New & Notable from Le Creuset and W&P

Sur La Table, a Select reader favorite retailer that sells some of our favorite cookware sets, just launched its Kids & Teens Summer Series, a summer cooking class experience offered both online and in-person. Classes, which are available to purchase now for multiple locations across the country and run in 5-day intervals from June 6 through August 19, are separated into two groups: The Kids Series for ages 7 to 11 and the Teens Series for ages 12 to 17. And if you’re looking for supplies to help you (or your little one) practice in the kitchen, we’ve compiled options for everything from food processors to sous vide equipment.

For those looking to travel this spring, Away released its limited-edition Technicolor collection that features the brand’s popular polycarbonate luggage in three bold new colorways — you'll find the new colorways available for The Carry-On, which experts recommended as a great hardside carry-on option. The collection also includes The Packable Sling Bag, a compact zip pouch that you can wear around your waist, in multi-colored recycled nylon, and The Passport Wallet, an all-new accessory from the brand. To help add to your travel accessory collection, we previously recommended some highly rated portable chargers, carry-on backpacks and travel pillows. And if you find yourself at the beach this spring break, our colleagues at Shop TODAY recommended several beach umbrellas and towels to consider.

Le Creuset, a Select reader favorite brand that we heavily feature in our guides to cast iron cookware and Dutch ovens, just added a Bread Oven to its cookware line. The brand says the Bread Oven features an enameled cast iron domed lid that’s uniquely shaped to trap and circulate steam (similar to a bakery steam oven), while the raised interior ridges promote even browning. In addition to baking loaves of bread, the oven can be used for cooking other baked goods, as well as for roasting meat and vegetables, according to the brand. Le Creuset says it's also dishwasher-safe, compatible with all cooktops and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

W&P, which makes one of our favorite travel mugs and reusable silicone bags, released the Porter Insulated Collection, which features two new products for the brand: the 11-ounce Porter Insulated Glass, which W&P says features a splash-resistant drink lid, and the 20-ounce Porter Insulated Tumbler to take on the go. According to the brand, the stainless steel insulation keeps beverages hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours, while the matte-silicone exterior coating provides an easier grip.

The two additions follow the release of the Porter Insulated Bottle last fall — Select editor Morgan Greenwald previously noted she was “pleasantly surprised” by how well the bottle retained the temperature of her drinks.

