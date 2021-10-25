Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With the ongoing global supply chain issues causing product shortages and delays in shipping, retail experts told Select that shoppers should consider shopping for gifts earlier than normal this year. While shoppers might feel inclined to wait until days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday to snag deals and sales, those who take expert advice and start early will find that retailers are already offering discounts on everything from furniture to home decor and more. Though sales will constantly be changing until Cyber Monday, Select has rounded up some of the announced and ongoing pre-Cyber Monday sales so that you know where to look to find the deals you may want to peruse when shopping.

Early Cyber Monday sales 2021: Lovesac, Nixplay and more

While not all retailers have started their holiday sales yet, brands like Nixplay, Teva and Lovesac are already offering early discounts. We rounded up some ongoing and recently announced sales to consider shopping based on what Select readers have shown interest in. All of the sales included either have notable discounts or a wide range of product offerings. However, each sale includes multiple deals, and not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

What to know about Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday, which takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest sales days of the year. Cyber Monday has grown with the internet over the years, and the term was coined in 2005 in response to the National Retail Federation noticing an annual spike in online revenue and traffic the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Since in-person Black Friday shopping came to a halt last year due to the pandemic, online shopping boomed even more: In 2020, about $1 out of every $5 spent on retail was online, compared to $1 out of every $7 in 2019. And Cyber Monday 2020 was the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history, with customers spending $10.8 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics. With many retailers promising to be open for in-person shopping this year, though, Cyber Monday sales will once again be in competition with in-person Black Friday deals.

