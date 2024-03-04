From acne to sunburns, your skin is vulnerable to a range of uncomfortable conditions. Among them is psoriasis, which often appears on the face and body and can have a negative impact on your quality of life if not treated or carefully considered when using skin care products.

“Those with underlying psoriasis should adhere to a minimalist, basic skin care routine to avoid an increase in skin inflammation or irritation, which can result in a psoriasis flare up,” says Dr. David Li, a board-certified dermatologist based in Massachusetts.

Wondering how to choose the right products if you have psoriasis? We spoke to experts about what to look for when shopping, and also put together a list of the best products based on their recommendations and guidance.

Learn more What is psoriasis? Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that presents itself on the scalp, elbow, knees and nails as itchy and uncomfortable red, scaly plaques. According to Li, there are several different forms of psoriasis with chronic plaque psoriasis being the most common. As with most conditions of chronic inflammation, psoriasis is the result of a mixture of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers, says Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, a board-certified dermatologist based in Canada. And, while skin type doesn't necessarily play a role in who gets psoriasis, it could render someone more prone to flare ups. "For instance, those with dry or sensitive skin could be more prone to having flare ups, as the skin has less barrier protection and is more susceptible to irritation and inflammation," says Li. What's the difference between eczema and psoriasis? While eczema and psoriasis are both chronic inflammatory skin conditions, they are very different. "Eczema, medically known as atopic dermatitis, tends to result in dry, flaky skin that isn’t as thick or well-demarcated as psoriasis," says Li. Where on the skin the two conditions present themselves is also different. Eczema tends to affect the wrists, arms, fingers, neck and face while for psoriasis, the common areas include the scalp, elbows, knees, gluteal cleft and nails, says Li.

How we picked the best products for psoriasis

When shopping, our experts recommend looking at several factors, including the key ingredients in the formula and the type of product. Below, we highlight their suggestions about what to consider.

Ingredients: Because psoriasis symptoms, like itchiness and skin irritation, can be potentially exacerbated by some ingredients, it’s important to find products that are psoriasis-friendly, says Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York. Steer clear of fragrance, “an ingredient that can potentially act as a sensitizing agent, causing red, dry, itchy contact dermatitis and potentially worsening psoriasis symptoms,” says Camp. “Dyes also act as sensitizing agents and should be avoided on skin affected by psoriasis.”

Type of product: Psoriasis can show up on the face, scalp and body, and it's important to select a product based on where your flare up is located. Different creams, moisturizers and ointments can help with psoriasis on the face and body, while some shampoos, particularly those medicated with salicylic acid can be helpful for psoriasis on the body in addition to the scalp.

The best products for psoriasis in 2024

We spoke to dermatologists about their favorite face and body products for psoriasis and compiled their recommendations below. We also included a few products that are in line with expert guidance.

Li recommends this multiuse formula as a preventative face and body cream for those with psoriasis-prone skin. It has cetearyl alcohol, which Li says isn’t a bad alcohol, but rather a fatty acid, and petrolatum, an emollient and barrier protector; these two ingredients can be great for already healed skin that’s prone to flare ups, according to Li. This formula is also made without harsh ingredients like fragrance, dyes or comedogenic oils, and you can use it on the face and body, according to Vanicream.

Key ingredients: Petrolatum, cetearyl alcohol | Formula Type: Body and face cream | Fragrance-free: Yes

While Neutrogena markets this as a shampoo, Li recommends it for those who have psoriasis on hard-to-reach areas like the back and buttocks. “When used in the shower, the salicylic acid can cling onto the psoriatic skin and reduce the flakiness and thickness of the scale,” he says. Of course, you can also use it as directed (as a shampoo) if you have scalp psoriasis. In this case, Li recommends letting it sit on the affected area for three to five minutes before rinsing off.

When using on the body, Li says to use this shampoo as you would a body wash, leaving it on for no more than one minute. This is because the skin on the body has less sebum than the scalp, so it can be prone to over drying, says Li.

Key ingredients: 3% salicylic acid | Formula Type: Shampoo | Fragrance-free: Yes

Camp recommends this if you’re looking for a thick, rich moisturizer. “It’s made with shea butter, ceramides and prebiotic thermal water, and is clinically shown to reduce dry, rough skin,” he says. Aside from being able to use this formula on the face and body, I like the use of a pump applicator on the packaging, as it makes for easy dispensing of product.

Key ingredients: Thermal water, shea butter, glycerin | Formula Type: Body and face cream | Fragrance-free: Yes

The Purorganica Urea 40% Cream is a great choice for targeting thick psoriasis plaques on the hands or feet, two areas that already have a much thicker epidermis than other parts of the body, says Li. The formula is free of harsh alcohols and instead has helpful ingredients like cetyl alcohol and dimethicone, which can help to protect the skin barrier, says Li. Because of this cream’s moderately thick consistency, it’s great for softening up areas like the heels, knuckles, knees and elbows.

Key ingredients: Urea, tea tree oil, aloe vera, chamomile, cetyl alcohol, dimethicone | Formula Type: Body cream | Fragrance-free: Yes

This Li-recommended moisturizer keeps the skin highly moisturized thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, says Cerave. It also has two ingredients — salicylic and lactic acids — that help break down excess scaling. These exfoliating acids also help slough away dead skin cells for smoother skin, according to the brand. As for usage, you can apply it several times throughout the day over intact skin that’s affected by psoriasis, says Li.

Key ingredients: Ceramides, urea, salicylic acid, lactic acid | Formula Type: Body cream | Fragrance-free: Yes

This thick, ointment-based formula has 1% hydrocortisone, an anti-inflammatory that helps reduce any uncomfortable itchiness associated with psoriasis, says Camp. While you can use the over-the-counter formula on the face and body (just be sure not to get it in your eyes), you should refrain from using it as a daily moisturizer because of potential side effects like acne, skin thinning and discoloration, according to Camp.

Key ingredients: 1% hydrocortisone | Formula Type: Body and face ointment | Fragrance-free: Yes

How to shop for the best products for psoriasis

When shopping, our experts recommend looking at several factors, including the key ingredients in the formula and its main function. Below, we highlight their suggestions of things to consider.

Look at the ingredients

In terms of key ingredients to seek out, Skotnicki says that aloe vera can be helpful, as it features mild anti-inflammatory properties and can help improve the skin barrier. Ceramides, a type of lipid compound that can help protect the epidermal barrier, are also beneficial. “Using ceramides on areas that are prone to psoriasis can keep the skin moist and protected from outside allergens or irritants, which can reduce the likelihood of a flare up,” says Li. Ceramides can also be helpful for plaques, or the thick patches of inflamed skin associated with psoriasis, as they can “help to soften the plaques and reduce the itching,” says Li.

Overall, look for ingredients that help moisturize and repair the skin barrier, like glycerin, niacinamide, squalene and hyaluronic acid. Salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA), is another ingredient you’ll typically find in medicated shampoos to provide a gentle exfoliation and reduce flakes, scales and shedding associated with psoriasis.

Consider its main function

There are three main types of formulas to look for if you have psoriasis: formulas that treat, soothe and protect. “A treatment product should improve the appearance of psoriasis,” says Li. “Products containing ingredients like salicylic acid and urea can be viewed as treatment products, as they gently remove the thick scale and allow topical treatments to penetrate the skin better.”

Soothing products are meant to improve uncomfortable psoriasis symptoms like itchiness and redness. In this case, Li recommends products with a thicker texture versus ones that are thin and lightweight. “Products containing colloidal oatmeal can help to reduce underlying itch while ceramides can also be helpful in increasing moisture content in the skin,” says Li.

As for protective products, the idea is to protect the underlying skin from being exposed to irritants and allergens, which those with open or inflamed skin can more easily react to, says Li. “Ceramides and glycerin are ingredients that can help protect the skin barrier, as can petrolatum, which has a thicker, ointment-like consistency.”

Frequently asked questions What does psoriasis look like on the body? Some types of psoriasis (such as fulminant plaque psoriasis) can appear on the body as thick, white or silvery, scaly plaques, says Camp. "This most often occurs on areas of the skin that experience friction, such as the elbows, knees and extensor forearms and legs," he says. This type of psoriasis can also affect the scalp, genitals and nails. There's also inverse psoriasis, which refers to psoriasis patches that occur in areas of skin folds, like the underarms, gluteal clefts and groin, according to Camp. What does psoriasis look like on the face? While not as common, psoriasis can still occur on the face. Face psoriasis presents itself with "well-defined, pink scaly patches often along the hairline and ears," says Camp. "Sometimes, psoriasis can overlap with a skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis, which often affects the skin around the eyebrows, nose and beard area." When occurring together, this is referred to as sebopsoriasis.

