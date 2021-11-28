Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Cyber Monday's overtaken Black Friday, though some Black Friday deals are seeing prices drop to their lowest on some of our favorite products — among them is the Select reader favorite Kindle Paperwhite, its latest edition now down to its lowest price ever and one of the best Black Friday deals around.

Amazon launched this new Paperwhite in September, so this is its maiden deal. The new model has a larger screen — 6.8 square inches compared to 6 square inches for the previous version — a dark mode and adjustable warm light, IPX8 water resistance and, according to Amazon, 20 percent faster page turns and 10 percent more brightness at the highest setting. Amazon says that this e-reader has a battery life of up to 10 weeks, compared to up to 6 weeks in the last version, and the new version takes 2.5 hours to charge fully with USB-C charging (with a 9W adapter or larger). The new version still has the 300 ppi display and 8GB of storage that the previous version had, as well as access to Amazon’s collection of e-books.

4.5-star average rating from 540 reviews on Amazon

