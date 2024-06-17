One of my core childhood memories is my mom brushing through my thick and wavy hair after cheerleading competitions. It was always an epic (and painful) battle between my hair brush and my knots. One product I didn’t use back then that could’ve made the process faster and less painful is a detangling spray. The primary function of these sprays is to remove knots from hair strands by coating the hair with a slippery substance to make combing or brushing easier, according to Sabrina Ahmed, a hairstylist at The Benjamin Salon.

I spoke to Ahmed and three other hairstylists about how to find the best detangling sprays for your hair type and texture, and I included their go-to products along with NBC Select-staff favorites below.

How I picked the best detangling sprays

When building this list, my experts recommend I keep the following in mind:

Ingredients : Detanglers with oil (including argan or coconut oil), or aloe or glycerin will add moisture and condition hair, according to Ahmed. Avoid formulas with alcohol or sulfates, as they can be drying for the hair, she says.

Additional benefits : While the primary purpose of a detangling spray is to remove unwanted knots and tangles, it can also protect against heat control frizz and add shine

Price: Depending on the ingredients and formulation, costs can vary. Our list has options as low as $5 and as high as $39.

The best detangling sprays

Best overall

After being introduced to this detangling spray by her hairstylist, NBC Select production coordinator Kelsey Fredricks says she now can’t live without it. Not only does it help detangle her type 2B/2C curls, but it also noticeably reduces her frizz, she says. While it works on her curly hair, it’s also suitable for all hair types and textures, according to the brand. To use, Fredricks adds a few sprays from her ends to the middle of her hair and then brushes the formula through before either air drying or diffusing.

Best for protective styles

Cécred Detangling Spray $ 28.00 Ulta $ 28.00 Cécred What to know Size: 8.5 fl oz | Free of: parabens, sulfates, silicones, mineral oil. formaldehyde | Type: spray | Scent: notes of pink pepper, vanilla, cardamom spice, tonka bean and oud | Heat protection: no What we like Works quickly

Adds slip to hair

Safe for all hair types Something to note Use as pre-shampoo

This viral detangling spray, which launched earlier this year, is popular for a reason: It can help you reduce tangles when taking down protective styles like braids, twists, locs and sew-ins. It softens knots, making hair much more manageable on maintenance days.

“Detangling my hair before a wash is easily a 30-45 minute process for me — and that’s on a good day. I usually dread the time spent carefully working through the single-strand knots that naturally come with having fine, coily natural hair, but this detangler from Cecred shocked me by cutting that time almost in half,” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris. “I love that it penetrates my hair easily (so I don’t have to spray a lot), and makes my hair softer and moist enough to detangle, even in the middle of my head where my hair grows the thickest.”

Best for medium to thick hair

This spray comes recommended by NYC-based hairstylist Jeffrey Jagling for those with thicker hair because it absorbs quickly and helps prevent breakage. It also seals your hair cuticle, which can actually prevent tangles from forming, says Jagling.

I love using this on my hair post-shower — it helps make my hair more manageable before brushing and styling it. I spritz the creamy spray from my roots to my ends, and even though I spray a lot, it doesn’t weigh down my waves, maintains my volume and even makes my very dry hair feel softer and more moisturized.

Best for sensitive scalps

This detangling spray, which has a 4.0-star average rating from over 600 reviews at Sephora, has a milky texture and is specifically made for those with reactive and sensitive scalps. It has oat milk, aloe vera and green tea to moisturize, soothe and protect your hair, according to the brand, and reviewers say it’s best for those with thick hair since it can be too heavy on fine hair.

Best detangling serum

This Iles serum is suitable for all hair types, though it’s especially great for those with fine hair because it’s lightweight, according to Ahmed, who says it also gives the hair a silky finish. While it comes in a pump and has a serum consistency rather than a typical spray, it still has detangling benefits and helps protect hair from heat damage, humidity and more, according to the brand. (One consistency isn’t better than the other, but a serum is generally better for finer hair because you can concentrate on specific areas without over-saturating your hair, according to Ahmed.) You can also apply it to wet or dry hair.

Best for coarse hair

This detangler, which has a 4.4-star average rating from over 3,400 reviews on Amazon, comes in cream form rather than a traditional spray; creams can give coarser hair more moisture, according to the brand. It has ingredients like shea butter, sea kelp and argan oil to give your hair some needed slippage to release knots while also minimizing breakage, according to SheaMoisture. While you can use it post-shower, you can also use it as a pre-shower treatment if you’re experiencing extreme tangles and knots.

Best for frizz-prone hair

Since I have wavy hair, humidity makes my hair frizzy, so I always keep this multitasking spray in constant rotation. When I use it, I end up with fewer knots and less hair breakage since I don’t have to yank and tug on my hair while brushing. Since I have a lot of hair, I tend to be a bit more heavy-handed when using this spray, but my hair absorbs it quickly and it doesn’t leave it feeling waxy.

Best for fine hair

This detangler and leave-in conditioner hybrid targets knots while also repairing your hair and conditioning it, according to the brand. Suitable for all hair types and textures, reviewers say this doesn’t weigh down their hair and leaves dull hair feeling silky smooth. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 9,700 reviews on Amazon.

Best for coarse, curly hair

If you have thick or coarse hair, consider this balm, which comes recommended by Ahmed. Although it’s not in spray form, it has “the best slip” and will also enhance natural curls, she says. The floral and citrus-scented balm doesn’t leave behind crunchy waves, curls or coils, according to the brand.

Best for kids

This kid-friendly spray has a combination of vitamin E and castor seed oil, which is especially great for thick, unruly hair and helps add moisture, according to the brand. Reviewers say it works great at preventing tangles from forming and a little goes a long way, so start by misting a small amount and add as needed (too much can leave behind a residue, according to the brand). The spray has a 4.3-star average rating from over 400 reviews at Target.

Best splurge

Reviewers say this Oribe primer, which has a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,800 reviews on Amazon, works well with all hair types and textures, including children’s hair, which can be prone to stubborn knots. That’s because the spray has a blend of pomegranate, coconut and apricot oil to smooth the cuticle and separate the strands so you can easily brush through your hair. It also helps seal the cuticle so hair looks and feels healthier and more shiny, according to the brand.

How to shop for detangling sprays

When you’re shopping for a detangling spray, experts recommend focusing on a formula’s ingredients and your specific hair type.

Ingredients

As mentioned, you’ll want hydrating ingredients like aloe, glycerin, argan oil and coconut oil in your detangling spray. Depending on your hair type and texture, you may need a variation of one or more of these moisturizers. For example, those with fine hair should look for lightweight detanglers that won’t weigh down the hair; look for options with argan oil and jojoba oil, says Ahmed. For those with coarse hair, you’ll want a detangler that can help soften and hydrate, so you should look for ingredients like glycerin and shea butter, according to Ahmed.

Consistency

Detanglers typically come in spray form, but you can also find them in creams or balms. If you have fine hair, you’ll want to opt for a spray because they’re more lightweight and won’t weigh your hair down, says Jagling. If your hair is on the thicker side or tends to lack moisture, consider using a cream instead. These products tend to be denser and will have more moisturizing ingredients, according to Jagling.

Frequently asked questions What causes tangled hair? Certain activities like swimming or running, or damaged or split ends can cause tangles in your hair, according to Ahmed. To prevent knots from developing, wearing protective hairstyles, like braids, or getting a professional trim or dusting can help, says Walker. Also, depending on your hair texture, certain types are more prone to tangling than others, says Jagling. For example, those with finer, thinner hair tend to have more issues with this than those with thicker, more dense hair, he says. What are the benefits of detangling sprays? Coating your hair with a spray allows more slip so that you can easily remove tangles without excessively pulling and tugging on the hair. By opting for this more gentle approach, you can reduce hair breakage and minimize hair damage, according to Ahmed. It also helps you save time and effort when styling your hair because it’s in a more manageable state, she says. How do you use a detangling spray? Below, Walker and Ahmed break down a detangling routine you can follow after your next hair wash day. Start with clean, wet hair. Wet hair is more pliable and easier to detangle than dry hair. Apply the detangler. Spray or apply the detangler evenly throughout your hair. Focus on the areas with knots and tangles. Choose your tool. Next, you’ll want to find the best tool to detangle your hair. Choosing an actual hair brush (like a paddle brush) or comb (such as a wide-tooth comb) is easier and faster. If you have curly hair, you may want to use your fingers. Finger detangling takes longer, but it helps with length retention, according to Walker. Using your fingers lets you manipulate your hair however it feels best. For example, if you want to elongate the hair, you can easily stretch it, creating a looser curl, or if you want your curls to bounce up to create a shorter look, you can scrunch it to enhance the curl pattern, says celebrity hairstylist Sophie Rose Gutterman . Work your way from the bottom to the top. Start from the ends of your hair and brush, comb or finger your way up, gently working through the tangles. This helps prevent breakage and minimizes pain or discomfort. Is it better to use a detangler on wet or dry hair? Wet hair is generally easier to detangle because it’s more pliable and is especially helpful for those with curly and kinky hair, according to our experts. That’s because it has more slip, which makes working through knots easier. Detangling your hair while it’s dry interrupts its natural curl pattern, causing frizz and possible breakage, says Gutterman. If you’re trying to detangle dry hair, be careful to avoid excessive pulling or tugging, as dry hair can be more prone to breakage, according to Ahmed.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter who covered skin care and hair care for NBC Select. For this article, she interviewed four hair experts and included their direct recommendations, along with highly rated and NBC Select staff-favorite detangling sprays that were in line with expert guidance.

