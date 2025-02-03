Whether you’re starting to notice grays or you’re fully rocking silver strands, a color-specific shampoo can help you maintain the vibrancy and health of your hair.

“Gray hair is prone to developing yellow or brassy tones, and tends to be drier and more textured,” says Olya Iudina, a hairstylist at IGK in New York. “Using a purple shampoo helps to cancel out these tones, restoring brightness and giving gray hair a radiant look.”

To help you find the right shampoo for gray hair, I talked to hair experts about what to look for in a quality formula, and included their recommendations for the best ones to shop.

SKIP AHEAD The best shampoos for gray hair in 2025 | What causes gray hair? | How to shop for shampoos for gray hair | How to properly use purple shampoo on gray hair | Why Trust NBC Select?

How we picked the best shampoos for gray hair

A shampoo for gray hair should neutralize brassy tones, brighten white strands and boost hydration, according to our experts. When curating this list, they recommend I keep the following factors in mind:

Hair needs: Gray hair will benefit from using a purple-tinted shampoo, as violet and purple pigments can help neutralize yellow or brassy tones that often come with graying. Additionally, you should consider what your general hair needs are. If your hair is color-treated or bleached, you’ll want to look for formula that won’t fade or strip your color. If your hair lacks moisture, a shampoo with hydrating ingredients will help condition, making your hair appear healthier overall. Finally, if your hair is dull or flat, a shine-inducing, volumizing shampoo with strengthening ingredients like keratin or biotin can help.

Gray hair will benefit from using a purple-tinted shampoo, as violet and purple pigments can help neutralize yellow or brassy tones that often come with graying. Additionally, you should consider what your general hair needs are. If your hair is color-treated or bleached, you’ll want to look for formula that won’t fade or strip your color. If your hair lacks moisture, a shampoo with hydrating ingredients will help condition, making your hair appear healthier overall. Finally, if your hair is dull or flat, a shine-inducing, volumizing shampoo with strengthening ingredients like keratin or biotin can help. Ingredients: According to Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, a board-certified dermatologist at Dermatology Circle in New York, gray hair is naturally drier and more prone to damage due to reduced oil production. For this reason, it’s best to avoid shampoos with harsh ingredients like sulfates, as they can strip the hair of its natural oils and exacerbate dryness. Instead, opt for ingredients that help combat dryness, such as humectants to attract moisture and emollients to lock it in.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.

The best shampoos for gray hair in 2025

Christine Bellemare, co-founder, owner, and lead stylist at Maven A Collect is a fan of this shampoo from Oribe because it “tackles dullness, boosts moisture, enhances brightness and protects against environmental damage,” she says. The blue and silver pigments in the formula help neutralize yellow tones, brighten grays and keep discoloration at bay. It also protects hair from environmental damage caused by pollution and UV rays, according to the brand.

Size: 8.5 oz. | Key ingredients: blue and silver pigments

If your hair is graying and you have damage, this shampoo from Amika is a good option. In addition to toning any brassiness, it also infuses the hair with hydration, says Iudina. It’s ideal for those who heat style or color treat their hair because it’s made with moisturizing plant butters as well as bond-building technology that helps repair and prevent future breakage, according to the brand.

Size: 9.2 oz., 16.9 oz. | Key ingredients: ultra-violet pigments, vegan proteins

“This shampoo uses color enhancers to restore cool tones and brighten hair,” says Bellemare. “It also has added oils and butters to condition and make your hair soft and smooth, which is important for gray hair as it tends to be more coarse.” Plus, this formula helps lift, volumize and add fullness, making it especially good for those with fine or flat hair.

Size: 8.4 oz. | Key ingredients: biotin, violet pigments

R+Co’s Sunset Blvd Blonde Shampoo has a light purple tint that effectively brightens up silver strands. It’s formulated with glycerin, a humectant that Bellemare says helps hair retain moisture, and sunflower sprout extract, which acts as an emollient to moisturize the hair and protect it from ultraviolet light, according to the brand. It also comes in multiple sizes as well as in a set with the corresponding conditioner.

Size: 8.5 oz., 33.8 oz. | Key ingredients: glycerin, sunflower sprout extract

Kevin.Murphy Blonde.Angel $45.00 at Kevin.Murphy What we like Nourishing formula

For blonde, gray, silver hair

Reduces yellow tones Something to note Pricey

Iudina recommends this treatment because besides its bright purple pigment that helps counteract brassiness and yellow tones in blonde, gray and silver hair, it has olive oil, lavender and jojoba seed oils that work as deep moisturizers. Plus, for those with color-treated or bleached hair, it won’t cause stripping or fading. To use, apply on freshly cleansed hair and leave on for one to two minutes before rinsing.

Size: 40 ml, 250 ml, 1000 ml | Key ingredients: sunflower seed extract, olive oil extract, jojoba seed oil

“This is a great purple shampoo option that combines hyaluronic acid with violet pigments to neutralize yellow tones, leaving hair soft and bouncy,” says Bellemare. It brightens and cools blonde and silver hair, and because it also has antioxidant-rich edelweiss flower, it’ll help protect the hair from environmental damage, according to Kerastase.

Size: 8.5 oz. | Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid

Iudina is a fan of this anti-brass shampoo from Shu Uemura because although it’s rich in pigment, “it’s gentle on the hair, hydrates and adds lots of shine thanks to Japanese white peony,” she says. Suitable for all hair types, including coily, curly, wavy and straight, the formula also helps to soften the hair and prevent color fade, according to the brand.

Size: 10 oz. | Key ingredients: japanese white peony, violet dyes

What causes gray hair?

Gray hair occurs as a natural part of aging. “Specialized cells in the hair bulb, called melanocytes, produce pigment, but this process stops at a certain age, which varies for everyone,” says Kazlouskaya. “In most cases, graying is controlled by genetics, but there are also numerous reasons for early graying, including chronic conditions like anemia or thyroid disease, vitamin or mineral deficiencies and lifestyle factors such as smoking.”

People can start developing gray hairs at various ages, but in general, Kazlouskaya points to the “50-50-50 rule” to describe hair graying. “This means that about 50% of people will have 50% gray hair by the age of 50,” she says.

Keep in mind that if you notice a patch of white hair (rather than a more diffuse distribution), it may be a sign of a condition like vitiligo or alopecia areata. “In vitiligo, pigment cells in the skin and hair are attacked by the immune system, leading to white patches on the skin and gray hair,” says Kazlouskaya. “In alopecia areata, the immune system targets pigment cells in the hair shaft and when the hair regrows, it may appear gray.”

How to shop for shampoos for gray hair

Avoid sulfates and silicones

Sulfates are a common ingredient in shampoos that help give formulas a rich lather, however, these cleansing agents can remove the natural oils on the scalp, leaving hair feeling dry. If you have gray hair, a sulfate-free shampoo will ensure your hair retains its moisture — plus, it’ll offer a more mild cleanse on your delicate hair. In addition to avoiding sulfates, Bellemare suggests skipping silicones in your shampoo, as they can contribute to buildup and unwanted yellow tones over time. “Look for sulfate- and silicone-free products to keep gray hair healthy and radiant,” she says.

Go for a purple shampoo

According to Bellemare, purple shampoo is a great option for those with gray hair as it can help neutralize yellow tones. This brassiness can develop from environmental factors such as pollution, UV exposure, hard water, heat styling and product buildup, says Bellemare. “By incorporating a purple shampoo in your routine, gray hair will appear brighter, cooler and more vibrant, enhancing its natural shine.”

Purple shampoo can also be beneficial for neutralizing unwanted yellow or orange tones in those who color treat their hair, especially those going blonde or light brown. “Violet pigments in a purple shampoo work to counteract the warm hues that can appear over time, helping to maintain a cooler, brighter color while extending the life of your salon treatment,” says Bellemare.

How to properly use purple shampoo on gray hair

Because purple shampoos come in varying levels of strength and pigment, Iudina recommends consulting with your colorist to determine how frequently you should be using it as part of your hair wash routine. Generally, you should avoid using a purple shampoo for every wash, as overuse can lead to an ashy tint. Instead, use it once a week and rotate a purple shampoo with a non-tinted shampoo for a balanced hair care routine.

Bellemare says that the general rule of thumb when using a purple shampoo is to apply it to wet hair, making sure to evenly distribute it throughout. Then, let it sit for three to five minutes to allow the formula time to tone the hair before rinsing it out thoroughly. “After using purple shampoo, it’s important to follow up with a conditioner or hydrating mask to restore moisture and balance,” adds Bellemare.

How do you make gray hair soft and shiny?

Gray hair is often coarser and drier because it produces less sebum, the natural oil that keeps hair moisturized, says Bellemare. Because of this, look for shampoos that prioritize using hydrating ingredients.

Glycerin: “Glycerin is widely used in hair care products because of its moisturizing and protective properties,” says Iudina. “It also creates a protective barrier around hair strands, which shields them from heat and pollution, two factors that can be responsible for yellow tint in gray hair.”

“Glycerin is widely used in hair care products because of its moisturizing and protective properties,” says Iudina. “It also creates a protective barrier around hair strands, which shields them from heat and pollution, two factors that can be responsible for yellow tint in gray hair.” Keratin: As we age, our bodies produce less keratin, a natural protein in our hair that helps maintain strength and elasticity. Iudina recommends keratin-infused shampoos to help strengthen and smooth the hair shaft.

As we age, our bodies produce less keratin, a natural protein in our hair that helps maintain strength and elasticity. Iudina recommends keratin-infused shampoos to help strengthen and smooth the hair shaft. Argan oil: Rich in fatty acids and vitamins, argan oil is a deeply nourishing ingredient that can help hair retain moisture as well as soften coarseness, says Kazlouskaya. It can also help tame frizz and flyaways, leaving hair more manageable and easy to style.

Rich in fatty acids and vitamins, argan oil is a deeply nourishing ingredient that can help hair retain moisture as well as soften coarseness, says Kazlouskaya. It can also help tame frizz and flyaways, leaving hair more manageable and easy to style. Squalane: Like glycerin, squalane is known for how moisturizing it can be for the hair. “Squalane works as a deep conditioner, locking in moisture and helping to control frizz,” says Iudina. “It also works as a protective barrier against heat and pollution, which means gray hair will be protected from going yellow.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Olya Iudina is a hairstylist at IGK in New York.

is a hairstylist at IGK in New York. Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya , MD, PhD, is a dermatologist at Dermatology Circle in New York. Her areas of expertise include hair loss (alopecia), acne and acne scar treatment, skin cancer prevention, skin surgery and cosmetic dermatology.

, MD, PhD, is a dermatologist at Dermatology Circle in New York. Her areas of expertise include hair loss (alopecia), acne and acne scar treatment, skin cancer prevention, skin surgery and cosmetic dermatology. Christine Bellemare is the co-founder, owner and lead stylist at Maven A Collect.

Why trust NBC Select?

Michelle Rostamian has more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and skin care topics. For this story, Rostamian spoke to hair experts including a board-certified dermatologist and hairstylists and included their direct recommendations and products based on their guidance.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.