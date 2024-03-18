Take stock of your moisturizers — you likely have a facial cream, body lotion, or even an eye cream and hand cream, but do you have one specifically for your feet? If not, you probably should — even if you already have soft and smooth feet, according to experts we spoke with.
It’s important to keep your feet moisturized and hydrated because they tend to get very dry, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jordan Carqueville. Since we put our feet through so much movement and activity throughout the day, dryness and cracks can form as a result, says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Anne Sharkey. These cracks can become a gateway to inflammation and infections, says Carqueville.
That’s where foot creams come in. They’re not only a reactive solution to healing the skin from any rough skin, but they also work as a preventative care measure and can help your skin maintain a smooth and soft exterior.
We spoke to experts about the differences between a body moisturizer and a foot cream, and what to look for when shopping for foot creams.
SKIP AHEAD The best foot creams | What causes dry and rough feet? | How to shop for a foot cream
Selected.Our top picks
- Best for dry feet$undefined$12.00
- Best for callused feet$15.99$19.95
- Best for cracked feet$undefined$34.99
- Best for sore feet$undefined$30.00
How we picked the best foot creams
Foot creams can help protect and improve your foot’s skin barrier, our experts recommend we keep the following factors in mind when building this list:
- Foot condition: Foot creams often vary and formulated to target specific concerns like dryness, cracks, calluses and more. When shopping, it’s important to find one that’s targeted toward the issue you’re trying to resolve.
- Ingredients: Like most moisturizers, formulas that have a combination of humectants (ingredients that attract water and moisture), emollients (ingredients that lock in moisture and prevent water loss) and occlusives (ingredients that create a protective layer to prevent water loss.) However, because the skin on our feet is much thicker than the skin on the rest of our body, you can also look for formulas with chemical exfoliants that will remove dead accumulated skin to keep the texture of your feet smooth.
- Price: Foot creams will vary in price. We included options as low as $9 and as high as $35.
The best foot creams in 2024
Below, we compiled hydrating and moisturizing foot creams that our experts recommend along with highly rated options that meet their guidance.
Pedestrian Project Walkers Cream
This option is a great everyday foot cream because it has ingredients that dually moisturize and exfoliate the skin, which benefit your overall skin health, says Sharkey. The rosemary-scented lotion is specifically formulated for feet, though you can also use it on your legs, according to the brand.
CeraVe Foot Cream with Salicylic Acid
In dry climates — whether hot or cold — moisturizers with thick emollients and exfoliating acids, like this option from CeraVe, are great, says Carqueville. This fast-absorbing, non-greasy cream will help soften the skin and reduce any roughness or cracks on your feet, especially your heels, according to the brand. Reviewers recommend applying it right after taking a shower or bath and then putting socks on after moisturizing for the best results. You can use it daily, but make sure to wear an SPF on top of it since it has alpha-hydroxy acids that can increase sun sensitivity, according to the brand.
AmLactin Foot Repair Cream
This cream can help remove dead skin cells, soften calluses and improve cracks because of ingredients like ammonium lactate and glycerin, according to experts in our guide to dry, cracked heels. Reviewers say that after the first few applications, they noticed a difference in the way their feet looked and felt. Although this moisturizer is free from common irritants like fragrances, some reviewers say it has a noticeable and strong smell, but they tolerate it because of the cream’s effectiveness.
SkinIntegra Rapid Crack Repair Cream
If you have a condition that causes dry skin like diabetes or thyroid issues, or just have deep cracks on your feet, this is a great option, according to Sharkey, because of its consistency (it comes in ointment form) and ingredients, which she’s seen great results from in her patients. The ointment’s fragrance-free formula includes hydrating and exfoliating ingredients like urea, lactic acid, ceramides and hyaluronic acid — this combination can also help soften and smooth calluses, according to the brand. Not only can you use this on your feet, but you can also use it on your hands and elbows, says Sharkey.
PurOrganica Urea 40% Foot Cream
This option can help reduce calluses, smooth heels, and prevent dry and scaly skin, according to the brand. Reviewers say the putty-like, tacky moisturizer shows quick results that they can see and feel, making it great for extreme cases or flare-ups. The cream, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 23,700 reviews on Amazon, is suitable for all skin types too, according to PurOrganica.
Olive & June Heel Balm
Rather than applying your cream with your hands by dipping it in a tub or squeezing it out of a tube, reviewers say this foot balm has a mess-free application that only requires you to rub it on your heels directly. For the best results, roll on the balm once a week as a nighttime foot treatment and wear socks afterward to lock in moisture, according to the brand. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 430 reviews at Target.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
If you need to hydrate and protect your dry feet or need to find a moisturizer that can heal blisters, this may be the best option. The multipurpose ointment, which you can also apply all over your body, has ingredients like petrolatum (a skin protectant) and glycerin (a humectant that draws in moisture and strengthens the skin barrier). The formula’s especially great for sensitive skin or highly reactive skin, according to Caqueville.
Pedestrian Project Repair Balm
This Repair Balm can treat sore and achy muscles on your feet because of the tiny amount of CBD in its formula, says Sharkey. The easily spreadable balm (which is different from the brand’s cracked heel repair balm) helps decrease pain, hydrate the skin and lock in moisture, according to the brand. Reviewers say the non-greasy balm helps decrease aches after being on your feet all day and even helps relieve arthritis pain.
O’Keeffe’s for Healthy Feet Foot Cream
Apply this cream, which has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 81,000 reviews on Amazon, to your skin to create a protective layer that locks in moisture and repairs breakage. Reviewers say the formula, which has a whipped consistency, goes a long way so you only need a small amount to see results. When applying, you may notice a stinging sensation, which according to the brand is normal. However, you should stop using it if the feeling continues after multiple uses and is persistent.
What causes dry and rough feet?
According to our experts, there are a few different reasons why you might be combatting dry feet.
- Weather. If you live in areas with dry climates, low humidity or cold winters, your feet might experience dryness, says Carqueville.
- Shoes. Chronic exposure from regularly wearing open-toe or open-heel shoes can also contribute to this issue, according to Carqueville.
- Skin type. Common skin care concerns like eczema and psoriasis can extend down to your feet. This can cause dryness and textural changes, according to our experts.
- Genetics. Some genetic conditions, like diabetes, vascular conditions, or thyroid issues, may cause dry skin on the palms and soles, says Sharkey.
- Foot types. Depending on your foot type, some areas on your feet may have more significant dryness and roughness than other parts. For example, those with really high arches or are heavier heel strikers will tend to develop more calloused, thickened skin, according to Sharkey.
How to shop for foot creams
Finding a cream that moisturizes your skin is important for maintaining and protecting the skin on your feet, so when shopping for one, our experts recommend keeping a few different factors in mind.
Ingredients
Urea is one of the best ingredients to look for in a foot cream, according to our experts. This is because it exfoliates and breaks down the dead skin barrier while helping keep the top layer of the skin hydrated, says Carqueville.
You’ll also want to consider using formulas with chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid) or lactic acid (an alpha-hydroxy acid) because they can remove and break down the dead skin to reveal soft new skin and avoid worsening conditions, according to Sharkey. Using a chemical exfoliant on your feet, also helps your skin absorb the moisturizing ingredients because there isn’t a layer of dead skin blocking it, according to Carqueville.
Consistency
Moisturizers can come in many forms, including lotions, creams, ointments and balms, with lotions being the most water-based and balms being the most oil-based. Water-based moisturizers are typically light and thin; in contrast, oil-based moisturizers have higher oil-to-water ratios and are, therefore, thicker and more occlusive, according to Carqueville.
When it comes to deciding which consistency is best for your feet, lotions and creams are great for overall maintenance, while balms and ointments are great for deeper cracks, fissures and heavily calloused areas, says Sharkey. Generally, ointments and balms are great options for your feet because they provide occlusive barriers and can repair and protect the skin barrier, says Carqueville.
Current foot condition
If you have sores or blisters on the feet, be cautious about using foot creams with acids since these can sting and cause discomfort, according to Caqueville. Similarly, if your feet are red and itchy, which could indicate eczema or dermatitis, you will want to look for products with well-tolerated and gentle ingredients and are free from irritating additives like fragrances. For example, Vaseline or Aquaphor are great options in this case because they still provide hydration and lock in moisture, she says.
Meet our experts
At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.
- Dr. Jordan Carqueville is a board-certified dermatologist, dermatopathologist and dermatologic surgeon at Derm Institute of Chicago.
- Dr. Anne Sharkey is a board-certified podiatrist at North Austin Foot & Ankle Institute in Texas.
Why trust NBC Select?
Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter covering skin care, hair care and gift guides, including recent stories on the best lotions for eczema and shampoos for dry hair. For this story, she interviewed a dermatologist and podiatrist, shared their recommendations, and researched highly rated foot creams that met their guidance.
Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.