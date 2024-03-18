Take stock of your moisturizers — you likely have a facial cream, body lotion, or even an eye cream and hand cream, but do you have one specifically for your feet? If not, you probably should — even if you already have soft and smooth feet, according to experts we spoke with.

It’s important to keep your feet moisturized and hydrated because they tend to get very dry, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jordan Carqueville. Since we put our feet through so much movement and activity throughout the day, dryness and cracks can form as a result, says board-certified podiatrist Dr. Anne Sharkey. These cracks can become a gateway to inflammation and infections, says Carqueville.

That’s where foot creams come in. They’re not only a reactive solution to healing the skin from any rough skin, but they also work as a preventative care measure and can help your skin maintain a smooth and soft exterior.

We spoke to experts about the differences between a body moisturizer and a foot cream, and what to look for when shopping for foot creams.

Foot creams can help protect and improve your foot’s skin barrier, our experts recommend we keep the following factors in mind when building this list:

Foot condition : Foot creams often vary and formulated to target specific concerns like dryness, cracks, calluses and more. When shopping, it’s important to find one that’s targeted toward the issue you’re trying to resolve.

: Foot creams often vary and formulated to target specific concerns like dryness, cracks, calluses and more. When shopping, it’s important to find one that’s targeted toward the issue you’re trying to resolve. Ingredients : Like most moisturizers, formulas that have a combination of humectants (ingredients that attract water and moisture), emollients (ingredients that lock in moisture and prevent water loss) and occlusives (ingredients that create a protective layer to prevent water loss.) However, because the skin on our feet is much thicker than the skin on the rest of our body, you can also look for formulas with chemical exfoliants that will remove dead accumulated skin to keep the texture of your feet smooth.

: Like most moisturizers, formulas that have a combination of humectants (ingredients that attract water and moisture), emollients (ingredients that lock in moisture and prevent water loss) and occlusives (ingredients that create a protective layer to prevent water loss.) However, because the skin on our feet is much thicker than the skin on the rest of our body, you can also look for formulas with chemical exfoliants that will remove dead accumulated skin to keep the texture of your feet smooth. Price: Foot creams will vary in price. We included options as low as $9 and as high as $35.

Below, we compiled hydrating and moisturizing foot creams that our experts recommend along with highly rated options that meet their guidance.

This option is a great everyday foot cream because it has ingredients that dually moisturize and exfoliate the skin, which benefit your overall skin health, says Sharkey. The rosemary-scented lotion is specifically formulated for feet, though you can also use it on your legs, according to the brand.

In dry climates — whether hot or cold — moisturizers with thick emollients and exfoliating acids, like this option from CeraVe, are great, says Carqueville. This fast-absorbing, non-greasy cream will help soften the skin and reduce any roughness or cracks on your feet, especially your heels, according to the brand. Reviewers recommend applying it right after taking a shower or bath and then putting socks on after moisturizing for the best results. You can use it daily, but make sure to wear an SPF on top of it since it has alpha-hydroxy acids that can increase sun sensitivity, according to the brand.

This cream can help remove dead skin cells, soften calluses and improve cracks because of ingredients like ammonium lactate and glycerin, according to experts in our guide to dry, cracked heels. Reviewers say that after the first few applications, they noticed a difference in the way their feet looked and felt. Although this moisturizer is free from common irritants like fragrances, some reviewers say it has a noticeable and strong smell, but they tolerate it because of the cream’s effectiveness.

If you have a condition that causes dry skin like diabetes or thyroid issues, or just have deep cracks on your feet, this is a great option, according to Sharkey, because of its consistency (it comes in ointment form) and ingredients, which she’s seen great results from in her patients. The ointment’s fragrance-free formula includes hydrating and exfoliating ingredients like urea, lactic acid, ceramides and hyaluronic acid — this combination can also help soften and smooth calluses, according to the brand. Not only can you use this on your feet, but you can also use it on your hands and elbows, says Sharkey.

This option can help reduce calluses, smooth heels, and prevent dry and scaly skin, according to the brand. Reviewers say the putty-like, tacky moisturizer shows quick results that they can see and feel, making it great for extreme cases or flare-ups. The cream, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 23,700 reviews on Amazon, is suitable for all skin types too, according to PurOrganica.

Rather than applying your cream with your hands by dipping it in a tub or squeezing it out of a tube, reviewers say this foot balm has a mess-free application that only requires you to rub it on your heels directly. For the best results, roll on the balm once a week as a nighttime foot treatment and wear socks afterward to lock in moisture, according to the brand. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 430 reviews at Target.

If you need to hydrate and protect your dry feet or need to find a moisturizer that can heal blisters, this may be the best option. The multipurpose ointment, which you can also apply all over your body, has ingredients like petrolatum (a skin protectant) and glycerin (a humectant that draws in moisture and strengthens the skin barrier). The formula’s especially great for sensitive skin or highly reactive skin, according to Caqueville.

This Repair Balm can treat sore and achy muscles on your feet because of the tiny amount of CBD in its formula, says Sharkey. The easily spreadable balm (which is different from the brand’s cracked heel repair balm) helps decrease pain, hydrate the skin and lock in moisture, according to the brand. Reviewers say the non-greasy balm helps decrease aches after being on your feet all day and even helps relieve arthritis pain.

Apply this cream, which has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 81,000 reviews on Amazon, to your skin to create a protective layer that locks in moisture and repairs breakage. Reviewers say the formula, which has a whipped consistency, goes a long way so you only need a small amount to see results. When applying, you may notice a stinging sensation, which according to the brand is normal. However, you should stop using it if the feeling continues after multiple uses and is persistent.

What causes dry and rough feet?

According to our experts, there are a few different reasons why you might be combatting dry feet.

Weather. If you live in areas with dry climates, low humidity or cold winters, your feet might experience dryness, says Carqueville.

If you live in areas with dry climates, low humidity or cold winters, your feet might experience dryness, says Carqueville. Shoes. Chronic exposure from regularly wearing open-toe or open-heel shoes can also contribute to this issue, according to Carqueville.

Chronic exposure from regularly wearing open-toe or open-heel shoes can also contribute to this issue, according to Carqueville. Skin type. Common skin care concerns like eczema and psoriasis can extend down to your feet. This can cause dryness and textural changes, according to our experts.

Common skin care concerns like eczema and psoriasis can extend down to your feet. This can cause dryness and textural changes, according to our experts. Genetics. Some genetic conditions, like diabetes, vascular conditions, or thyroid issues, may cause dry skin on the palms and soles, says Sharkey.

Some genetic conditions, like diabetes, vascular conditions, or thyroid issues, may cause dry skin on the palms and soles, says Sharkey. Foot types. Depending on your foot type, some areas on your feet may have more significant dryness and roughness than other parts. For example, those with really high arches or are heavier heel strikers will tend to develop more calloused, thickened skin, according to Sharkey.

Finding a cream that moisturizes your skin is important for maintaining and protecting the skin on your feet, so when shopping for one, our experts recommend keeping a few different factors in mind.

Ingredients

Urea is one of the best ingredients to look for in a foot cream, according to our experts. This is because it exfoliates and breaks down the dead skin barrier while helping keep the top layer of the skin hydrated, says Carqueville.

You’ll also want to consider using formulas with chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid) or lactic acid (an alpha-hydroxy acid) because they can remove and break down the dead skin to reveal soft new skin and avoid worsening conditions, according to Sharkey. Using a chemical exfoliant on your feet, also helps your skin absorb the moisturizing ingredients because there isn’t a layer of dead skin blocking it, according to Carqueville.

Consistency

Moisturizers can come in many forms, including lotions, creams, ointments and balms, with lotions being the most water-based and balms being the most oil-based. Water-based moisturizers are typically light and thin; in contrast, oil-based moisturizers have higher oil-to-water ratios and are, therefore, thicker and more occlusive, according to Carqueville.

When it comes to deciding which consistency is best for your feet, lotions and creams are great for overall maintenance, while balms and ointments are great for deeper cracks, fissures and heavily calloused areas, says Sharkey. Generally, ointments and balms are great options for your feet because they provide occlusive barriers and can repair and protect the skin barrier, says Carqueville.

If you have sores or blisters on the feet, be cautious about using foot creams with acids since these can sting and cause discomfort, according to Caqueville. Similarly, if your feet are red and itchy, which could indicate eczema or dermatitis, you will want to look for products with well-tolerated and gentle ingredients and are free from irritating additives like fragrances. For example, Vaseline or Aquaphor are great options in this case because they still provide hydration and lock in moisture, she says.

Frequently asked questions What is the difference between a foot cream and a body moisturizer? Foot creams tend to be thicker than standard body moisturizers — which are usually more lightweight and easily spreadable — because they are more occlusive and often have ointment bases, according to Carqueville. Not only will the consistency be different but also the ingredients will vary. Foot creams will sometimes have acids that help to remove excess layers of dead skin. This is important because they can help soften the skin, allowing moisture to penetrate better. It can also reduce the buildup of extra skin layers that can crack and appear as thickened yellow plaques or scales, says Carqueville. How often should you moisturize your feet? You should moisturize your feet daily just like you would the rest of your body and your face, according to our experts. Generally, you should minimize how often you use products with exfoliating ingredients on your face and body since your skin can become easily irritated. But when it comes to foot care, there’s more room to use them frequently since the layer of skin on the feet is so thick that it can tolerate the ingredients and remove dead parts without shedding too much of its protective layer, according to experts in our Baby Foot peel review. What is the best way to moisturize your feet? Experts recommend applying creams or lotions on the tops and bottom of your feet. If you want to maximize the benefits, here’s what else to consider when applying your products. Apply creams and ointments right after the shower or bath while your skin is still damp. The humidity in your bathroom from the shower opens up your pores, making your feet more able to accept the moisture, says Sharkey.

Apply your products before bed and sleep with socks on to hold the emollient in place and provide more occlusion for better absorption, says Carqueville.

If you have extremely thick, scaly, dry skin soak your feet for 15 minutes a day. Then, use a pumice stone in the shower to scrub and remove dead skin, followed by a foot cream immediately after that your skin will absorb. This helps break down dead skin and remove any scaling. Once your feet are smooth and you have the look and feel you want, you can decrease the daily soaking treatment to once a week or once every other week as a way to maintain the results. What are other ways to maintain the health of your feet? If you’re seeing rashes, sores or blisters on your feet, consider seeing a board-certified dermatologist. If you’re just looking for general maintenance, experts recommend moisturizing and exfoliating regularly and wearing properly fitted socks and shoes. If your socks and shoes do not fit correctly, you run the risk of rubbing and forming blisters, which can lead to irritation, says Sharkey.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter covering skin care, hair care and gift guides, including recent stories on the best lotions for eczema and shampoos for dry hair. For this story, she interviewed a dermatologist and podiatrist, shared their recommendations, and researched highly rated foot creams that met their guidance.

