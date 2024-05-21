Sheets that get better with every wash? If that sounds good, you should invest in a pair of linen sheets for your bed. “The beauty of linen is that it gets better over time,” says Hanin Smith, interior designer and owner of HIDE Studio in Carlsbad, California. “I like to compare it to how leather patinas over time, linen also softens, so it’s not too precious to use daily.” Beyond the lived-in comfort they provide, experts told us that linen sheets also tend to be cooler, in part because the natural fabric has moisture-wicking properties.

Ready to add a linen set to your collection of sheets? We asked experts what to look for when shopping and got their top recommendations for linen sheet sets. But first, read all about the benefits of linen sheets.

SKIP AHEAD What are the benefits of linen sheets? | How we picked the best linen sheets | The best linen sheets of 2024 | How to care for your linen sheets

What are the benefits of linen sheets?

Percale, satin, cotton — sheets come in various great materials, each with its own pros and cons. Linen’s biggest con is its tendency to wrinkle. “They are ideal for people who like a relaxed look, but definitely not for anyone averse to wrinkles because linen is anything but structured or sleek,” says Smith. “It is meant to look worn in and not fussy, so it lends itself well to the laid-back beachy aesthetic.” If you can live with that relaxed look, Jennifer Fitzpatrick, principal designer at Studio J & Co, says you’ll enjoy the benefits. She shares them below:

Breathable and cool: Linen is known for its excellent breathability, which allows air to circulate and prevents sleepers from getting too hot. This makes them ideal for hot sleepers or warmer climates.

Linen is known for its excellent breathability, which allows air to circulate and prevents sleepers from getting too hot. This makes them ideal for hot sleepers or warmer climates. Softens over time: Unlike some fabrics that get rougher with age, linen sheets become softer and more comfortable the more they are washed.

Unlike some fabrics that get rougher with age, linen sheets become softer and more comfortable the more they are washed. Durability: Linen is a strong, long-lasting fabric that can withstand years of use.

Linen is a strong, long-lasting fabric that can withstand years of use. Natural and hypoallergenic: Linen is a natural fiber resistant to dust mites and mold, making it a good choice for allergy sufferers.

How we picked the best linen sheets

To help you shop for linen sheets, we asked interior design experts what to pay close attention to. Here are the key characteristics they suggest looking for:

Material: To ensure you are getting high-quality linen that will last a long time, look for sheets made from 100 percent flax linen, says Smith. Flax yarn is a particularly strong material.

To ensure you are getting high-quality linen that will last a long time, look for sheets made from 100 percent flax linen, says Smith. Flax yarn is a particularly strong material. Certifications: To ensure that your sheets are made without harmful chemicals, look for a certification called OEKO-TEX Standard 100, says Fitzpatrick. Products that carry this label have been tested and proven free of harmful levels of toxic chemicals.

To ensure that your sheets are made without harmful chemicals, look for a certification called OEKO-TEX Standard 100, says Fitzpatrick. Products that carry this label have been tested and proven free of harmful levels of toxic chemicals. Price: In our list of linen sheets, we included sets at various price points. However, experts note that linen sheets are a bit more expensive. “You’re purchasing a natural, high-quality fabric, so you should expect a higher price point,” says Tina Martindelcampo, an interior designer and contributor at the design website Soul and Lane.

The best linen sheets of 2024

We asked our interior design experts for their preferred linen sheet sets, and we also asked NBC Select staffers to share their favorites. We rounded up highly rated options that align with the guidance our experts provided.

Parachute’s linen sheet set is recommended by Martindelcampo, who calls them “light and airy,” and Fitzpatrick says she likes how soft the pre-washed sheets are. They are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified and made from flax linen. The set comes with two pillowcases, and you can choose whether you want those pillowcases to have a back envelope opening or a side opening. These sheets come in 8 colors: bone, fog and moss.

Size: Twin to California king | What’s included: One top sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases

This sheet set is made of 100% flax linen and has a simple, streamlined look that will work in just about any bedroom. “We like this bedding because it comes in colors that are easy to mix and match,” says Smith. This set is offered in five hues — forest, cream, flax, white and terra cotta. The twin and queen sets come with standard pillowcases, while the king and California king sets include king pillowcases.

Size: Twin to California king | What’s included: One top sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases (only one pillowcase is offered with the twin set)

These sheets are made from flax linen and come pre-washed, so they’re soft and ready to go right on your bed. “The brand offers a variety of colors, and they docs on ethical sourcing and manufacturing,” says Fitzpatrick, who names them one of her favorite linen sheet sets. The flax used has European Flax Certification, which means it has been confirmed to be manufactured in Europe, and the flax fibers are high quality. The pillowcases have an envelope opening and the sheets come in 13 colors.

Size: Twin to California king | What’s included: One top sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases

Brooklinen makes some of our favorite percale sheets and towels — and Fitzgerald says their linen sheets are worth your consideration, too. Each piece of this sheet set is washed and dyed in small batches, which creates a unique color, minimizes shrinking and maximizes softness, according to Brooklinen. They are made of flax linen and the fitted sheet has “long” and “short” tags for easier bed-making.

Size: Twin to California king | What’s included: One top sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases

The soft, lightweight and cooling feel of this set is why it earned one of our best overall Bed & Bath Awards in 2023. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, a hot sleeper, likes that the sheets are very light, saying she never felt sweaty while sleeping on them. The sheets come in 17 colors and patterns and have a matching linen bag for easy storage when they’re not in use, which NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider says the sheets fit quite nicely back into.

Size: Twin to California king | What’s included: One top sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases

These sheets from Ettitude break the flax linen rule. According to the brand, they’re made of a blend of hemp and bamboo lyocell for a softer feel and more breathability. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin attests that they are very breathable. “I usually get so hot while I’m sleeping and wake up in the middle of the night to get rid of my comforter,” she says. “But these sheets kept me so cool that I slept through the night, which rarely happens.”

Size: Queen to California king | What’s included: One top sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases

Along with the sheets from Ettitude, Malin likes these as another cooling linen option. “They never made me overheat, and they get softer and softer after every wash,” she says. “I love them so much that I get sad when I have to take them off my bed to wash.” The linen sheets are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, come with a linen dust bag to store them in and come in four different colors — white, dove grey, oatmeal and charcoal.

Size: Queen to California king | What’s included: One top sheet, one fitted sheet, two pillowcases

How to care for your linen sheets

Proper care of your linen sheets will ensure that they last as long as possible. Fitzpatrick says you should use a gentle detergent to machine wash them with warm water. As for drying them, high heat can cause them to shrink or wear down the fibers more quickly. Line dry them if you can—or tumble dry them on low heat, suggests Fitzpatrick.

Both Smith and Fitzpatrick also suggest avoiding bleach and fabric softeners, which can weaken linen fibers and shorten the lifespan of bedding. And if you have many windows in your bedroom, consider keeping your blinds closed when the sun is the brightest because sunlight can fade linen, says Martindelcampo.

Finally, if you don’t mind the more rumped look, you can place these sheets on the bed straight from the dryer. Want a crisper look? Fitzpatrick suggests ironing them on low heat for a smooth appearance.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Hanin Smith is an interior designer and owner of HIDE Studio in Carlsbad, California

is an interior designer and owner of HIDE Studio in Carlsbad, California Jennifer Fitzpatrick is a principal designer at Studio J & Co

is a principal designer at Studio J & Co Tina Martindelcampo is an interior designer and contributor at the design website Soul and Lane

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed design and textile experts about the best linen sheets.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.