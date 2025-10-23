When it comes to gifting, bigger isn’t always better, which is where stocking stuffers come in. However, buying the perfect stocking stuffer can still be tricky — the gift has to be small enough to fit in the stocking, but thoughtful enough to avoid the usual traps of being impractical or cliché. The ideal stocking stuffer also depends on how much you want to spend, and the interests of your giftee.

To help you find the best small yet mighty gifts this year, I compiled stocking stuffer suggestions across budgets and categories like tech, beauty, home and more, resulting in a list of fun-sized gifts that are sure to be hit over the holidays.

The best stocking stuffers in 2025

Below, I gathered a list of stocking stuffers that are sure to be a hit this holiday season, using tried-and-true favorites of our NBC Select staff, along with highly-rated picks from across the web.

Our editors love the Octobuddy, which is a grippy, silicone attachment that lets your phone stick to any smooth surface, according to the brand — perfect for your giftee to record video or take selfies hands-free. NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack uses the Octobuddy for filming videos, and says she’s currently loving the Octobuddy Popsocket for both filming and watching shows. “It’s definitely a great gift for someone that likes watching Youtube or shows on their phone,” she says. It’s compatible with iPhones, Samsungs and more, and comes with 24 suction cups for maximum grip. Each Octobuddy is also available in three sizes and 15 colors.

Touchland sanitizers have a chic design that looks great on a keychain, and have a small nozzle that dispenses sanitizer in a fine mist. They’re made with alcohol, aloe vera and radish root ferment filtrate to kill bacteria while maintaining your skin’s hydration levels, and each has a subtle scent with a correlating bright colorway. Cusack, who has a Touchland sanitizer in all of her bags, says she loves that the packaging is compact enough to fit easily into her bag’s smallest pocket. “I know that if I take out my Touchland at a restaurant, everyone at the table will be asking for a spritz,” she says. Each set comes with three sanitizers in assorted scents.

The drivers in your life will love this sleek yet functional air freshener, which comes with a clip to easily attach it to their car’s visor, according to the brand. The Pine scent includes notes of moss, cedar and mountain pine, and is made with natural essential oils. It’s also available in eight other natural, woodsy-inspired scents.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit into a stocking but still powerful enough to run for up to seven hours on a single charge, according to the brand. It’s waterproof and dustproof, making it great for trips to the beach, picnics, camping excursions and more. It has a built-in loop for easy carrying, and you can pair it with other JBL speakers for a more immersive sound, according to the brand.

The Apple Airtag won the NBC Select Travel Award for best iOS Bluetooth tracker for its user-friendliness and sleek design. NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz says he keeps them in his work backpack, in his suitcase and even on his keys. “I use [them] for all kinds of travel,” he says. “Everything from international trips to commuting to work.” Each Airtag pairs with the Apple FindMy app to pinpoint its exact location within 30 feet, or its general map location outside of that range, according to the brand.

I love bringing along cameras for trips and special occasions, and this Fujifilm Quicksnap dual pack is one of my tried and true choices. They’re compact enough to fit into my smallest bags, and are user-friendly enough for even the most beginner of camera users. Each disposable camera comes pre-loaded with Fujicolor 400-speed film, and has a flash range of up to 10 feet, according to the brand.

Socks are a slept-on stocking stuffer in my opinion — they’re the gift everyone needs, but aren’t necessarily something you want to buy on your own. These socks from Hue have a slouchy fit that looks great with leggings, sneakers, and bare legs, and are long enough to be pulled all the way up your calves. They’re soft and cozy, and made from a 90% cotton blend, according to the brand.

A custom gift is always a heartfelt gesture, and this engraved name plate is a suitable stocking stuffer for the rising professional in your life. You can customize the text to read their name and title, and you have 13 colors, seven holders and seven accessories to choose from, according to the brand. Professionalism aside, it’s also a great custom gag gift for friends and family gift exchanges.

I loved Tamagotchis when I was younger, and their recent resurgence has shown them to be a great gift for kids and adults alike. Each Tamagotchi houses a digital pet that your giftee can raise from egg to adulthood by feeding it, playing with it, cleaning up after it and more — as they raise their Tamagotchi, their care habits will determine which of the adult characters it turns into. Each Tamagotchi also has a playful design and includes a looped chain so you can easily carry it with you.

Uno is one of my favorite card games — it’s easy to play, fun in a group, and this miniature pack makes it easy for your giftee to bring on the go. Each pack has all the fun of regular Uno, and includes 112 cards of matching colors and numbers in a mini tuck box, according to the brand.

At first, I didn’t see the point of a micro reusable water bottle, but after Hydro Flask sent me a Micro Bottle to try, I definitely understood the hype. It’s less than seven inches tall and holds 6.7 ounces of liquid, which is great for bringing along water on a short walk or a day out where your giftee may not want to lug a bigger bottle. The bottles are leakproof, dishwasher-safe and able to keep drinks hot or cold for up to seven hours, according to the brand.

This sampler set is a great choice for anyone looking to step into the world of fragrance without making the full-sized bottle commitment. It includes ten miniature Maison Margiela Eau de Toilette fragrances in classic scents like Lazy Sunday Morning, By the Fireplace, Beach Walk and more, according to the brand. My mom got me this set last Christmas, and I’ve loved trying and layering the different scents — it’s also lasted me all year without running out of all the fragrances.

If your giftee is anything like me, they’re notoriously indecisive on everything, including what to eat for dinner — which is where this dice comes into play (literally). This six-sided dice has a different food option on each side, which makes it a fun way to get your giftee past their mealtime mental block. The dice is also available in multi-packs that cover topics across food, movies, activities and more, according to the brand.

I love my notes app as much as the next person, but sometimes nothing compares to handwritten notes and sentiments. This trio of mini notebooks is a perfect choice for your loved one who prefers to keep things analog — they’re small enough to carry along for jotting things down on-the-go, and have a clean, minimal design. Each notebook includes 48 pages of lined paper, according to the brand.

I’m a longtime Lego fan, and this miniature set is a fun project for kids and grown-ups alike. It includes two smiling plant figurines that are styled after baby dracaena and pilea plants, and can be used as toys or decor, according to the brand. The set includes 217 pieces, and is suitable for ages 9 and up.

Calling all music lovers — these miniature vinyls are a fun-sized twist on collectible records. Each Tiny Vinyl includes two songs (one per side) on a high-quality record, and are compatible with standard turntables, according to the brand. The vinyl pressings also come in a miniature cover, and are available for music from artists like Chappell Roan, Rihanna, The Rolling Stones and more.

After receiving this lip balm from Naturium in the summer, it quickly became one of my favorite formulas. It’s moisturizing, lightweight and long-lasting, and is made with shea and cupuacu butters to soothe dry lips, according to the brand. The lip balm is fragrance-free, and available in a range of changes, including a clear option (that I personally love for daily wear).

I’m not a fan of wireless earbuds because of how easy they are to misplace — however, this gift from Baggu helps solve that issue for your giftee. The velcro flap ensures their earbuds are held securely in the lightly padded casing, which can be easily washed in the machine, according to the brand. It also has a handy built-in loop that your giftee can hook onto their keychain (to prevent them from misplacing the case, too).

If travelling is a hobby, then it’s my favorite one, and every seasoned traveller knows that a sturdy luggage tag is key for keeping tabs on your bags while in transit. This sleek tag from Away is made from smooth leather, and includes a clear vinyl window for the removable address card insert, according to the brand. It has a looped handle that easily attaches to your suitcase, and is available in ten colors with options for personalization.

Loop’s earplugs are our favorite accessory for noise reduction — they’re a great aid for sleep, studying and more. The plugs come in a range of ear tip sizes for a customizable fit, and are made from a soft, flexible silicone that sits comfortably in your ear, according to the brand. They also include a travel case, so your giftee can bring them along for use on commutes and during longer trips.

As someone with a serious sweet tooth, I’m a big fan of Tony’s Chocolonely bars. The chocolate itself is delicious, and the mix of creative and classic flavors make it easy for anyone to find a bar they like. This variety pack includes six bars made from Belgian chocolate, including milk chocolate, dark chocolate, milk caramel sea salt, dark almond sea salt, milk hazelnut and milk honey almond nougat.

If your giftee is a cooking enthusiast, they’ll love this adorable spoon rest to keep their cooking tools from leaving a mess on their counters. It’s made from soft silicone that’s easy to clean, and it includes a small hole in the corner, so they can hang it with their other tools.

We’re big fans of puzzle books here at NBC Select because they’re a great way to relax while staying stimulated. This book is a page-a-day calendar that has a new mini crossword every day, with themes across categories like news, games and cooking. It has over 300 puzzles (including combined weekend pages), and your giftee can find the answers on the back of each puzzle.

Our editors chose this tech accessory as the best in-flight gadget for our NBC Select Travel Awards because of its compact size and easy use. It connects Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to a plane’s seatback wirelessly, meaning your giftee will be able to watch in-flight entertainment offerings like movies and TV shows with ease. After the initial pairing process, it will automatically connect to your device whenever it’s on, and NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez says it’s lasted her multiple four-hour flights without a recharge.

Fly by Jing’s chili crisps are an easy and delicious way to add some flavorful heat to any dish. I love using mine on my favorite takeout noodles, and also on top of rice, with my eggs, on sandwiches, or wherever else I feel it could add a bit of spice. I love the original and sweet and spicy flavors, however the crisps are also available in extra crispy and a range of gift sets.

As you build a wardrobe, it’s important to carefully maintain your clothes to keep them at their best. This closet kit helps do exactly that — it includes full sizes of ByMatter’s Closet Guardian and Another Day products, which work as a fabric refresher and moth deterrent combo. Ideal for fashion-forward giftees, the products have lavender notes that will leave a light, pleasant scent on all their favorite pieces.

A good cardholder can be a chic and practical accessory, and this sleek design from Moleskine includes built-in pages for note taking on the go. It has a hard cover and expandable interior pockets for up to 24 business cards, along with an “in case of loss” page in the front. The cardholder includes 14 note pages and is available in eight colors.

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select covering skin care, wellness, lifestyle and more, and have been writing gift guides for over two years. To find the best stocking stuffers, I searched the web for all things small and teeny-tiny, including products we’ve covered previously along with some NBC Select staff favorites.

