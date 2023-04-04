This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Samsung

Samsung has multiple launches this month, including its full 2023 TV lineup and mid-range Galaxy A54 smartphone.

The new QN90C succeeds one of the best everyday and gaming TVs: 2022’s QN90B. It shares many of the same features, such as an anti-glare QLED 4K display, fast 120Hz refresh rate, 4K AI upscaling and more. But the QN90C has an improved display featuring Samsung’s Neo Quantum HDR+, according to the brand.

Unlike its more premium Galaxy S23 series, which starts at $799, the A54 is Samsung’s mid range smartphone series, and costs significantly less at $449. It still features many hallmarks of the brand, including a fast AMOLED screen and a 50 megapixel main camera. You can pre-order the phone now — it officially launches April 6.

Herschel Supply’s new hardshell luggage collection features suitcases in four sizes: Carry On, Large Carry On, Medium and Large. The suitcases have four spinner wheels and a split design, allowing you to pack items on both sides before zippering the bags shut. The suitcases’ shells are made from post-industrial use Korean road barriers, according to the brand, and have interior linings made from recycled materials. Bags have built-in TSA-approved luggage locks, low-profile carrying handles and retractable locking trolley handles. You can purchase the hardshell luggage in five colors: Safety Yellow, Gargoyle, Ash Rose, Black and Bluestone.

Home essentials brand Staff collaborated with Clorox to launch The Mop. It has a translucent acrylic mop handle with a rubber hat on top, which acts as a bumper if you lean the mop against walls or it falls over.It’s designed to work with Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Wet Mopping Cloths, available in three scents: Tahitian Grapefruit Splash, Tuscan Lavender & Jasmine and Pacific Breeze & Coconut. The Mop can also accommodate most other brands’ wet and dry cloths thanks to its lock-down tabs that secure them in place, according to the brand.

The Saucony Ride 16 shoe — available in men’s and women’s sizes, and multiple colors — offers neutral support and plush cushioning, according to the brand. It’s designed for running, but you can also wear it while walking, during high intensity workouts or as an everyday sneaker option. The sneaker has a foam midsole to support feet and higher sidewalls compared to previous models, allowing your foot to sit securely inside.

Poppi — a Select staff favorite beverage brand that makes prebiotic drinks with apple cider vinegar — launched its new flavor: Grape. The brand sent us a few cans to try. “It’s like adult grape juice,” says Zoe Malin, associate updates editor. “It reminds me of grape juice boxes you had as a kid, but with bubbles. The flavor is definitely nostalgic for me in that way, which added to the delicious taste.” Poppi’s grape flavor contains real grape juice, according to the brand.

Reebok redesigned its new floatride Energy Foam midsole with a wider, taller base to offer runners more stability and cushioning, according to the brand. The shoes also have a midfoot X-Plate, making the midfoot stiff and supportive. You can purchase the Floatride Energy 5 Running Shoes in men’s and women’s sizes and multiple colors.

Sonos

Sonos launched two brand new speakers: the Era 100 and Era 300. We’re currently trying out both speakers, and initial impressions are positive.

The Era 100 replaces one of the best home bookshelf speakers: the Sonos One. The Era 100 adds tons of new features, including Bluetooth and line-in connectivity, stereo sound, and a more eco-friendly design.

The Era 300 is a brand new speaker designed around spatial audio, with room-filling, multidirectional sound. It’s smaller than the Select-favorite Sonos Five speaker, and, like the Era 100, features new Bluetooth connectivity.

