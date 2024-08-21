We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Flying can be a doozy. Packaging and navigating the airport can be stressful, and cramped airline seats can leave you sore and uncomfortable. Thankfully, there are several travel accessories that can make the experience a bit more enjoyable — like neck pillows to make uncomfy seat more bearable and meditation apps to soothe travel nerves.

One area that tends to get overlooked when traveling? Your skin. “Airplanes can be detrimental for the skin for various reasons — including low humidity levels leading to skin dehydration and compensatory increased oil production,” says Dr. Adriana Lombardi, a board-certified dermatologist at the Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey. So, what should you do to care for your skin when you’re on a flight? We asked dermatologists that very question — find out what they had to say.

How does flying affect your skin?

First, you should know that flying doesn’t wreak havoc on everyone’s skin. Some people can fly and notice no difference, while others may find their skin is noticeably impacted. If you do notice anything, it’s most likely to be dryness. “We experience a higher loss of water from our skin due to the lower humidity in the flight cabin,” says Dr. Elizabeth Geddes-Bruce, a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin. This dehydration can also cause your skin’s oil glands to go into overdrive, causing blemishes and acne.

Beyond the physical conditions created when you fly, the emotional tax of travel can also tax your complexion. “The process of flying can typically be stressful for most and this can increase cortisol production,” says Lombardi. “Cortisol can cause increase in acne and other inflammation.”

So, how can you predict if your skin will freak out when you fly? According to the dermatologists we spoke to, if your skin is drier or you suffer from breakouts already, you will likely be more prone to the above issues when flying.

How to protect your skin when flying

Want to avoid dehydrated skin or breakouts while cruising through the air? There are several things you can do. Here, are top tips from dermatologists:

Drink plenty of water: You may be tempted to order a ginger ale or a glass of wine, but water is your best option when flying. This can help you, and therefore your skin, from becoming dehydrated, says Bruce-Geddes.

You may be tempted to order a ginger ale or a glass of wine, but water is your best option when flying. This can help you, and therefore your skin, from becoming dehydrated, says Bruce-Geddes. Watch what you eat: Similarly, the food you eat matters. Lombardi recommends avoiding salty foods while in the air, as they can also suck moisture out of your body. Instead, reach for hydrating foods — like watermelon, salads and other produce-forward options.

Similarly, the food you eat matters. Lombardi recommends avoiding salty foods while in the air, as they can also suck moisture out of your body. Instead, reach for hydrating foods — like watermelon, salads and other produce-forward options. Focus on your skin care: “Your best line of defense is applying a moisturizer before a flight, says Bruce-Geddes, who also notes you should reapply in the air if you travel longer distances. Lombardi adds that you may want to skip makeup, which can clog pores, and a facial spritz can keep skin dewy and moisturized.

In-flight skin care products to consider

If you’re going on a longer flight — think three hours or more — consider stashing a few skin care essentials in your bag to keep your skin in tip-top shape while soaring through the clouds. To select the best possible in-flight skin care products, we asked dermatologists what types of products you should consider plus got a few specific recommendations from them.

“Consider a moisturizer with a combination of humectants (ingredients that bring water to the skin from the environment) and occlusives (ingredients that form a barrier to prevent water from leaving the skin), especially if you have baseline dry skin,” says Bruce-Geddes. This balm, which topped our list of best face moisturizers, contains shea butter (an occlusive) and one of the more popular humectants, hyaluronic acid. It can be used specifically on dry spots or all over while you fly. It also comes in a bottle with a TSA-friendly 1.7 ounces of product, making it easy to get through security.

This one contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, comes in a small enough bottle for travel and has a lightweight feel. “I like products containing hyaluronic acid while flying because they leave the skin looking plump and dewy, not dry and wrinkly,” says Bruce-Geddes. To apply, pump two to three squirts into your hand and gently rub on clean, dry skin.

Lombardi likes facial mists for their ease of application mid-flight. According to the brand, this one contains coconut and vitamin E to hydrate and absorbs quickly so your skin isn’t left feeling wet or greasy. Also nice: It has a slight coconut scent, which can feel refreshing and relaxing when you travel. This mist has a 4.6-star average rating from over 3,750 reviews on Amazon.

Your face isn’t the only skin to dry when you fly — don’t forget your lips. All four dermatologists we spoke to for our list of best chapped lip treatments recommended good, old-fashioned Vaseline. The pure petroleum jelly is fragrance-free, unlikely to cause irritation and is occlusive, so it holds moisture in. It can also be used on dry spots that may develop as you fly — like on your face, elbows or knees.

Lombardi recommends traveling with SPF, too. This is especially true if you prefer a window seat — because yes, harmful rays can penetrate plane windows and if you get a sunburn, that will also dehydrate your skin. This EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen is a favorite among NBC Select staff because it’s lightweight and has niacinamide, which acts as a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient (another issue that can arise when you are in the air). It has an SPF 46 and is a mineral sunscreen, which means it physically blocks out the sun.

Indulge in self-care during your next flight by applying a hydrating sheet mask. According to the brand, it has ceramide NP, argan oil and shea butter to infuse extra moisture. Leave it on for 20 minutes, then take it off and gently pat any remaining serum into your skin.

