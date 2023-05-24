While you’ll find deals across shopping categories during Memorial Day sales, experts recommend paying particular attention to discounts on mattresses and bedding. Kristen Gall, a retail and shopping expert at Rakuten, says you can expect to see up to 60% off mattress and bedding sets like sheets during the holiday weekend, as well as savings opportunities on pillows, weighted blankets, duvet inserts and more.

You decide what to buy on Memorial Day, we rounded up some of the best mattress and bedding sales that are currently live. Since prices frequently change, we’ll continue updating you about new deals as we get closer to the holiday.

Our top picks

Best Memorial Day mattress and bedding deals to shop now

Below, we rounded up the best Memorial Day deals on mattresses and bedding like sheets, pillows and weighted blankets. We only included products Select staff members have personally tried and recommended; products and brands we’ve previously covered; and highly rated products with at least a 4.0-star rating. Discounts and prices change frequently, so we’ll keep you updated as Memorial Day gets closer.

Best Memorial Day mattress sales

Casper launched this mattress in April and it’s the brand’s most affordable model to date. It’s designed with multiple layers of foam to support your body while sleeping, including perforated foam that increases airflow to keep you cool, according to the brand. The mattress arrives in a box for quick, easy setup. You can purchase the mattress in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Helix made its Sunset Mattress with those who tend to toss and turn at night in mind. It’s built with a layer of coils that cradle the body and limit motion transfer as you switch positions, according to the brand. The 11.5-inch tall mattress also has various layers of foam to cushion pressure points and a soft top layer you can sink into. The Helix Sunset Mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Tuft & Needle’s Original Mattress has a firm feel and is designed for back and stomach sleepers. It’s topped with 3 inches of the brand’s Adaptive foam, a breathable material that’s infused with graphite and cooling gel to pull heat away from the body, according to the brand. There’s also a 6.5-inch base layer of foam, and the top of the mattress is wrapped in a plush cover. You can purchase the Original Mattress in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly mattress, we recommend Birch’s Natural Mattress, which is made with materials like organic cotton and wool, as well as natural latex. The medium-firm mattress has coils to limit motion transfer and a layer of latex to cushion your body, plus a cotton cover and wool layers to increase temperature regulation, according to the brand. You can purchase the mattress in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

You get two mattresses in one with this option from Nest Bedding — one side has a medium feel and the other side has a firm feel, allowing you to choose which side faces up and acts as your sleeping surface. The mattress has coils in the middle, which are surrounded by layers of memory foam. Each side of the mattress is labeled with its firmness level. The Raven Flippable Hybrid Mattress is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split California king sizes.

Best Memorial Day bedding sales

Casper’s Foam Pillow won the best pillow during Select’s 2023 Wellness Awards. It’s constructed from perforated memory foam so air can circulate through the material, adding breathability and giving it a supportive, “cloud-like” feel, says Lauren Swanson, Select’s editorial director. You can purchase the pillow in standard and king sizes.

Named the best bed sheets during Select’s 2023 Wellness Awards, this set from Parachute comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases — you can choose to include a top sheet as well. The sheets are made from 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton and I found that they have a structured yet smooth feel when I tried them. The sheets also get softer with every wash, according to the brand. You can purchase the set in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Brooklyn Bedding’s weighted blanket — a 2023 Select Wellness Awards winner — is designed with a chunky open-knit weave, which I find makes it breathable and helps keep you cool. The 50-by-60-inch blanket comes in 10-pound or 15-pound weights. Its polyester filling makes the blanket heavy and it’s covered in a polyester jersey knitted fabric.

You can choose from three firmness levels — soft, medium or firm — when buying Buffy’s Cloud Pillow. It’s stuffed with a filling made from recycled plastic bottles and it’s covered in TENCEL lyocell fiber, a material that absorbs moisture to keep you cool and dry while sleeping, according to the brand. The pillow comes in standard and king sizes.

Hot sleepers may find that these bamboo viscose sheets help keep them cool throughout the night — the material is breathable and moisture-wicking, according to the brand. The machine-washable set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases. You can purchase the sheets in twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, California king and split king sizes.

Best Memorial Day mattress and bedding sales of 2023

Here are the best Memorial Day sales to shop now across categories that shoppers tend to search for around the holiday. We’ll continue updating this leading up to Memorial Day.

Why trust Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at Select who covers sales like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. For this piece, rounded up sales across shopping categories shoppers typically search for around Memorial Day, and recommended highly rated deals we think readers should know about.

