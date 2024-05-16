We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often you should wash your hair and more.

As careful as you may be when wearing white, even a basic tee is susceptible to the occasional coffee, pasta sauce or makeup stain. While bleach is a common remedy for removing stains, it’s harsh, odorous and potentially dangerous, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, chief hygiene officer at ProHousekeepers. “It’s known for being corrosive, which means it can irritate or even burn the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract if not used properly,” says Rodriguez. “It can also weaken fibers in your clothes over time, leading to wear and tear.” That said, it’s actually easy to whiten clothes and fabrics without it if you know where to look.

To find the best bleach alternatives to get your whites sparkling again, I spoke with two cleaning experts. I included their shopping guidance, cleaning product recommendations as well as common ingredients to look for that also help brighten white fabrics.

Frequently asked questions What are the different types of bleach? There are two common types of bleach: chlorine and non-chlorine bleaches. Chlorine bleach, sometimes called household bleach, is a chemical made from sodium hypochlorite and water and is what you’ll usually find in the laundry aisle sold by brands like Clorox. It’s a strong, odorous and corrosive liquid that can whiten clothing and clean deeply soiled areas, such as bathtubs. Non-chlorine bleach, often called oxygen bleach, works similarly to chlorine bleach as it pertains to cleaning hard surfaces and laundry, but is made of sodium percarbonate or hydrogen peroxide. Why is chlorine bleach potentially dangerous? Chlorine bleach is very effective in whitening clothes and killing bacteria and viruses. That said, it can be damaging if it comes into direct contact with your skin, eyes, or if inhaled, says Rodriguez. “It can cause irritation, burns, and in severe cases, respiratory issues.” In fact, it is quite painful when it or its fumes come in contact with skin or the eyes. Plus, it has a very strong odor that often lingers after using it. This is why bottles of chlorine bleach at the store always come with a safety lock on the cap — to prevent accidents and mishandling. Additionally, some brands even sell “splashless bleach,” which makes avoiding splash-related accidents easier. Cleaning sprays that have bleach in smaller amounts are not as corrosive as pure chlorine bleach, but you should still proceed with caution and avoid the solution coming in contact with skin and eyes.

How we picked the best bleach alternatives

Our experts recommend keeping the following in mind when looking for a bleach alternative.

Chlorine free: As mentioned above, chlorine bleach in high concentrations is extremely corrosive and can severely damage certain surfaces, skin and eyes if you use it improperly. Our experts recommend looking for chlorine-free products, such as hydrogen peroxide. "Oxygen-based bleach, such as hydrogen peroxide, is effective in lifting tough stains like red wine and makeup while being gentle on fabrics," says Rodriguez.

Powders: Many bleach alternatives also come in powder form, such as oxygen brighteners, sodium tetraborate (Borax) and baking soda. You can typically use them as stain removers, in the wash and/or by soaking your fabrics in it first for a stronger effect. An oxygen brightener is a semi-coarse white powder made from sodium carbonate with cleaning properties that break down stains in fabrics. The powder is usually white and sometimes has a strong detergent-like smell that, in my personal experience, is far more pleasant than bleach. You can also find some varieties that are unscented.

Bluing liquid: Bluing is a blue liquid made with antibacterial ingredients, water and dyes. The blue color of the product helps subtly make dingy whites more white in appearance by reflecting more light, according to Mrs. Stewart's, a popular bluing brand. Aside from bluing, you can also use liquids like a cup of lemon juice or distilled white vinegar to clean white fabrics, according to Rodriguez.

Top-rated products for whitening clothes without bleach

The cleaning products below were either direct recommendations from our experts, products NBC Select editors have used or items that have at least a 4-star average review from 500 reviews or more on Amazon. We also divided the list into powders and liquids.

Top-rated powder bleach alternatives

I’ve used this oxygen brightener to wash white clothes and bedding, including tough stains from tomato sauce, and it works wonderfully. It’s available in various forms and has a strong, clean scent that dissolves in water. You can either add the solution to water in a washer drum and clean your clothes normally, or you can let them soak in the mixture before starting the rinse cycle. In my experience, if you have clothes with prominent bright stains, then soaking is almost always necessary for it to be effective. I’ve tried both methods, and soaking makes a huge difference.

Type: Non-chlorine | Scented: Yes | Texture: Powder

Molly’s Suds oxygen brightener, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 4,374 reviews on Amazon, is made from four plant-based ingredients — sodium percarbonate, sodium carbonate, citric acid and lemon essential oil. The solution is safe for sensitive skin, helps get rid of set-in stains and brightens dull-looking white clothes and bedding, according to the brand. You can use the powder in water of any temperature, and add it directly to the drum of the washer with your laundry detergent. Soaking clothes in the powdered water mixture for a couple hours will give them a more powerful whitening, according to the brand.

Type: Non-chlorine | Scented: Yes | Texture: Powder

Whitening pods from Grab Green are a great option if you like the convenience of having pre-portioned cleaning solution ready to go. These pods have a chlorine-free brightening powder that’s encased in dissolvable material. The powder is made from mineral-based ingredients and is free of scents, phosphates and optical brighteners, according to the brand. Similar to other powders on this list, if you have clothes with more noticeable stains you should let it soak for a couple hours before starting a wash cycle. The pods have a 4.5-star average rating from 4,522 reviews on Amazon.

Type: Non-chlorine | Scented: No | Texture: Powder

Borax is a staple of the laundry aisle, and you’ll usually find it next to fabric softeners and dryer sheets. It’s similar to baking soda in that it is an abrasive, meaning its coarse texture helps remove stains and grime. To use Borax for laundry, add ½ cup of the powder to the drum of the washer with detergent and water. You can use the cleaner on all sorts of clothing, including delicates, and it’s safe to use on carpet, too, according to the brand. If you dilute it, you can also use Borax to clean bathrooms and kitchen surfaces (Undiluted Borax is too strong and abrasive for cleaning). The item has a 4.8-star average rating from 26,521 reviews on Amazon.

Type: Non-chlorine | Scented: No | Texture: Powder

Similar to Borax, Arm & Hammer washing soda is a thin white powder that works best with warm water at the start of the cycle, according to the brand. It’s made of sodium carbonate, while baking soda is made of sodium bicarbonate. While you can use the two similarly for cleaning, you shouldn’t use this mixture for cooking. To pre-soak, add a couple tablespoons of the powder to a large bucket or bathtub with every gallon of water and let sit for at least 30 minutes. The item has a 4.8-star average rating from 44,415 reviews on Amazon.

Type: Non-chlorine | Scented: No | Texture: Powder

Top-rated liquid bleach alternatives

Mrs. Stewart’s liquid bluing is a popular bluing product — it has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 11,000 reviews on Amazon. The solution comes in a small, eight-ounce bottle and is highly concentrated, so you have to dilute it when using it in the wash. For large loads of dull-looking white clothes or bedding, it’s best to add no more than ¼ teaspoon of the liquid to water in the washer drum, according to the brand. Alternatively, you can add a few drops of the bluing liquid to a large bucket with a couple quarts of cold water and add it to a wash cycle that’s already started.

Type: Non-chlorine | Scented: No | Texture: Liquid

Hydrogen peroxide is a form of bleach and its cleaning properties help erase stains from white clothes, making them more vibrant. This option is more concentrated than standard hydrogen peroxide you’d find in the first aid aisle of a convenience store and is best for cleaning, according to the brand. You can use hydrogen peroxide to white laundry by adding it to the water in the washer drum. The cleaner has a 4.7-star average rating from 921 reviews on Amazon.

Type: Non-chlorine | Scented: No | Texture: Liquid

How to shop for bleach alternatives

Below we outline what Rodriguez and Rapinchuck recommend keeping in mind when shopping:

Consider the product’s ingredients

Just because a product is free from chlorine bleach, doesn’t mean that it’s safe for all skin types or that it won’t damage your clothing. Check the label to see what fabric types are safe to use with the cleaner, what water temperature is best, whether or not it’s hypoallergenic and whether or not the product has a scent and is safe for sensitive skin.

Stain type

To get out common stains — like sweat, grease, blood, makeup, red wine, grass, mud and dirt — you may have to soak your items prior to putting them in a washing machine, depending on how set-in or bright they are. You may also have to use a scrub brush to help with the process, too. In my experience, soaking my bedding and white T-shirts makes a huge difference in how they turn out after washing them.

Is it better to use hot or cold water to whiten clothes?

In many cases, hot water is the best option for dissolving stains and killing bacteria, according to Rodriguez. That said, you should always check the care label or instruction before washing clothes, especially for delicate garments. Warm water is a safe option for most fabrics, providing a balance between stain removal and fabric care, while cold water is best for delicate fabrics or garments prone to shrinking or color bleeding, says Rodriguez.

How do you remove yellow tinge from clothes?

Aside from washing your clothes and bedding regularly, you should consider using either an oxygen brightener, such as OxiClean’s White Revive, or a couple drops of liquid bluing.

Jennifer Rodriguez is the chief hygiene office at housekeeping services company, ProHousekeepers in Miami, Florida.

is the chief hygiene office at housekeeping services company, ProHousekeepers in Miami, Florida. Becky Rapinchuck is an author and the founder of cleaning site and brand Clean Mama.

