correctors

If you want a posture corrector to be effective, experts say you should use it as a tool to help train your body — not a crutch that does the work for you. They’re a good reminder for your body that should be incorporated into your life along with regular exercise to strengthen the core and back muscles, says Noam Tamir, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and founder of TS Fitness in New York City. “Otherwise it’s just a temporary solution,” he says.

The best posture corrector for you is the one you’ll use regularly as part of a healthy exercise routine. Consider the following factors to find your best fit since there is no one-size-fits all option that will work for everyone:

Type : The two main types of posture correctors are digital sensors that remind you to sit up straight and those that physically help pull your shoulders back into alignment. Both can be effective, so what’s best for you comes down to personal preference, says Parmar.

: The two main types of posture correctors are digital sensors that remind you to sit up straight and those that physically help pull your shoulders back into alignment. Both can be effective, so what’s best for you comes down to personal preference, says Parmar. Style : Consistency is key when it comes to posture correctors. If you’re worried about aesthetics, a posture correcting bra or brace that’s designed to go under your clothes might be the best fit.

: Consistency is key when it comes to posture correctors. If you’re worried about aesthetics, a posture correcting bra or brace that’s designed to go under your clothes might be the best fit. Comfort : To get the most out of any posture corrector, you have to use it regularly. All the experts we spoke to recommend looking for one that’s easy to put on and comfortable to wear, which may mean you have to try a few out. Keep in mind that a posture corrector should never be so tight that it causes pain.

: To get the most out of any posture corrector, you have to use it regularly. All the experts we spoke to recommend looking for one that’s easy to put on and comfortable to wear, which may mean you have to try a few out. Keep in mind that a posture corrector should never be so tight that it causes pain. Adoptability: While our experts like the idea of a digital reminder to correct your posture, consider your track record with similar fitness devices and apps. If your fitness tracker wound up in a drawer after a few weeks, a simple physical brace you can slip on with your clothes might better fit your lifestyle. Conversely, if you love to track your health data in an app, you might find a digital sensor more engaging.

The best posture correctors of 2026

All the posture correctors below come recommended by our experts and NBC Select staff members, or are highly rated options that meet expert guidance. Both digital and physical correctors are included.

Best for beginners

If you’ve never worn a posture corrector before, Tamir recommends starting with an affordable model and seeing if you can wear it consistently. This option has a simple design — there’s two adjustable straps that slide over your shoulders like a backpack, and you tighten them using easy-to-reach straps in the front. You can wear the posture corrector under or over clothes, and the brand recommends keeping it on for a maximum of two hours at a time.

Best digital posture corrector

Both of our experts recommend the Upright Go 2, a rechargeable, simple to use digital posture corrector that has up to 12 days of battery life per charge, according to the brand. Its two built-in movement sensors alert you to slouching with a gentle vibration, and it connects to an app that lets you track your progress. To further accommodate for personal preference, there are two ways to wear the Upright Go 2: you can attach the sensor to the base of your neck via hypoallergenic adhesives or, for those who find the stickers bothersome, there’s a necklace attachment you can purchase separately.

Best posture-correcting bra

“Posture-correcting bras are specifically constructed with extra support around the shoulders and back to help the wearer stay more upright,” says Tamir. They may also have features like extra large padded straps or additional back panels.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin wears the Forme Power Bra during fitness classes because it reminds her to align her head, neck and shoulders yet isn't too restrictive. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Forme’s Power Bra is one of the most popular options on the market. Resembling a sports bra, it’s made with six tension fabrics and eight double-fabric panels, which train your body to develop muscle memory, improving your posture and upper body alignment, according to the brand. The bra, which was designed by an orthopedic surgeon, is available in sizes XS to 3XL. Forme says you can use it during the daytime or overnight, and pay for it using your Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or Health Savings Account (HSA) card.

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin wears the Power Bra, which the brand sent her to try, while doing yoga, Pilates and barre classes. “It pulls my shoulders back and reminds me to check that my back is straight instead of curved, something that’s especially important to do exercises correctly in some of my fitness classes,” she says. “But it’s not super restrictive, so I can still move freely.”

Best adjustable posture-correcting bra

If you’re looking for an adjustable posture-correcting bra, Etalon’s is a great option. It has multiple wide adjustable straps that let you customize its support level — looser straps offer more gentle posture correction, while tighter straps offer more intense posture correction. The bra is designed to engage the upper back muscles and promote muscle memory, as well as evenly distribute weight across your chest to reduce strain on your shoulders, according to the brand. It’s also made from 21% spandex, so it’s compressive to reduce bounce during exercise. Etalon’s Posture Bra is available in sizes XS to 3XL, and comes in two versions: 2.0, for A to D cups, and 2.0 Full Blast, E to H cups. You can pay for it with your FSA or HSA card.

Frequently asked questions What causes bad posture? “Bad posture can be caused by numerous factors,” says Tamir. And ultimately, “we’re all at risk since we will all lose muscle mass and function as we age.” That said, here a few of the main factors that cause poor posture, according to Tamir A sedentary lifestyle that may lead to weak core muscles and short, tight muscles

The use of technology like computers, phones and TVs, which commonly cause people to hunch

Age and genetics, which play a role in body structure

Medical conditions like scoliosis

Playing certain sports that require athletes to repeatedly hold their bodies in specific positions for a prolonged period of time Why is good posture important? Poor posture can cause problems beyond back pain. Improper alignment of the neck can lead to jaw tension, which can cause headaches and affect sleep, experts say. Posture can also impact your lungs and digestive system since those organs get squished when you slouch. Slouching also makes you more prone to injury, says Tamir. “When you’re lifting things [and have poor posture], you have an increased chance of injuring yourself,” he says. For example, “when you’re lifting up your arm to grab something, because of the positioning of your shoulders when you slouch, you’re increasing the chance for there to be a shoulder impingement.” How do posture correctors work? Posture correctors can be grouped into two main categories that describe their function: Physical supports : Physical posture correctors come in various forms — including sports bras and gender-neutral brace-type devices — but they mostly work by pulling your shoulder muscles back, says Parmar.

: Physical posture correctors come in various forms — including sports bras and gender-neutral brace-type devices — but they mostly work by pulling your shoulder muscles back, says Parmar. Digital sensors : Rather than physically manipulating your posture, digital posture correctors use sensors to track your movement and remind you to sit up straight. “That helps to slowly retrain the right muscles to help us keep proper posture,” says Parmar. Ultimately, each type of posture corrector has the same goal: to activate specific muscles so that you’re sitting up straight to align the spine. And overall, you should wear posture correctors in tandem with doing posture-strengthening exercises, reinforcing good posture so you can eventually lessen your reliance on the tool, says Tamir. Are posture correctors effective? If used correctly, posture correctors can be effective. But ideally, they shouldn’t be doing the work for you. Rather, a posture corrector helps train your muscles to maintain proper posture on their own, so eventually, you won’t need the tool anymore. “As a short term solution, posture correctors can reduce discomfort or pain, and encourage better posture habits by helping someone be aware of where their body should be in space,” says Tamir. “That will lead to better body alignment in the long run in combination with strengthening exercises, stretching and soft tissue work.” Remember that you need to use a posture corrector as part of an exercise routine, not as a replacement for one, experts say. “It’s about creating good habits,” says Parmar. Are posture correctors safe? Posture correctors are perfectly safe, experts say. If there’s any risk in using one, it might be in getting one on, which can be an issue for some with mobility issues — especially in the neck and shoulders. In that case, experts recommend finding an option that you slip on and then tighten, or opting for a digital posture corrector instead. How long should you wear a posture corrector for? If you’ve never worn a posture corrector before, start gradually, says Tamir. He recommends wearing one for about 10 to 30 minutes a day, and then increasing that duration over time to somewhere between two to four hours. Some brands may say that you can wear their posture corrector all day, which Tamir recommends against so you don’t develop an over-reliance on it. What are the best exercises to do for your posture? “Doing posture-strengthening exercises is a great way to fix your posture long term,” says Tamir. He recommends focusing on those that target the transverse abdominis, your deep core muscles, like dead bug, bird dog and planks. Also do exercises like rows that strengthen the posterior muscles of the upper body to help keep your torso upright. Releasing tension through foam rolling or massaging tight muscles, and stretching short musicals like the pecs, is also helpful, says Tamir.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Kompal Parmar is a board-certified primary care physician in Lubbock, Texas.

is a board-certified primary care physician in Lubbock, Texas. Noam Tamir, CSCS, is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, FRC mobility specialist, and a pre- and post-natal certified trainer. He is the founder of TS Fitness in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

Macaela MacKenzie is a journalist and former Glamour editor who has covered beauty and wellness treatments for over a decade.

Zoe Malin is a reporter at NBC Select who has covered health and fitness since 2020, including topics like sports bras, women’s walking shoes and wrist weights.

For this article, MacKenzie and Malin spoke to experts about the importance of good posture and the role posture correctors can play in overall health. They also rounded up a handful of expert recommended and highly rated posture correctors to shop.

