I worked at a large brick-and-mortar Lego store ages ago, long before I was reviewing fitness trackers and headphones for NBC Select. Near the end of the year, most of the customers walking through the front doors were looking for gifts to give their friends and family. And no matter who they were, we could usually find them a good gift.

That’s because Lego has so many good options to choose from. Lego Disney, Lego Mario, Lego Star Wars, Lego for toddlers, Lego Architecture, the list is so long that you’re almost guaranteed to find something for someone.

Since working at the Lego store, I’ve written many gift guides for NBC Select, and leveraged both experiences to find the best Lego gifts across all ages.

The best Lego gifts in 2026

The best Lego gift, as always, depends on who you are gifting for. As such, I chose Lego sets fit for ages ranging from toddler to adult. For example, I included a number of Lego Duplo sets since the Duplo blocks are simpler and much larger than regular Lego pieces, making them best for small children. Each set listed below is also highly-rated, with at least a 4.0-star rating from customer reviews on marketplaces like Amazon.

Lego gifts for ages 1.5+

This box includes 65 colorful pieces, two figurines and no instructions — it’s a free-form building set they can use to make whatever they imagine. It comes in a plastic box that doubles as a storage bin when playtime is over.

The centerpiece of this set is a colorful, movable train with three removable train cars. You can stack pieces like the numbered blocks on each car, encouraging children to play with numbers, colors and motion.

Lego fits for ages 2+

Toddlers fascinated by construction vehicles will find a lot to enjoy in this Lego Duplo set. It has a truck and an excavator, plus two figures that can sit inside each vehicle. It also comes with imaginative pieces like a shovel and boulder.

They can learn to take care of animals with this Duplo farm set. It includes horse, sheep, cat, cow, chicken and chicks figures, plus blocks for building a farmhouse, chicken coop and hayloft. They can attach the two included farmer figurines to the horse for pretend horseback riding, too.

This 36-piece set includes colorful blocks with each letter of the alphabet printed on the sides. They can stack the blocks and arrange themed on their own or mount themed onto the included truck for on-the-move adventures.

They can play pretend with adult and baby penguins and lions. This set includes four animal figures, grass and ice blocks for imitating a natural habitat. Pair it with the Lego Duplo Animals at the Farm set for even more imaginative animal play.

Lego gifts for ages 4+

This is one of the best Lego gifts if you’re looking to start or bolster someone’s Lego collection. It includes a colorful variety of small and large pieces like blocks, windows, eyes, tires and base plates they can use to build whatever they like. They will also be able to add on to existing Lego sets they already use. It also comes in a plastic bin that doubles as a storage box.

The stars of this Lego set are the horse, pony, and two minifigures, which can lead to a lot of imaginative play. The set also includes pieces to build a car, trailer and forest obstacles to overcome.

This Bluey set includes the titular character, plus Chloe and a buildable playground with a tower, slide, seesaw and pelican ride. It also has pieces for imaginative play like a telescope, ladder and plants with flat tops to “jump” on top of.

Lego gifts for ages 5+

A monster truck easily fits into any Lego collection — huge rubber tires and blue flame decals help this one stand out. It comes with a Minifigure driver with a helmet, but they can easily place their favorite character in the driver’s seat for some four-wheel action.

Lego gifts for ages 6+

Lego Ninjago is all about action — this set includes a Jay Minifigure and pieces to build his ninja plane. They can also add stud shooters and golden blades to the plane. This is an older set — they may already have this one if they have been playing with Lego for a few years.

This three-in-one set can be built into a space shuttle, spaceship or astronaut figure. The space shuttle has a hatch that opens, where they can place an extendable satellite, while the astronaut has movable arms and legs. If they get bored of one build, they can take it apart and build a different model.

Ready for action and adventure playtime, this set includes a Luke Skywalker minifigure and a buildable X-Wing robot for him to pilot. The mech has adjustable jetpack pieces on the back and can hold a large Lightsaber and stud-shooting blaster in each hand. It stands about 5.1 inches tall.

This set includes four Minions from “Despicable Me”: Mel, AVL Tim, Mega Minion Dave and Pit Crew Ron. It also includes a small banana car and other accessories to imagine fun scenarios to play out with the Minions.

This Lego set is inspired by one of our favorite Nintendo Switch games: Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It includes two characters from the game: Isabelle and Fauna, as well as pieces to build Fauna’s house. The set includes a baseplate and accessories, making it easy to adjust or rearrange the scenery to your liking.

Mario is not just a video game character: he’s in movies, theme parks and Lego sets. This one includes buildable Mario, Bowser Jr., Yoshi and Goomba toy figures, alongside iconic Mario pieces like a pipe and a question-mark block.

Lego gifts for ages 7+

This is a three-in-one set: there are pieces and instructions to build either a tyrannosaurus rex, triceratops or pterodactyl. Each dinosaur is bright green, with fun details like orange eyes, white teeth (for the T. rex) and long horns (for the triceratops).

Lego gifts for ages 8+

The centerpiece of this magical set is the Hogwarts Express train: it has movable engine, coal and passenger cars, and it has room to fit and pose various Minifigures and accessories. Plus, it includes the Hogsmeade train station and eight Minifigures, including Harry, Ron, Hermione and Hagrid.

Lego gifts for ages 9+

Lego Technic sets have more intricate pieces than other sets, and are often used to make accurate models of vehicles like cars, planes and motorbikes. This model of the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has details like a V10 engine, opening car doors and wheel steering. The finished car is about 11-inches long and 4.5-inches wide.

The titular Stitch (from “Lilo and Stitch”) stands at over eight inches tall and has movable ears and a turnable head for easy posing. He comes with his Hawaiian shirt, plus accessories like an ice-cream cone and flower.

Play with changing moods using this Lego set featuring Joy and Anxiety from the movie Inside Out 2. The set has two buildable cubes and nine mood plates that can easily be arranged and rearranged on the cubes however they like. It also has a buildable display stand with a small control board, just like in the movie.

Create a bustling main street to play out scenarios with all their Minifigures and vehicles. Each building is open in the back for more opportunities to pose and play with figures. With the pieces of this three-in-one set, you can build either a main street with four buildings, an archway market street or a four floor skyscraper.

This 25-inch by 20-inch puzzle depicts 78 Minifigures, and is a great way for puzzle-lovers and Lego-lovers to get together in play. It is a jigsaw-style puzzle full of fun and goofy characters.

Lego gifts for ages 10+

“Star Wars” fan of all ages can find something to love in this R2-D2 set. The droid has a rotating head that can swivel all the way around, wheels to move with, and small details like an attachable periscope and tools.

You can bring the battle offline with this Fortnite set that includes a flying battle bus, nine Minifigures and tools for them to use for imaginative play. You can slot figures inside the bus, which also has a detachable balloon.

This Ferrari SF-24 F1 race car has plenty of detail for fans and convincing play. The set includes a red race car, an F1 driver Minifigure and team and sponsor logos.

This mega-sized Minifigure is 10.6-inches tall — it makes regular Minifigures look like ants by comparison. It has a movable head, arms, legs and hands, but it also has an opening hat. Inside, there is a regular-sized Minifigure that appears to be piloting the mega-sized one.

Lego gifts for ages 12+

Lego Architecture sets recreate landmarks from around the world — this one includes iconic Paris buildings like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre and Arc de Triomphe. The completed set is about 11 inches wide and eight inches tall, compact enough for desks, nightstands or the office.

Lego gifts for ages 18+

This Lego chrysanthemum flower has posable leaves and petals, meaning you can stage it as a bud, in full bloom, or somewhere in between. The build includes pieces for the orange flower, its green flowerpot and a wood-looking base.

The Lego Ideas series has some of the more interesting Lego sets for adults, in my experience. This large Lego cat has tuxedo coloring with two sets of eyes: yellow and blue. The head, ears, paws and tail can be rotated and posed into different playful positions. The Lego cat stands about 12.5-inches tall.

This detailed Lego set recreates Wonka’s chocolate factory from the 1971 movie, with a chocolate waterfall, Wonkatania boat, Willy Wonka’s office and more. It also included nine minifigures of characters like Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket, Augustus Gloop, to name a few.

These little Lego succulents never need water and will never wilt on you, no matter your green thumb. The set includes nine tiny plants inside of terracotta-colored Lego plant pots. They make for good desk decor or accent pieces to a large Lego set.

Remember the lamp bouncing on the ball at the start of every Pixar movie? That’s Luxo Jr., recreated in detail with this Lego set. The lamp has multiple hinges and joints, meaning you can adjust its height, swivel, tilt, rotation and positioning, and it includes a buildable ball to recreate the bounce from the short film.

This Lego ornithopter from the “Dune” franchise is over two feet long and made up of more than 1,300 pieces. It’s very detailed, with wings that fold and flap, a landing gear and ramp, and a detailed cockpit that fits two Lego minifigures. The set also includes eight minifigure characters from the movie, including Paul Atreides, Duncan Idaho and Baron Harkonnen.

This massive Lego set is a great fit for Disney superfans who love Lego, elaborate architecture and lavish details. It has tons of small details and callbacks to classic Disney movies, including “Cinderella”, “Sleeping Beauty”, and “Snow White”. The set is more than 4,800 pieces and measures about 31.5-inches tall when complete.

Lego accessory gifts

Organize your Lego pieces, or anything else, using this plastic drawer in the shape of a four-studded Lego block. It stacks with other four-studded Lego storage bricks, so you can build out drawers to your liking.

This small soft pouch is best for carrying non-Lego items — think school supplies, chargers, makeup, anything you might put in a small zip bag. It has one large zippered compartment and two smaller, stud-shaped ones on the top.

These organizer cubes can store Lego bricks or anything else they need sorted and sealed. Each cube has a zipper closure and a see-through top so you can easily grab what’s inside with a quick glance. The smaller red and blue cubes fit inside the larger yellow one, if all three are empty.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, sales, and gaming, including stories on popular gadgets like the Oura Ring 4 and Nintendo Switch 2. I curated Lego gift ideas from my first-hand experience (both as a Lego fan and former employee), previous coverage and top-rated sets from online storefronts.

