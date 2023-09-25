Some changes during pregnancy are obvious, like a growing belly; others, however, fall more under-the-radar, such as back and hip pain. The good news is that adjusting your sleep position can help, according to Dr. Andrea Braden, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist in Atlanta, GA.

“The growing pregnant uterus can compress major blood vessels in the body when you lay on your back, resulting in symptoms of dizziness and decreased blood flow to the baby,” she says. “Sleeping on your left side shifts the uterus off of these major vessels and is therefore considered the most optimal position for circulation.” Moreover, good circulation can also lower the risk for hemorrhoids, leg swelling and varicose veins, says Braden.

This is where a pregnancy pillow can be particularly helpful, since it can help lower excess pressure on certain areas of the body. For instance, the right pillow can support the head and neck for more comfortable side-sleeping, while another can support the knees and keep them aligned with the hips — the goal being to keep your spine as straight as possible. “Using a pillow that promotes proper spine and hip alignment and supports a growing belly can help mitigate factors like pain and discomfort that contribute to poor sleep during pregnancy,” says Dr. Stephanie Weyrauch, a physical therapist who specializes in pre- and postnatal care.

Sleep consultants and physical therapists say that pregnancy pillows can be a great way to keep your body supported throughout the night, which can help reduce aches and pains as the body changes during pregnancy. When shopping for pregnancy pillows, our experts recommend considering the following factors:

Placement: Do you need support for your upper body, or are you looking to keep your hips aligned? This can help determine the right shape for your body pillow.

Do you need support for your upper body, or are you looking to keep your hips aligned? This can help determine the right shape for your body pillow. Size and shape: Pregnancy pillows can range in size and, depending on your bed and their shape, may take up quite a bit of space. You should tailor the shape to your sleep position and body type — for instance, a short person may need a smaller pillow.

Pregnancy pillows can range in size and, depending on your bed and their shape, may take up quite a bit of space. You should tailor the shape to your sleep position and body type — for instance, a short person may need a smaller pillow. Firmness: The right firmness level for your pillow depends on where you plan to place it, say our experts. For example, pillows that go between the knees may need to be firmer to support the weight of the leg.

The right firmness level for your pillow depends on where you plan to place it, say our experts. For example, pillows that go between the knees may need to be firmer to support the weight of the leg. Versatility: As the baby develops during pregnancy, the body changes to accommodate it. So, a pregnancy pillow that you can use for multiple issues — for instance, to support the head and neck in the first trimester and then the bump in the third — can be helpful.

Pregnancy pillows can help ease discomfort that can often accompany pregnancy. Below, we compiled expert-recommended and bestselling options to help provide support and comfort throughout pregnancy. All of the products listed come with washable covers, and in a range of dimensions that allow you to choose what best fits your needs and space.

Braden and Ronee Welch, a sleep consultant in Macungie, PA, are fans of this wedge-shaped pillow, since it doesn’t take up much space. Plus, you can use it after pregnancy, she says. Weyrauch also says this as an option that can support either the hips or belly and offers firm support while still being portable. “[It] is perfect for someone who travels frequently or doesn’t want to sleep with a bulky pillow that takes up a lot of space,” she says.

Fill material: Foam | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: ‎14 x 4 x 12 in.

This U-shaped pillow is a good option for those who don’t want something too firm. “This pillow provides support for the hips, back, belly, neck and arms,” says Weyrauch. “It is soft, yet provides enough support to maintain optimal alignment as the body changes during pregnancy.” You can bend it to rest against a headboard, doubling as a backrest, too, according to the brand.

Fill material: Polyester | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 55 x 28 x 7.8 in.

Braden recommends this pillow for those looking for an adjustable option that stays cool. Kelly Murray, a sleep consultant in Chicago, also likes this for its comprehensive support for the head, neck, back, hips and abdomen, making it a great option for side sleepers and people contending with various discomforts, she says. It also has a detachable extension to save space without sacrificing support, according to the brand.

Fill material: Polyester | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 53 x 31 x 7 in.

New York City-based physical therapist Marianne Ryan, PT, points to this adjustable pregnancy pillow as one that you can mold to your liking, making it especially versatile. As a side sleeper, you can place your leg and arm on it, or you can make it into a C-shape and place it in between your legs where you’ll have part of it in front of you and part of it behind you, she says. You can also adjust the amount of fill, and use it for lumbar support beyond the bed (like on the couch or in an armchair), too, according to the brand.

Fill material: Microbeads | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: 57 x 7.5 in.

This option is ideal for moms who want a full-body pillow that molds to them, according to Welch. “It can be moved into multiple ‘letter’ positions, like the J-shape, U-shape and others, which can offer many different options as a pregnancy progresses,” says Welch. The inner pillow has a zipper so you can adjust the filling to your preferred firmness, and the polyester filling is soft yet supportive, according to the brand.

Fill material: Polyester | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: ‎57 x 27.6 x 9 in.

If you’re looking for extra support without giving up space in your bed, consider this C-shaped pillow. “Its distinctive shape ensures support for the head, neck, back, hips and knees, eliminating the need for multiple pillows,” says Murray. It has a zippered cover that you can wash and dry. Plus, it comes in various colors and patterns so you can find something to suit your space.

Fill material: Polyester | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: ‎59 x 26 x 8 in.

You can contort this long, flexible pillow into multiple shapes, serving as a U-shaped, C-shaped or J-shaped pillow, depending on how you bend it. The filling is made of microbeads, which allow for better airflow and a cooler feel, according to the brand. The only drawback is that you’ll need to air-dry it, which can add some time to laundering.

Fill material: Microbeads | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: ‎54 x 9 x 9 in.

If the U-shape doesn’t quite cut it, consider this E-shaped body pillow. It offers the head-to-toe support of a U-shape, but with the addition of a detachable wedge to support the belly. The pillow is stuffed with cotton, so it lacks the firmness of foam options, but the pillow still manages to retain its shape after multiple nights, according to the brand. It has an average 4.5-star rating across 2,084 reviews on Amazon.

Fill material: Cotton | Machine-washable cover: Yes | Dimensions: ‎60 x 30 x 8 in.

Pregnancy pillows come in a variety of sizes, shapes and fill, which make it easy to find something specific to your needs. The downside, however, is that all of the options can make it confusing or hard to narrow down what might work best for you. That’s why our experts recommend looking at a few key factors.

Sleep position: Consider where you’re going to use your pillow. At a certain point in the pregnancy, most people become side sleepers no matter their personal preference. As a result, “for the most optimal hip and low back alignment, the pillow should position the thighs in a nearly parallel position when placed between the legs,” says Weyrauch. That can point you in the direction of a flatter pillow. Meanwhile, if your belly is larger and needs some support, a wedge pillow may be your best bet, since you can easily tuck it under.

Consider where you’re going to use your pillow. At a certain point in the pregnancy, most people become side sleepers no matter their personal preference. As a result, “for the most optimal hip and low back alignment, the pillow should position the thighs in a nearly parallel position when placed between the legs,” says Weyrauch. That can point you in the direction of a flatter pillow. Meanwhile, if your belly is larger and needs some support, a wedge pillow may be your best bet, since you can easily tuck it under. Size: The size of your pregnancy pillows matters on two fronts. For one, the larger the pillow, the more areas of the body it can support. For instance, Weyrauch is a fan of body-sized pillows since “they can also provide support to the arms and wrists, which can help decrease the risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome,” she says. (Research has found that carpal tunnel is surprisingly common during pregnancy.) You’ll also want to factor in the amount of space in your bed. “Some pillows are quite large and, depending on bed size, may not allow for two people sleeping in the same bed,” says Dr. Karen Brandon, PT, a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association.

The size of your pregnancy pillows matters on two fronts. For one, the larger the pillow, the more areas of the body it can support. For instance, Weyrauch is a fan of body-sized pillows since “they can also provide support to the arms and wrists, which can help decrease the risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome,” she says. (Research has found that carpal tunnel is surprisingly common during pregnancy.) You’ll also want to factor in the amount of space in your bed. “Some pillows are quite large and, depending on bed size, may not allow for two people sleeping in the same bed,” says Dr. Karen Brandon, PT, a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association. Firmness: More firmness translates to more support. While that can often be a personal preference, the right firmness level for your body also depends on the area you want to support. “Getting support at your neck often requires the ability to shape the pillow in the space between your ear and top of your shoulder,” says Brandon. Meanwhile, if you’re supporting your legs, you might benefit from a more firm fill material like foam. Speaking of fill: Some pillows let you adjust the amount of inner filling so you can customize the firmness and therefore the amount of support, according to Murray.

More firmness translates to more support. While that can often be a personal preference, the right firmness level for your body also depends on the area you want to support. “Getting support at your neck often requires the ability to shape the pillow in the space between your ear and top of your shoulder,” says Brandon. Meanwhile, if you’re supporting your legs, you might benefit from a more firm fill material like foam. Speaking of fill: Some pillows let you adjust the amount of inner filling so you can customize the firmness and therefore the amount of support, according to Murray. Shape: While the right shape is a matter of both your body’s shape and your body’s needs. “For example, a very short person may only need a toddler-sized pillow between the knees to help with hip and back pain,” says Braden. “If they were to use an oversized pillow, it may cause more discomfort.” A longer, larger pillow, meanwhile, might be a better bet if you’ve found yourself using multiple pillows to support your body.

While the right shape is a matter of both your body’s shape and your body’s needs. “For example, a very short person may only need a toddler-sized pillow between the knees to help with hip and back pain,” says Braden. “If they were to use an oversized pillow, it may cause more discomfort.” A longer, larger pillow, meanwhile, might be a better bet if you’ve found yourself using multiple pillows to support your body. Cover material: To keep things hygienic, search for pillows with removable covers that are machine-washable and crafted from hypoallergenic materials, says Murray. Welch has also found that a cooling material can be helpful, as the pillow may be coming into contact with multiple areas of the body, which can make it feel warm.

Frequently asked questions Do pregnancy pillows really help? Pregnant people are usually advised to sleep on their left side to ensure optimal blood flow. “So, many patients find a wedge pillow or U-shaped pillow to be the most comfortable in supporting their hips, back and belly,” says Weyrauch. They can also be helpful if you’re a back sleeper who needs a firm boundary to prevent you from rolling onto your back while you sleep. While you could create a makeshift pregnancy pillow by bunching up or strategically positioning typical bed pillows, a pregnancy pillow takes the work out of it. And, since many are firmer, they offer more support than a fluffy option. When should you start using a pregnancy pillow? Our experts agree that there’s no wrong time to start using a pregnancy pillow. “I take a proactive approach with my patients and encourage them to start using a pillow to support their changing body as soon as they know they are pregnant,” says Weyrauch. Which is better, a U-shaped or C-shaped pregnancy pillow? Our experts recommended the U-shape for its full body support, and because it offers flexibility. “Some people like a U-shape if they are switching sides throughout the night and can have the support readily available on either side,” says Brandon. Plus, it can support your head, back, knees and ankles. If you wake up and have to readjust your pillow so you can roll over, then this might be your best bet. Meanwhile, “C- and J-shaped pillows are also good choices for side sleepers, especially those with less sleeping surface to dedicate to a pregnancy pillow,” says Murray, who adds that they can be cumbersome if you want to switch to your other side throughout the night. For those with a smaller bed or for those who want to minimize bulk, there are also smaller options like a wedge or hourglass pillow, which you can place under your belly or between your knees when sleeping, says Brandon. She says that it’s common to use more than one type of pillow to get relief — and that this can change as the body develops through the trimesters. What is the correct way to sleep with a pregnancy pillow? There are several ways to sleep with a pregnancy pillow — and they largely depend on your individual concerns. For instance, if you have acid reflux, Ryan suggests sleeping on your back with a wedge under the upper back. For pain in the neck, mid-back or wrist, try side-sleeping with an arm and a leg over the pillow with a less-firm pillow for the neck. For swollen feet, meanwhile, “use the pillow to elevate feet in whatever position you are comfortable,” she says. Postpartum, people can make use of their pregnancy pillows, too. “New moms can still benefit from the extra support while they are recovering from childbirth,” says Murray. That said, you should never let an infant sleep on one; (infants should sleep on a flat surface without pillows, blankets and stuffed toys, according to the latest guidelines from the American Association of Pediatrics). Can you use a regular pillow as a pregnancy pillow? One or multiple pillows can serve as a pregnancy pillow — if positioned correctly, says Weyrauch. “I recommend placing a pillow between the legs throughout pregnancy to keep the hips in optimal alignment. As the belly grows, I’ll recommend adding another pillow underneath the belly to support the growing baby,” she says. That said, many moms-to-be find that the streamlined shape and firmness of a dedicated pregnancy pillow can make sleep easier to come by.

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Stephanie Weyrauch , DPT, is a physical therapist specializing in pelvic health and pre- and post-natal care. She is the former vice president of the American Physical Therapy Association Connecticut chapter and has served in multiple leadership roles within the American Physical Therapy Association.

, DPT, is a physical therapist specializing in pelvic health and pre- and post-natal care. She is the former vice president of the American Physical Therapy Association Connecticut chapter and has served in multiple leadership roles within the American Physical Therapy Association. Dr. Karen Brandon , PT, is a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association. She’s the clinical practice lead for pelvic rehabilitation at Kaiser Permanente and has a special interest in women’s health physical therapy.

, PT, is a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association. She’s the clinical practice lead for pelvic rehabilitation at Kaiser Permanente and has a special interest in women’s health physical therapy. Dr. Andrea Braden , MD, FACOG, is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist based in Atlanta, GA. Her areas of research include breastfeeding medicine and lactation support.

, MD, FACOG, is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist based in Atlanta, GA. Her areas of research include breastfeeding medicine and lactation support. Marianne Ryan , PT, is a physical therapist based in New York City who specializes in pre- and post-natal physical therapy. Her interests include physical therapy through high-risk pregnancies and postpartum fitness.

, PT, is a physical therapist based in New York City who specializes in pre- and post-natal physical therapy. Her interests include physical therapy through high-risk pregnancies and postpartum fitness. Kelly Murray is a certified pediatric and adult sleep coach based in Chicago.

is a certified pediatric and adult sleep coach based in Chicago. Ronee Welch is a certified pediatric and adult sleep consultant based in Macungie, PA who also serves as a postpartum doula.

Deanna Pai is a freelance beauty and wellness writer and editor who has been covering beauty and health for more than a decade, including topics like postpartum hair loss. For this article, Pai spoke to an OB-GYN, three physical therapists and two sleep consultants to narrow down the best pregnancy pillows to shop this year, and highlighted their recommendations for the best options to consider.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.