Sunscreen is a daily necessity and crucial for blocking UV rays from harming your skin, but if you’re struggling with dryness or want to reap the benefits of a two-in-one product, SPF serums may be a worthwhile investment. These formulas not only protect against sun damage, but can also simultaneously combat other skin concerns you may be facing.

“SPF serums have the dual benefit of providing sun protection while also having ingredients that provide skincare benefits,” says Dr. Carmen Castilla, a board-certified dermatologist of New York Dermatology Group and a clinical instructor at Mount Sinai Hospital.

To help you find the right SPF serum, we talked to board-certified dermatologists about important ingredients to look for. We also included their recommendations for the best ones to shop.

What is an SPF serum?

SPF serums are lightweight sunscreens that have beneficial skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, and have a fluid, watery consistency. Traditional SPF’s rarely have added skin care benefits other than UV ray protection, says Castilla. Using a SPF serum gives you the protection of a sunscreen with the benefits of a serum, all in one product. In general, serums are potent, active products with different benefits for the skin. “Depending on the ingredients, serums can plump, hydrate, brighten and work to reinvigorate the skin’s collagen,” says Dr. Thomas Griffin, a board-certified dermatologist based in Philadelphia.

How we picked the best ​​SPF serums

When shopping for an SPF serum, our experts recommend looking at several factors, including a formula’s key ingredients and SPF level as well as your skin type. Below, we highlight their suggestions when shopping for an SPF serum.

Key ingredients: In general, sunscreens are categorized into two types: chemical and mineral (also called physical). “Mineral sunscreens contain zinc oxide and or titanium dioxide and block UV rays while chemical sunscreens contain chemicals that absorb UV rays,” says Griffin. Mineral sunscreens provide protection instantly, while chemical formulas require application about 20 minutes before sun exposure so your skin can absorb the formula. What you choose will depend on your application preferences, how far in advance you’ll be applying the formula and whether you’ll be layering makeup over top. SPF serums are also typically infused with skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin C to help improve the look and health of your skin aside from just protecting it from the sun.

SPF serums are suitable for all skin types, but taking into account your specific skin type can help you land on a compatible formula that’ll address your specific concerns. For example, those who have dry skin or live in a cold climate may want to opt for a hydrating formula with humectants, emollients and occlusives. Those with oily skin will benefit from a noncomedogenic formula that won’t clog pores, and those with skin sensitivities should avoid fragrances and mineral oils. SPF level: The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a minimum of SPF 30. Beyond SPF 30, the amount of protection slows, making higher SPFs only minimally more helpful, according to Griffin. For example, SPF 15 blocks 93% of the sun’s UV rays, SPF 30 blocks 97% and SPF 50 blocks 98%, according to Griffin.

The best SPF serums of 2024

This non-greasy chemical sunscreen is a favorite of Castilla’s, who likes that it’s made with an antioxidant complex that fights free radical damage, which increases during UV exposure. (Free radical damage is when environmental factors, like UV rays and pollution, lead to skin changes such as dryness, collagen and elastin breakdown and hyperpigmentation.) It’s also sweat- and water-resistant up to 80 minutes, according to the brand, making it great for wear at the pool, beach or for workouts. The formula is free of fragrance and oils, so sensitive and acne-prone skin types can use it as well.

SPF level: 60 | Key ingredients: glycerin | Sunscreen type: chemical | Size: 1.7 fl. oz.

Griffin recommends this sunscreen because it has a smooth, silky texture that absorbs easily. It also has vitamin E, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage. For those with oily or combination skin, the formula doesn’t pill, making it ideal to pair with a mattifying powder. While it has vitamin B5 — a humectant that traps moisture, according to Supergoop — the formula is better suited for normal, oily and combination skin types.

SPF level: 30 | Key ingredients: vitamin E, vitamin B5 | Sunscreen type: chemical | Size: 2 fl. oz.

This water-based chemical SPF serum comes recommended by Griffin, who says it’s a good option for oily and acne-prone skin since it’s noncomedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. At 1 fluid ounce, it only comes in a small bottle size — though it’s great for travel.

SPF level: 50 |Key ingredients: vitamin C, vitamin E, silica, thermal spring water | Sunscreen type: chemical | Size: 1 fl. oz.

“I recommend mineral SPF because they create a physical barrier to the sun, thereby blocking 100% of UV rays,” says Griffin, who recommends this formula form Murad. “This blends in nicely with a minimal white cast and includes a blend of plant extracts that act as antioxidants.” The dropper applicator is also notable — it gives you more control over how much product comes out (compared to a traditional pump), which minimizes waste.

SPF level: 45 | Key ingredients: Jojoba, squalane | Sunscreen type: mineral | Size: 1 fl. oz.

For a formula suitable for those with dry skin, this nonpilling formula is a good option.

This skincare-sunscreen hybrid comes in both a lotion and serum formula. I use the serum version and love how weightless it feels on the skin, especially for being a mineral formula. It doesn’t pill or interfere with makeup application, and it comes in a compact size that I can easily pack into a gym, travel or makeup bag. It does produce a white cast upon application, though it subsides when blending thoroughly into the skin, in my experience.

SPF level: 50 | Key ingredients: ceramides | Sunscreen type: Mineral | Size: 1.1. fl . oz.

Naturium’s UV Reflect Antioxidant sunscreen has squalane, an emollient that can help smooth skin texture. This sunscreen will give you a soft-matte finish and application-wise, you should shake it before squeezing, otherwise the bio-fermented powder can cause a grainy texture when rubbing into the skin, according to the brand. Bio-fermented powder refers to the fermentation process used to increase the concentration of compounds like vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants.

When I use this chemical formula, it goes on clear, absorbs into the skin in less than one minute and doesn’t burn my eyes throughout the day. I love the silky texture and the fact that it goes on dewy, but then dries down to a soft matte finish that feels hydrating — almost like I stepped out of a facial. I also appreciate the pointed applicator, which makes squeezing out a product with such a fluid consistency more manageable.

SPF level: 50 |Key ingredients: squalane, bio-fermented powder | Sunscreen type: chemical | Size: 1.7 fl. Oz.

Castilla recommends this mineral sunscreen, which has broad spectrum SPF 50 along with antioxidants that combat free radical damage, she says. One of the key ingredients is niacinamide, which helps brighten, calm redness and even out the skin tone. Despite being a mineral sunscreen, it doesn’t leave behind a white cast, making it great for most skin tones, says Castilla. Plus, it comes in a convenient pump applicator to prevent messes and over-application.

SPF level: 50 | Key ingredients: niacinamide, vitamin E | Sunscreen type: mineral | Size: 1.7 fl. oz.

How to shop for SPF serums

Below, we highlight our experts’ recommendations on what to consider when shopping for an SPF serum.

Know and shop for your skin type

People with dry skin types should opt for plumping, hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

Those with mature skin can look for formulas with vitamin C, as it helps protect your skin from free radicals found in UV light and air pollution that can cause cell damage and collagen breakdown, says Griffin. Plus, it's an ingredient that can also help brighten skin, improve hyperpigmentation and stimulate collagen production, he says.

For those struggling with redness, niacinamide, an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, can help reduce its appearance and prevent breakdown of collagen and elastic tissues.

Finally, if you have sensitive skin, avoid mineral oil and other oil-containing formulations, as they can block pores and lead to acne flares, says Castilla.

Pick your sunscreen type

Mineral and chemical sunscreens each come with their own set of pros and cons. Mineral sunscreens protect against 100% of UV rays and are less likely to cause irritation, making them a good choice for sensitive skin types and eczema-prone skin, says Griffin. That said, they’re known to produce a white cast and appear chalky on the skin. Chemical sunscreens work by absorbing UV rays and are easier to blend into the skin. They also don’t leave behind a white cast, making them a good option for all skin tones.

Consider SPF level

SPF, which stands for sun protection factor, is a rating based on how long it would take for the sun’s UV rays to make the skin red or sunburned, explains Griffin. “So, an SPF 30 would allow you to be in the sun 30 times longer than if you were in the sun without sunscreen,” he adds. While a higher SPF may offer slightly more protection, it’s important to note that these percentages are based on proper application and, more importantly, reapplication. “What actually happens is that higher SPF gives folks a false sense of protection and people stay out longer without reapplying their sunscreen,” warns Griffin.

You’ll also want to take into account whether or not the SPF is broad spectrum, which means it’ll protect against both UVA and UVB rays. “Chemical sunscreens block most of the UVB spectrum and part of the UVA and can therefore be called broad-spectrum — however, mineral sunscreens, those that have zinc oxide and or titanium dioxide, block the complete UVA and UVB spectrum,” says Griffin.

In any case, you should make sure you cover your feet, hands, lips, ears, neck and scalp with SPF, as these are all areas that are prone to getting sunburned and developing skin cancer as well, says Griffin.

How to use an SPF serum

You should apply an SPF serum as the first product after cleansing on clean, dry skin — you can apply a moisturizer or makeup over top, according to Griffin. Look for a formula with at least an SPF of 30, and reapply every two to three hours, especially if you’re spending the day outdoors, sitting by a window or plan on sweating or swimming. The general rule for application is to use about 1/3 teaspoon or nickel size for your face, says Castilla. “This, on average, equates to two finger lengths of sunscreen — you should double this if you are also covering the neck,” she adds.

