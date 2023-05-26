Amazon is currently discounting dozens of products through Memorial Day, giving shoppers the opportunity to save on mattresses, furniture, appliances, clothing and more. The retailer is a popular destination to shop during the holiday weekend — 39% of Memorial Day shoppers plan to buy from Amazon, according to a survey from RetailMeNot,

Anyone can take advantage of Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members. To help you identify the best savings available right now and what to buy during Memorial Day, we rounded up a handful of deals we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list throughout the long weekend since prices tend to fluctuate.

Here are some of the best Memorial Day deals on Amazon. We only included products Select staff members have personally tried and recommended; products and brands we’ve previously covered; and highly rated products with at least a 4.0-star rating that are at least 20% off. Discounts and prices change frequently, so we’ll keep you updated during the long weekend.

Control your electronics from anywhere with Kasa’s Smart Plugs, which pair with a companion app so you can turn them on or off using your phone. The smart plugs are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you the ability to control devices with voice commands as well. The compact size of each smart plug keeps the outlet above or below it free.

Fullstar’s Vegetable Chopper is one of our favorite kitchen gadgets for quickly chopping, dicing and slicing ingredients. It comes with four interchangeable blades and has a 1.2-liter collection bin that food falls into after being cut. The chopper is top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. A cleaning brush, two cleaning scrapers and a finger guard are also included.

Once you plug the Amazon Fire Stick into the back of your TV and connect it to Wi-Fi, you can access streaming services, live TV, music apps and more. The Fire Stick comes with a remote that’s equipped with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. It’s compatible with HD and 4K UHD TVs.

Revlon's hot air brush can dry and style hair at the same time, leaving it smooth and frizz-free when you're finished, according to the brand. It's designed with an oval-shaped head to lift hair at the roots and curl it at the ends. The hair tool offers three heat and speed settings, plus a cooling option.

Hey Dewy’s wireless humidifier stands 7 inches tall, making it a compact size that fits on nightstands, desks or even in car cup holders. I keep my mini humidifier next to my bed and find that it helps hydrate my dry skin and chapped lips overnight. The Hey Dewy offers an 8-hour run time on a single charge and has an optional LED light that softly illuminates rooms.

When you add Ring’s Video Doorbell to your home security system, it allows you to monitor who’s at your door using your phone, tablet or computer. The Wi-Fi-equipped doorbell pairs with a companion app, allowing you to see, hear and speak to visitors. It’s powered by a built-in rechargeable battery and works with Alexa voice assistant.

You can stream shows, movies, music and more with this TV, which is available in three sizes: 24 inches, 32 inches and 39 inches. The TV displays images in high definition thanks to the screen’s LED, 720p resolution and it has Amazon Fire TV built-in, meaning it supports Amazon Alexa skills. You can also share content to the TV through Apple AirPlay and use the three HDMI ports to connect soundbars and video game consoles. The TV comes with a remote that has Alexa voice control capabilities.

Black+Decker makes some of the best vacuums for pets, and this option can be used as an upright stick vacuum or a handheld vacuum thanks to its removable canister. The vacuum automatically detects when you’re cleaning bare floors or carpet to adjust the suction level, and the head’s anti-tangle bristles lift hair off of the carpet to trap as much as possible. A six-inch nozzle, crevice tool and upholstery brush are included with the appliance, in addition to pet crevice tool and pet brush attachments.

Select staffers love Ruggable’s washable rugs, which are available in multiple sizes to fit different areas in your home. This 2-foot-by-3-foot machine-washable rug is designed to place in kitchens, bathrooms, entryways or other smaller spaces. It comes with a rug pad that connects to the cover, and together, the entire rug system is 1/4 inch thick. The rug cover is stain- and water-resistant, according to the brand, so it protects your floors from spills and messes.

Three types of foam are positioned strategically throughout Casper’s Foam Mattress to support different areas of your body. There’s light foam around the shoulders and firmer foam around the hips, waist and lower back to encourage spinal alignment, plus breathable perforated foam on top. The mattress has a soft knit cover as well.

Here are the best Memorial Day sales to shop now on Amazon. We’ll continue updating this throughout the holiday weekend.

