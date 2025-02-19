Body lotions can be a means to an end: Slather it on and let your skin drink up the moisture. But the best formulas lend an extra something to your body-care routine. Enter: body lotions with retinol. The vitamin A derivative is well-loved by many dermatologists and NBC Select editors for its ability to even out skin tone and texture. “Retinol smooths rough patches, fades discoloration, and boosts collagen production for firmer, more youthful-looking skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Helyn Alvarez. “Think of it as a skin reset button.”

And while retinol creams and serums are a mainstay for many people’s facial routine, the ingredient can offer many benefits below the neck, too. “It’s especially great for areas like the chest, arms, and even knees, where fine lines and crepey skin can sneak up over time,” says Alvarez.

With that in mind, I talked to three dermatologists to compile a list of the best retinol body lotions on the market that are worth adding to your daily regimen.

How I picked the best retinol body lotion

First, I talked to three dermatologists who shared what they recommend looking for in a retinol body lotion. Because retinol comes in different strengths — and can require some getting used to — beginners and regular users might need differing concentrations. When creating this list, I considered:

Retinol concentration : The higher the concentration, the more powerful the retinol. That means newbies should start with a lower concentration.

: The higher the concentration, the more powerful the retinol. That means newbies should start with a lower concentration. Additional ingredients : Moisturizers like hyaluronic acid and shea butter can help keep skin comfortable and offset the drying effects of retinol.

: Moisturizers like hyaluronic acid and shea butter can help keep skin comfortable and offset the drying effects of retinol. Fragrance: Some people, especially those with sensitive skin, may not want fragrance in their formulas, since it can be potentially irritating.

The best retinol body lotions in 2026

This body lotion pairs retinol with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and grapeseed oil; together, they help reduce dryness and improve the look of uneven skin texture, according to the brand. It’s ideal for those who are new to retinol, according to Alvarez, who calls it “a gentle, beginner-friendly retinol body lotion that smooths skin, evens tone, and hydrates.” It’s mild enough for daily use, too, she says. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Arash Akhavan also recommends it, noting that it has added vitamin C to improve skin texture. Plus, he says, the 0.1% concentration of retinol makes it appropriate for patients with sensitive skin.

SkinBetter’s AlphaRet technology, which pairs retinol with alpha hydroxy acids (a type of chemical exfoliant), is popular among dermatologists, who incorporate it into their own facial skin-care routines. It’s now available for the rest of the body in this formula, which helps resurface skin, according to the brand. Alvarez calls the treatment “luxurious,” saying that it’s “perfect for dry, aging or crepey skin that needs both renewal and deep moisture.” Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Carmen Castilla also says that the combination “works into the skin easily and does not leave a greasy residue.”

This all-over night cream includes retinol as well as peptides — which help support collagen and elastin production — and moisturizing ingredients like shea and cocoa butters. It’s gentle enough for daily use, according to the brand, and Castilla likes that it has a lower, but still effective concentration of retinol that’s safe for sensitive skin types.

For seasoned retinol users, Akhavan considers this potent formula a good way to increase efficacy, since it combines retinol with glycolic and lactic acids. While that might sound intense, the addition of hyaluronic acid adds hydration to skin, which he says can help “decrease some of the potential irritation from retinol use.” It can also help with issues like crepiness and dark spots. “With regular use, patients can expect smoother skin texture and potential improvement in signs of sun damage as well,” he says.

What sets this body lotion apart is that the retinol is encapsulated, meaning that it’s stored in a capsule that’s designed to penetrate the skin with less irritation; to further buffer its effects, the formula has moisturizers like shea butter and allantoin. On top of that, experts have told us that the formula has a great texture that’s rich yet not greasy or heavy — making it one of our favorite body lotions for mature skin — and the accessible price point is also a plus.

This is a body serum, so it’s more lightweight than a body lotion. “This body serum has a moisturizing milky texture, which I much prefer to the oily feel I often associate serums with,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who was sent a sample by the brand. “When I rub it into my skin, it absorbs in seconds and doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue. I also didn’t notice much, if any, scent, which is great because I’m very scent sensitive.” It blends retinol with 5% niacinamide (an anti-inflammatory ingredient) and 3% glycerin (which hydrates).

I used this body treatment after having my baby, since I had some hyperpigmentation during pregnancy. Not only is my skin smoother, but it’s also noticeably brighter — which makes sense, since it has niacinamide and vitamin C, which are two ingredients known for their ability to even skin tone. It also has hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, so in the summer, it’s moisturizing enough to serve as my body lotion.

“I’ve never been great about consistently using body lotion — I hate how it often leaves my skin feeling greasy,” says NBC Select commerce editor Bethany Heitman. “But as I get older, my skin feels drier and isn’t as perky as it once was. I started using this and love how quickly it absorbs. I’ve been using it for about a month and I definitely notice my skin looks a bit more plump.” Along with retinol, the lotion contains lipids and niacinamide to help nourish the skin barrier, according to the brand. It also has a sweet vanilla scent.

This lotion contains encapsulated retinol, which is thought to be more stable and less likely to degrade, according to the brand. It also has cocoa butter and squalane to help replenish the moisture our bodies naturally lose as we age. Reviewers appreciate that it is lightweight and fragrance-free.

How to shop for retinol body lotion

The most important thing to keep in mind when shopping is the lotion’s retinol concentration, since retinol products can vary widely in strength, according to Akhavan. You can usually find them with anywhere between 0.1% and 0.5% retinol, which, he says, can “strike a good balance between efficacy and tolerability.”

If you’ve never used retinol before, start with a lower number. “The skin on your body is thicker than your face, but that doesn’t mean you should go full throttle from day one,” says Alvarez. “0.1% to 0.3% is a good starting point.” Then, if your skin tolerates it well — meaning it’s not dry, itchy or otherwise irritated — then you can gradually move to a product with a higher concentration, she says.

Packaging is also important. A bottle or tube that’s airtight and opaque (meaning light doesn’t get in) “is essential for retinol products, as the ingredient is highly unstable,” says Akhavan. In other words, retinol breaks down more quickly when exposed to light and air, making it less effective.

Take a good look at the ingredient list . “Formulations with the same concentration can have different effects on the skin depending on the other ingredients they are paired with,” says Akhavan. For example, a 0.1% retinol body lotion that includes alpha hydroxy acids — which have an exfoliating effect — can be more effective (but also potentially more drying) than a 0.1% retinol body lotion alone. He recommends looking for retinol paired with moisturizing ingredients to make it more tolerable.

. “Formulations with the same concentration can have different effects on the skin depending on the other ingredients they are paired with,” says Akhavan. For example, a 0.1% retinol body lotion that includes alpha hydroxy acids — which have an exfoliating effect — can be more effective (but also potentially more drying) than a 0.1% retinol body lotion alone. He recommends looking for retinol paired with moisturizing ingredients to make it more tolerable. Know when not to use retinol — namely, during pregnancy, says Castilla. In that case, stick with a retinol alternative. The same goes if you find that your skin is irritated or uncomfortable even with a low-concentration retinol body lotion.

Frequently asked questions Do body lotions with retinol work? Retinol body lotions work the same way that face creams with retinol do. “Topicals with retinoids, including over-the-counter retinol products and prescription tretinoin, have the strongest science-backed evidence for treating fine lines and wrinkles,” says Akhavan. Retinol works by increasing cell turnover, “which encourages exfoliation, removing dead skin cells and replacing them with new ones,” says Castilla. “This helps skin texture, making it feel smoother and can also improve discoloration.” It also increases collagen production — and when you apply it to skin on the body, “this can help thicken the skin, improving crepiness and increasing firmness,” she says. Can you use retinol body cream every day? Yes, you can and should use a retinol body cream every day — but you have to build up to it first. “Just like with facial retinol, diving in too quickly can lead to irritation, flaking or sensitivity,” says Alvarez. If you’re new to retinol, begin by using it two to three nights a week on dry, not damp skin. Then, follow up with a moisturizer, even if the formula you’re using has moisturizing ingredients. “If your skin is extra sensitive, mix the retinol with your lotion to buffer its intensity,” says Alvarez. She also stresses the importance of using sunscreen come morning, as retinol leaves skin sensitive to sun exposure. Will retinol help crepey skin? “Retinol can boost collagen production, which is an essential protein for supporting the skin,” says Castilla. “It can help to improve mild crepiness with consistent use.” However, it’s important to be patient and consistent, since it can take at least three months to start seeing improvements, she says. Keep in mind that even if you’ve seen improvements from using retinol on your face, “the effects on collagen generation may be somewhat diminished compared to those on the face and neck,” says Akhavan. That’s because the skin on the body tends to be thicker than that on the face, and therefore less responsive to topical ingredients. However, a retinol body lotion will still offer much more in terms of smoothing texture and firming skin than your standard, moisturizing-only body cream.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Helyn Alvarez , FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, TX. Her focus includes aesthetic dermatology, including laser treatments, injectables and skin-tightening procedures.

, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, TX. Her focus includes aesthetic dermatology, including laser treatments, injectables and skin-tightening procedures. Dr. Carmen Castilla , FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at New York Dermatology Group in New York, NY and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital. She focuses on both medical and cosmetic dermatology.

, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist at New York Dermatology Group in New York, NY and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital. She focuses on both medical and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Arash Akhaven, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of The Dermatology & Laser Group in New York, NY. He’s also a professor at the Mount Sinai Medical Center and specializes in cosmetic procedures as well as treatment of skin cancer, acne and rosacea.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a freelance beauty writer and editor who’s been covering beauty and health for more than a decade, including topics like at-home microcurrent devices and prebiotic skin care. For this article, I spoke to three dermatologists to narrow down the retinol body lotions to shop this year, and highlighted their recommendations for the best options to consider.

