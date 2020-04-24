Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Friday, April 22, is Earth Day, a day to pay tribute to what our planet has to offer and a time to reflect on our collective and individual efforts toward sustainability. This year marks the 52nd anniversary since the first Earth Day in 1970, and shoppers are growing increasingly concerned with sustainability when it comes to sourcing products, from cleaning supplies to shoes. In a November 2021 study by strategy and consulting firm Simon-Kucher, 50 percent of shoppers said that sustainability is one of their top five value drivers when making purchasing decisions. With so much growing concern about sustainability, the number of people engaging in second-hand shopping has also boomed in recent years.

With increasing attention towards zero emissions efforts and climate neutral goals, shoppers are changing their behaviors and looking for brands that prioritize sustainability. This Earth Day, we’ve compiled sales and deals from brands and retailers working to create eco-friendly products. We also highlighted deals on items that may help you reduce your everyday waste.

Earth Day 2022 sales to consider

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Earth Day deals to consider

We rounded up the best ongoing deals on highly rated products and brands Select readers have shown interest in — all of them are either products or brands we've previously recommended at full price.

W&P Designs — a Select reader favorite brand for its travel mugs and reusable silicone bags — makes many products that can help eliminate shoppers’ need for single-use plastic. The brand recently launched the Porter Insulated Collection, which includes this insulated glass as well as the new Porter Insulated Tumblr. The 11-ounce ceramic-coated glass is splash resistant and dishwasher safe, according to W&P. The exterior has a non-slip silicone sleeve and is available in three colors.

This top-rated bidet from BioBidet is among several top-selling bidets the brand discounted in honor of Earth Day. Experts say bidets are better for your body and for the environment, as they can help reduce your toilet paper use. The BB-800 Prestige Bidet Seat’s features include a heated seat, adjustable water pressure, adjustable nozzle position, side panel controls, a deodorizer and a warm air dryer, according to the brand.

We’ve featured Boody products due to the brand’s eco-friendly nature before — according to the brand, which is a Certified B Corporation, they use truly recyclable packaging and use bamboo fabrics for their products. Like the rest of Boody’s products, this bodysuit is primarily made of fabrics derived from bamboo, which the brand says is more sustainable to grow than cotton and helps clean the air better than trees. This bodysuit features a slim fit and a curved neckline with no seams on the side. It comes in black and light gray.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat comes recommended both from previous expert guidance and from Consumer Reports’ tests. It has smart learning capabilities and humidity sensors, and it can detect when people are home to adjust temperature accordingly. Not only can it help you conserve energy, but it can also help you conserve costs, according to the brand, as it can be scheduled to heat or cool in low-demand times when energy costs less.

Girlfriend Collective — a Select reader favorite brand for its sweat shorts, skorts, bralettes and more — launched this gender neutral fleece design in August. Girlfriend Collective says that all of its textiles are made of recycled materials, and it has information about its SA8000 and Oeko-Tex certifications available online. The half-zip is partially made with recycled plastic bottles, according to Girlfriend Collective, and when you’re done wearing it, you can send it back to the brand to be recycled into future clothes.

Avocado, a Certified B Corporation that says it’s carbon negative as of 2020, makes some of our favorite eco-friendly mattresses, but they also make other sustainable sleep-related products. This bed frame is made from 100 percent sustainably harvested maple or walnut, according to Avocado. For an additional cost, shoppers can purchase it with an optional 41- or 46-inch-tall headboard, which should fit every Avocado mattress size.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.