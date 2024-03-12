While running and walking come with plenty of health benefits, being on your feet for extended periods of time also has some secondary consequences, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp. One of which affects our skin’s ability to shed naturally, causing our feet to appear and feel rough and dry, says Camp. That’s where foot peels can come into play. Like a facial peel, foot peels use a blend of exfoliants to help soften and remove the dead skin cell layer that sits on the thick surface of your skin, according to Dr. Donna Hart, a board-certified dermatologist in Texas.

To help get healthy, soft and smooth feet, some experts recommend incorporating a foot peel into your skin care routine.

To help you determine which foot peel is best for you, we spoke to dermatologists and podiatrists about the best peels, what to consider when shopping for one and the advantages and disadvantages of using these treatments.

While making this list, our experts recommend considering the following factors:

Ingredients : Foot peels will often have alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids in them that remove dead skin cells, according to experts. Some of these exfoliating acids include salicylic acid, lactic acid and glycolic acid, which we explain in further detail below. Foot masks, on the other hand, will usually have ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, that add moisture to your skin.

: Foot peels will often have alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids in them that remove dead skin cells, according to experts. Some of these exfoliating acids include salicylic acid, lactic acid and glycolic acid, which we explain in further detail below. Foot masks, on the other hand, will usually have ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, that add moisture to your skin. Treatment time frame: Most foot peels are a time commitment. Some options require as little as 60 minutes, while others require up to 90 minutes — most also have at least a week of downtime afterward that involves flaking and shedding layers of dead skin off. Some also require you to soak your feet in water prior to starting your peel. It’s important to consider how much availability you have, as it will play a significant role in determining how effective the treatment is, according to our experts.

Most foot peels are a time commitment. Some options require as little as 60 minutes, while others require up to 90 minutes — most also have at least a week of downtime afterward that involves flaking and shedding layers of dead skin off. Some also require you to soak your feet in water prior to starting your peel. It’s important to consider how much availability you have, as it will play a significant role in determining how effective the treatment is, according to our experts. Price: Foot peels can vary in price; some are sold individually, in a pack of two, three and some cases, 10. We chose to include single-use treatments in one packs, and have options as low as $3 and as high as $25.

To help you determine the best foot peels on the market, we rounded up expert-recommended treatments alongside highly rated options and NBC Select staff favorites that align with our expert’s guidance. All of these come in bootie/sock form and have chemical exfoliants, including AHAs and BHAs in them. Unlike traditional face masks or hair masks, which only take a few minutes, these peels have an extensive peeling process that can take weeks, depending on the amount of dead skin on the feet.

This foot peel is a favorite of both Hart’s and Camp’s because it’s easy to use and effective. The single-use treatment, which comes in the form of plastic booties you slip your feet into, uses fruit acids to gently remove the top layer of dead skin to reveal softer, healthier-appearing feet, says Camp. Five of our team members, including myself, tried it after the brand sent us samples. I saw a smoother texture with no rough or dry patches and a softer, more polished appearance on the bottoms of my feet — my results lasted me just over two weeks.

Sizes: Women’s size 4-13, men’s size 4-12 | Treatment duration: 60 min. | Fragrance: Lavender | Peeling process: 1-2 weeks

Not only does this remove dead skin with the help of lactic acid, but it also helps remove any odor-causing bacteria, according to the brand. For the best results, the brand recommends conducting a patch test to see if your skin has any reactions prior to using the peeling mask. If your skin can tolerate the exfoliating formula, you can then soak your feet in water for 10-20 minutes and wear the sock-like boots for 90 minutes, according to the brand. The peel, which has a 4.4-star average rating from over 42,200 reviews on Amazon, also uses aloe vera and glycerin to moisturize and hydrate the skin as it peels — an essential component since you’re technically not supposed to use lotion during the entire two week process, according to the brand.

Sizes: Up to women’s size 12.5 and up to men’s size 11 | Treatment duration: 100-110 min. | Fragrance: Peach | Peeling process: 1-2 weeks

If you have calluses, consider this foot peel that combines AHAs and BHAs, which help make callused skin smooth and soft, says Camp. Unlike other options on our list, which already have the formula inside the plastic booties, this one requires you to pour the activating essence (that comes included) and distribute it along the cotton lining after soaking your feet in water. Once the essence is in, you can wear the boots for 60-90 minutes, remove, rinse and wait for the peel to start working seven to eight after your application. However, your entire peeling process can take a few weeks from start to finish, according to Camp. So, if you’re planning on wearing open-toed shoes or you’re about to head out on vacation, the brand recommends using the kit three weeks in advance to allow for proper healing and peeling, according to Patchology.

Sizes: Up to women’s size 15.5 and up to men’s size 14 | Treatment duration: 90-120 min. | Fragrance: Unscented | Peeling process: 1-2 weeks

Unlike other peels on this list, you do not need to rinse your feet after wearing this mask, which comes in bootie form, for 60 to 90 minutes, according to the brand. Instead, you’ll massage the treatment into your skin and remove any excess remnants with a towel, according to Dr. Scholl’s. Reviewers say the peel, which has a 4-star average rating from over 500 reviews at Target, is a convenient alternative to visiting the nail salon. Still, results will vary depending on the person, as some reviewers say the process took anywhere from an entire week to three weeks from start to finish.

Sizes: n/a | Treatment duration: 60-90 min. | | Fragrance: n/a | Peeling process: 1-2 weeks

NBC Select senior social media editor Rosalie Sparaco says this option is the closest alternative to higher-priced options she’s tried (like the Baby Foot Original Exfoliating Peel) since it works in a similar manner with familiar results. Inside the two booties is an exfoliating formula, which has lactic, glycolic and salicylic acid and tea tree oil to deodorize your feet, according to the brand. Before wearing the booties, test for any allergic reactions and sensitivity by applying a small amount of the formula to the top of your feet, according to Earth Therapeutics.

Sizes: 290 millimeters (about the size of a ruler) from heel to toe | Treatment duration: 60-90 min.| Fragrance: Tea tree | Peeling process: 1-2 weeks

When shopping for foot peels, our experts recommend considering a few different factors, including the formula’s key ingredients and your skin type.

Ingredients

When shopping for a foot peel, look for chemical exfoliators like glycolic acid, lactic acid, fruit acids and salicylic acid. These ingredients can break down and remove dead skin, says Camp. However, if you’re pregnant, you may want to avoid using peels that contain salicylic acid because they’re not considered 100% safe, according to experts in our guide to pregnancy-safe skin care.

Some options will also have hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, which is especially great for those who suffer from dry feet.

You’ll also want to avoid added artificial fragrances (this doesn’t include the natural smells from extracts and other ingredients), since they can cause allergies, according to Hart.

Skin type

While some skin care products require you to determine your skin type before using them, generally, foot peels are safe to use across all skin types. However, those with particular skin conditions that affect the feet, like eczema, psoriasis or fungus, should speak with their dermatologist before using a peel, according to our experts.

Before applying a foot peel, take note of the state your feet are currently in. If you have calluses and want to treat them, a foot peel can help soften them, but it’s just a temporary fix and won’t fully resolve the issue because they are not designed to do so, according to board-certified podiatrist Dr. Olga Shvets.

Dr. Alicia Canzanese, board-certified podiatrist agrees. “There are better methods to get rid of calluses than peels,” she says. That’s because peels won’t only target the callus, it will impact all of the skin on your foot. If you have a big, deep callus, a peel will most likely not make much of a difference because it won’t remove the deeper skin over the callus, according to Canzanese. If you have a callus or other foot-related issues you are looking to heel, you should first consult an expert.

Frequently asked questions Who should use a foot peel? Anyone who wants smoother skin on their feet is an ideal candidate for a peel, according to Hart. However, they’re particularly great for those who have calluses from pressure and repeated impact, such as runners, bicyclists and people who stand on their feet for long hours since this will help soften them momentarily, says Hart. Who shouldn’t use a foot peel? If you have any open wounds or cracks, Canzanese recommends not putting on a foot peel because its acids can irritate and slow down the wound healing process. This also goes for active bacterial, viral and fungal infections like athlete’s foot. If you have a form of neuropathy (decreased sensation in your feet) like many people with diabetes, you may want to stay away from foot peels, according to Shvets. This is because you will not be able to feel if the peel is causing any painful conditions such as wounds, blisters and skin irritation, says Canzanese. Those who are pregnant, breastfeeding or have skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, should speak with their doctors before using a foot peel. If you have any history of burns and scarring, our experts recommend proceeding with caution and speaking to an expert prior to proceeding with a treatment. How often should you use a foot peel? As a general rule, you can use a peeling treatment once a month — at most, according to Camp. If you notice your feet are still showing results past a month, experts recommend waiting until your feet show signs of roughness before using one again. You can also maintain your results by using a foot cream in between treatments — many have an ingredient called urea in them, which is excellent for exfoliating and hydrating the skin surrounding your feet, according to Hart. What are the advantages and disadvantages of using a foot peel? Like everything, there are pros and cons. Some obvious advantages include smoother, softer feet; they are also easy to apply and you can wear them while working at a computer or watching TV, according to Hart. Foot peels are not a one-stop shop for all foot issues, however. They will not get rid of thick calluses or warts, so you may need to seek help from a board-certified dermatologist and podiatrist when treating these common concerns, says Camp. When should you expect to start peeling? While foot peels generally require an hour of your time, you should not expect to start peeling immediately; peeling will typically begin several days after you apply the treatment, and it can take several days to finish the entire process, according to Hart. How much shedding should you expect? Shedding will vary from person to person. You might notice the most shedding after your very first treatment or if you have long intervals between treatments, says Hart. However, if you only see very little shedding after your treatment, that could mean your feet are already quite exfoliated, so there isn’t much dead skin to peel away, according to Camp.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter covering skin care, hair care and gift guides, including recent stories on body washes for sensitive skin and the best heat protectants for different types and textures. For this story, she interviewed two dermatologists and two podiatrists, shared their recommendations, and researched highly rated foot peels that met their guidance.

