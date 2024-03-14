If you often wake up with aches and pains, it’s time to rethink your sleep accessories, starting with pillows. Many people find wedge pillows — sometimes called a bed wedge — useful. They typically sit under your back to align your spine while elevating your head, but you can also use them to gently lift your legs.

Wedge pillows are particularly helpful for snorers and those who have acid reflux, plus they make great pregnancy pillows for back sleepers, experts told us. They’re also good to keep at home if you want something to prop you up while reading (or scrolling) in bed. We talked to experts about the benefits of wedge pillows and how to sleep with them. We also rounded up a handful of highly rated options to shop based on their guidance.

SKIP AHEAD The best wedge pillows to shop | What’s the correct way to use a wedge pillow?

How we picked the best wedge pillows

Wedge pillows slightly vary from brand to brand, but they’re all relatively similar in structure and style since they have straightforward functions. To help you narrow down your options, experts recommend keeping the following factors in mind.

Firmness: Prioritize wedge pillows that have a firm feel over soft or medium options, says Dr. Tom Oddo, a chiropractor at City Integrative Rehabilitation in New York City. When you lay on a wedge pillow, most of your weight is concentrated around the middle of it, so you want full support in that area. If you feel like you’re sinking into the wedge pillow, that means it’s likely causing your spine to bend into a C shape instead of keeping it straight, thus putting unnecessary pressure on the thoracic spine (the middle area), he says.

Prioritize wedge pillows that have a firm feel over soft or medium options, says Dr. Tom Oddo, a chiropractor at City Integrative Rehabilitation in New York City. When you lay on a wedge pillow, most of your weight is concentrated around the middle of it, so you want full support in that area. If you feel like you’re sinking into the wedge pillow, that means it’s likely causing your spine to bend into a C shape instead of keeping it straight, thus putting unnecessary pressure on the thoracic spine (the middle area), he says. Material : Overall, firmness is more important than material when it comes to wedge pillows, experts told us. Most models are made of some type of foam. But if you’re a hot sleeper, look for options with features like cooling gel or perforations.

: Overall, firmness is more important than material when it comes to wedge pillows, experts told us. Most models are made of some type of foam. But if you’re a hot sleeper, look for options with features like cooling gel or perforations. Size: Make sure the wedge pillow you buy fits your body, says Oddo. If it’s too long or too narrow, for example, it won’t be comfortable to sleep on. You’ll also likely hold yourself in an unnatural position throughout the night, potentially leading to stiff muscles the next morning. Your wedge pillow should be long enough to support you from the top of your head to your waist, and wide enough for your torso to fit comfortably, says Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg, a licensed clinical sleep psychologist and assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine.

Make sure the wedge pillow you buy fits your body, says Oddo. If it’s too long or too narrow, for example, it won’t be comfortable to sleep on. You’ll also likely hold yourself in an unnatural position throughout the night, potentially leading to stiff muscles the next morning. Your wedge pillow should be long enough to support you from the top of your head to your waist, and wide enough for your torso to fit comfortably, says Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg, a licensed clinical sleep psychologist and assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine. Height: If you’re putting a wedge pillow under your back, the ideal height for the tallest part of it is about 10 to 12 inches, says Schneeberg. This elevates you 30 degrees or so. Six to 10 inches is best if you’re using a wedge pillow to elevate your legs, experts told us.

If you’re putting a wedge pillow under your back, the ideal height for the tallest part of it is about 10 to 12 inches, says Schneeberg. This elevates you 30 degrees or so. Six to 10 inches is best if you’re using a wedge pillow to elevate your legs, experts told us. Removable cover : Experts recommend washing your pillowcases weekly regardless of the type of pillow you use. Doing so removes any dirt, dust and oils that transfers from your skin to the pillowcase’s fabric. Since wedge pillows are a very specific shape, they’re incompatible with standard pillowcases and typically come with soft covers. Make sure you can easily remove that cover to clean by hand or in the washing machine.

: Experts recommend washing your pillowcases weekly regardless of the type of pillow you use. Doing so removes any dirt, dust and oils that transfers from your skin to the pillowcase’s fabric. Since wedge pillows are a very specific shape, they’re incompatible with standard pillowcases and typically come with soft covers. Make sure you can easily remove that cover to clean by hand or in the washing machine. Return policy: You might have to try a wedge pillow or two to find the one you love, so look for options with flexible return policies.

The best wedge pillows to shop

With experts’ guidance in mind, we rounded up highly rated wedge pillows, as well as those from brands we’ve previously covered. The return policies for each of the wedge pillows below vary by retailer, so be sure to read the fine print before you make a purchase.

Best dual-sided wedge pillow: DMI

There are two sides to this wedge pillow: one is flat and smooth while the other has an egg-crate texture. The flat side of the wedge pillow offers the firmest level of support, while the egg-crate side offers increased airflow to keep you cool, according to the brand. The pillow’s cover is treated with a coating that repels liquids, protecting it from spills and moisture. You can purchase this wedge pillow in three heights: 7 inches, 10 inches and 12 inches.

Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 16,633 reviews on Amazon | Size: 12 inches long, 12 inches wide | Height: 7 inches, 10 inches or 12 inches | Material: Foam | Removable cover: Yes, machine-washable | Cover material: Microfiber

Best basic wedge pillow: Helix

Helix’s wedge pillow is one of the most basic options on our list, making it great for those who want a simple, no-frills option. Its gel memory foam base is hypoallergenic, according to the brand, and you get a 100 night sleep trial with your purchase.

Rating: 4.0-star average rating from 425 reviews at Helix | Size: 24 inches long, 24 inches wide | Height: 10 inches | Pillow material: Gel memory foam | Removable cover: Yes, machine-washable | Cover material: Rayon and polyester

Best extra-wide wedge pillow: Kölbs

This wedge pillow is the widest out of all the options on our list at 33 inches. You can purchase it in two heights: 7.5 inches and 12 inches. It has a gray and white cover, and also comes in standard width options.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 19,373 reviews on Amazon | Size: 31 inches long, 33 inches wide | Height: 7.5 inches or 12 inches | Material: Foam | Removable cover: Yes, machines-washable | Cover material: Jacquard

Best adjustable wedge pillow: Sleep Number

Sleep Number’s wedge pillow is the only adjustable option on our list, and you can customize its height depending on how you’re using it. The pillow comes with three foam inserts: one is four inches tall and the others are each two inches tall. You can use the inserts individually or stack them together, allowing you to adjust the wedge pillow’s height to 2, 4, 6 or 8 inches tall.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 1,677 reviews at Sleep Number | Size: 24 inches long, 20 inches wide | Height: Adjustable from 2 to 8 inches tall | Material: Memory foam | Removable cover: Yes, machine-washable | Cover material: Cotton

Best wedge pillow with pockets: Cozymaker

This wedge pillow’s cover has two built-in pockets, giving you a place to store sleep earplugs, your phone or glasses. There’s also a grippy material on the bottom and back of the cover to help keep the pillow in place while you’re using it. It comes shrink wrapped, so the brand recommends giving the pillow 48 hours to expand to its full size after you take it out of its packaging. You can purchase this wedge pillow in two heights: 7.5 inches and 12 inches.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 1,142 reviews on Amazon | Size: 24 inches long, 24 inches wide | Height: 7.5 inches or 12 inches | Material: Memory foam | Removable cover: Yes, machine-washable | Cover material: Bamboo fabric with mesh sides

Best portable wedge pillow: Forias

Foria’s wedge pillow is comparable to the one above — it also has two pockets built into its cover and a slip-resistant base. However, this pillow’s cover is designed with a handle, making it easy for you to carry to different parts of your home or remove it from your bed. It comes in multiple colors like gray and white.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 3,278 reviews on Amazon | Size: 25 inches long, 24 inches wide | Height: 12 inches | Material: Memory foam | Removable cover: Yes, machine-washable | Cover material: Polyester

Best wedge pillow to elevate your legs: Milliard

Experts recommend elevating your legs with a wedge pillow that’s between 6 and 10 inches high — at 7.5 inches high, this wedge pillow lands right in the middle of that range. This wedge pillow comes compressed, so the brand recommends fluffing it after you open it and giving it 48 hours to fully expand. Its cover is patterned, adding some dimension to it.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 7,374 reviews on Amazon | Size: 27 inches long, 25 inches wide | Height: 7.5 inches | Material: Memory foam | Removable cover: Yes, machine-washable | Cover material: Bamboo

Best cozy wedge pillow: Sleepnitez

Beyond the cover that Sleepnitez’s wedge pillow comes with, you can purchase Egyptian cotton pillowcases for it separately in dark gray and white.

Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 3,437 reviews on Amazon | Size: 27.2 inches long, 25.2 inches wide | Height: 8 inches | Material: Memory foam | Removable cover: Yes, machine-washable | Cover material: Tencel

Best eco-friendly wedge pillow: Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado makes one of our favorite eco-friendly mattresses, and the brand offers a wedge pillow constructed from the same organic latex material. The pillow is GOLS-certified, meaning its total weight contains more than 95% of certified organic raw material, and you can purchase it in two heights: 7 inches and 10 inches. In addition to the cover this wedge pillow comes with, you can purchase additional pillow cases separately in two colors: Natural and white.

Rating: 4.8-star average rating from 45 reviews | Size: 24 inches long, 24 inches wide | Height: 7 inches or 10 inches | Pillow material: Organic latex | Removable cover: Yes, machine-washable and air dry | Cover material: Organic cotton

What’s the correct way to use a wedge pillow?

The most common way to use a wedge pillow is to position it under your back. Place the bottom (the shorter end) against your tailbone and the top (the taller end) underneath your head, neck and shoulders, says Oddo. Press the top of the wedge firmly against your headboard or a wall behind your bed, and rest your head as close to the top of it as possible, says Schneeberg.

Here are the different ways you can use a wedge pillow. Olivia Ott / NBC News

There are two ways to use a wedge pillow to elevate your legs, each of which addresses a different issue.

Lower back pain: While you’re sitting upright, putting a pillow under the back of your knees can help reduce pressure on the low back and spine, says Colleen Louw, a physical therapist and spokesperson for the American Physical Therapy Association. You can do this with a wedge pillow by placing the top of it under your knees and letting your legs rest down the ramp, so to speak, so your feet land at the bottom. For maximum support, some people use two wedge pillows at once — one under the back of their knees, and one under their back.

Circulation: Slightly elevating your feet uses gravity to encourage blood flow from your legs toward your heart, which may be helpful for those with circulation issues, says Oddo. You can put a wedge pillow under your feet so the top is under your ankles and the bottom is close to your seat. But be careful not to elevate your feet too high — doing so may put too much stress on the heart at once, says Oddo. If you own a wedge pillow whose tallest point is closer to 12 inches, it’s better to stack a bed pillow or two to elevate your feet instead.

Frequently Asked Questions What is a wedge pillow? Wedge pillows are pillows shaped like a wedge. Picture a door stopper, a ramp or a wedge of cheese, for example. They help keep your spine straight while elevating your head, which essentially does the same thing as an adjustable mattress base, says Dr. Christopher Winter, a neurologist and sleep specialist based in Charlottesville, Virginia. Wedge pillows are more structured compared to the bed pillows you’re likely used to sleeping on since they need to maintain a very specific shape and support most of your weight, not just your head, neck and shoulders. But they're made out of similar materials like memory foam. Can wedge pillows help with back pain? Yes, wedge pillows can help with back pain. By elevating your head and putting your torso at about a 30 degree angle, wedge pillows help keep the spine straight and reduce pressure on the lower back, neck and shoulders. Ensuring your spine is in a neutral, straight position also keeps the blood flowing through your tissues, joints and nerves while sleeping, which can help prevent certain parts of the body from starting to hurt overnight, says Louw. Wedge pillows can also help you perform lower back stretches, which can loosen up the muscles and relieve tension. Louw recommends sitting at the low end of the wedge with your legs propped up on it, and slowly bend over toward the top of the wedge, holding the position for a few seconds. Repeat this stretch a couple times, and consider working it into your morning routine. Do wedge pillows help with snoring? Yes, wedge pillows can potentially help with snoring. “For a lot of people, sleeping on your back is the best orthopedic position, but it’s the worst position in terms of snoring,” says Winter. That’s because when you’re laying on your back, gravity pulls the soft tissues around your airway downward, making it narrower. Any narrowing of the airway prevents air from flowing freely, causing vibration of the soft tissues that results in the sound we associate with snoring, says Dr. Andrew Varga , a neuroscientist and physician at the Mount Sinai Integrative Sleep Center. Because of this, experts generally recommend that snorers sleep on their side, but not everyone finds that comfortable. So if you’re a snorer who’s a back sleeper, a wedge pillow may be beneficial. It elevates your head so you’re not laying completely flat, thus reducing how much the soft tissues around your airway are being pulled downward, says Varga. Do wedge pillows help with sleep apnea? Yes, wedge pillows can potentially help with sleep apnea, which involves pauses in breathing during sleep. Like snoring, sleep apnea has to do with the narrowing of the airway when gravity pulls the soft tissues around it downward. “The vibrations that happen with snoring can turn into a full collapse of the airway, which can result in a pause in breathing for a variable amount of time and a choking sound,” says Varga. Also similar to snoring, sleeping on your back is the worst position in terms of sleep apnea. In fact, some people only have sleep apnea when they sleep on their back, so doctors recommend side sleeping instead, says Schneeberg. But if you don’t find that comfortable, a wedge pillow helps by elevating your head so you’re not laying completely flat, which can lead to fewer pauses in breathing throughout the night. Note that a wedge pillow may not be sufficient in fully treating sleep apnea, so be sure to consult your doctor before adding one to your sleep routine, experts told us. Do wedge pillows help with acid reflux? Wedge pillows are very helpful for those who have acid reflux, experts told us. They elevate the head, which encourages acid to go back into the stomach instead of causing reflux, says Winter. Can you use wedge pillows as pregnancy pillows? Expectant mothers often find side sleeping with a standard pregnancy pillow comfortable, but if you’re a back sleeper, a wedge pillow is a great alternative. “If you’re sleeping on your back while pregnant, there’s quite a bit of stress going directly toward your spine,” says Oddo. “If you’re on a wedge, you’ve changed the angle of the weight, so there’s less direct pressure on the spine, which people tend to find more comfortable.” Who else can use wedge pillows? Beyond using a wedge pillow while pregnant, or while dealing with back pain, snoring, sleep apnea or acid reflux, you can also use one post-surgery and if you’re congested. After some surgeries, you’re instructed to strictly sleep on your back so as not to put pressure on certain areas. In these cases, a wedge pillow can make back sleeping more comfortable, says Schneeberg. And if you’re dealing with congestion, elevating your head helps keep the sinuses open by encouraging blood to flow down and away from them, experts told us. Regardless of why you may want to use a wedge pillow, be sure to consult your doctor beforehand to confirm that it's the right option for you. What’s the best sleeping position? Generally speaking, the best sleeping position for you is the one that you find comfortable and allows you to keep your spine straight throughout the night, says Oddo. Your head should face forward, and you shouldn’t twist your torso or pelvis at all. But more specifically, there are three main sleeping positions: back, side and stomach. Some people strictly sleep in one position, while others sleep in a few different positions every night. Regardless, try your best not to sleep on your stomach, says Oddo. “There are really only a few things that you genuinely shouldn't do while sleeping, and sleeping on your stomach is one of them,” he says. “You’re always going to be in a situation where you’re putting your neck and lower back into a position that results in uneven wearing on your joints and muscles. Stomach sleeping is not great for your body in the long run, so it’s just a no no.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who covers sleep, including stories on slippers, sleep masks and sunrise alarm clocks. For this article, she interviewed five experts about wedge pillows and rounded up highly rated options.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.