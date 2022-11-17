Target’s Black Friday Week event is currently live and runs through Nov. 26. Over a million items are discounted, Target says, including those from brands like Apple, KitchenAid, Dyson and more. Anyone can shop Target’s Black Friday sale, and if you pay with a Target RedCard, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases, a perk that’s available to RedCard holders year-round.

To help you keep up with Target’s Black Friday sale, we rounded up a handful of the best deals available right now and plan to update this list through Cyber Monday — the retailer’s 48-hour Cyber Monday event is from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28. We also included information about some of the deals you'll see the week of Thanksgiving, and information about Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee. And while you're shopping Target's Black Friday sale, be sure to check out others from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

Best Target Black Friday deals to shop now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Target’s Black Friday sale, using Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure their discounts are at historical lows. All of these products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

Last week, the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro were discounted by 8%, but this week, they’re 20% off. The newest AirPods model comes with a MagSafe Charging Case and offers active noise cancellation as well as transparency mode. You can use Hey Siri voice commands to change the song, adjust the volume and more.These earbuds come with silicone tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 19,071 reviews on Amazon

The newest model of the Kindle Paperwhite is designed with a 6.8-inch display and offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand. You can adjust the e-reader’s screen shade from white to amber, and Amazon says the device is water-resistant so you can read at the beach, pool or in the bath.

4.5-star average rating from 3,428 reviews at Target

Revlon says this hair tool’s oval brush smooths hair white its round edges create volume and curls. You can choose from three heat and speed settings and use the cool setting to lock styles in place, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 4,777 reviews on Amazon

GoPro’s Hero8 Black is water-resistant up to 33 feet and offers 30% more battery life compared to the Hero7 Black model, according to the brand. It has a touchscreen and you can capture photos and videos, as well as live stream directly from the device.

4.4-star average rating from 1,029 reviews at Best Buy

Shark’s cordless, bagless vacuum offers up to 40 hours of runtime on a single charge and is built with a HEPA filtration system to trap dust, pet hair and other allergens in your home. It transforms into a hand vac so you can clean hard-to-reach areas like curtains and behind furniture. Shark says the vacuum can be used on all floor types.

4.8-star average rating from 20,089 reviews on Amazon

JBL makes some of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers. Its Wi-Fi-equipped Go3 model offers up to five hours of playtime on a single charge and it’s IP67 water-resistant and dustproof, the brand says. The speaker is compatible with Apple iOS and Android devices, according to JBL.

4.1-star average rating from 3,176 reviews at Target

Bissel’s carpet cleaner is designed with the brand’s Heatwave Technology, which it says helps maintain water temperature as you suction up stains on indoor and outdoor carpets, or even rugs in your car. The device comes with Bissell Pro Oxy Spot and Stain cleaning solution, a tough stain tool, a stair tool and a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool, which you can use to clean out the hose after each use.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 914 reviews at Target

The Echo Dot acts as a Bluetooth speaker, allowing you to play music from your favorite streaming platforms. It’s also equipped with Alexa — you can use voice commands to adjust the device’s settings, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and more.

4.8-star average rating from 60 reviews at Target

This air fryer’s dishwasher-safe basket has two levels, so you can cook two different types of food simultaneously. The appliance comes with 10 preset cooking functions including bake, dehydrate, reheat and more, and it allows you to manually choose a temperature level and cook time.

4.6-star average rating from 6,622 reviews on Amazon

Select associate reporter Mili Godio says the Ember Mug2 is her favorite winter gadget and one of her most used products while working from home. The self-warming mug pairs with a companion app that allows you to set a drinking temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. It maintains your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours, thanks to its built-in rechargeable battery, or it can keep drinks warm all day when used with the included charging coaster. The brand says you can hand-wash the mug, which is fully submersible in water up to 1 meter deep.

4.7-star average rating from from 131,670 reviews on Amazon

Ring’s video doorbell has a 1080p HD camera that allows you to see visitors, as well as speakers and microphones so you can hear and talk to them, too. The doorbell works with a companion app, ensuring you can monitor your home via your phone or tablet from any location. You can get real-time notifications on your devices when someone is at your door and pair the doorbell with select Alexa-enabled devices. The doorbell runs on a rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires if you want to supply it with constant power.

4.5-star average rating from 310 reviews at Best Buy

LG’s smart TV is equipped with a 4K Ultra HD display, which the brand says enhances the color resolution and depth of visuals. You can watch entertainment from a variety of streaming platforms through the TV and you get free access to programming on over 300 LG channels, the brand says. The TV works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit when paired with compatible devices via Bluetooth.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 358 reviews on Amazon

The Roku Express streaming device can turn any TV into a smart TV and the latest model launched in September. You plug it in to your TV, connect it to Wi-Fi and get access to hundreds of streaming platforms across movies, TV shows, music and more. The steaming device comes with a remote, or you can control it with voice commands — it works with Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when paired with a compatible device like the Amazon Echo Dot, for example. If you connect the Roku Express to the Roku mobile app, you can use headphones for a private listening experience.

Best Target Black Friday sales to shop now

Here are some of the best sales to shop for during Target’s Black Friday sale that we think Select readers will want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Upcoming Target Black Friday 2022 deals and sales

As the week progresses, Target is discounting even more products and brands during its Black Friday sale. Here’s a sneak peek of offers you can look forward to:

When do Target’s Black Friday deals go live?

There are two types of deals you can shop during Target’s Black Friday sale:

Weeklong Black Friday Deals , which are currently live. Target will continue adding more products to its Black Friday sale this week, and will offer additional discounts during its Cyber Monday sale.

, which are currently live. Target will continue adding more products to its Black Friday sale this week, and will offer additional discounts during its Cyber Monday sale. The Deal of the Day, which lasts for 24 hours while supplies last. Target will highlight a new Deal of the Day through Dec. 24.

Deals are available online and in-stores, and select deals are online exclusives. You can use Target’s curbside pickup (what the retailer calls Drive Up) and order pick-up options to get your products in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase, or use same-day delivery through Shipt to receive orders in one hour (no membership fee required).

Does Target price match Black Friday deals?

Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee runs from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24, allowing you to price-match deals you purchase during Black Friday sales. If you shop early and Target lowers the price of an item you bought later in the season, you can request a price match within 14 days of purchase. Proof of purchase is required for all price adjustments and Target only price matches for a limited number of competitors.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

No, Target is not open for in-store shopping on Thanksgiving. The retailer announced that it will close stores on Thanksgiving moving forward in 2021 after it did so during the pandemic to minimize crowds.

What’s Target’s Black Friday return policy?

Target does not have a special Black Friday return policy. The retailer offers free returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. There are specific holiday return policies for electronics and entertainment products purchased between Oct. 6 and Dec. 25, however — read more here.

Target RedCard vs Target Circle

Anyone can shop Target’s Black Friday sale, but the retailer offers two programs that can help you save even further and earn rewards during the event to use towards future purchases.

The Target RedCard is a store card that can only be used at Target. The Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card and Target Mastercard are each considered a RedCard (though you can use the Target Mastercard at any merchant that accepts Mastercard). They all give you access to the same benefits, including a 5% discount on eligible purchases, including during Black Friday. You can also get free standard shipping on most items, free two-day shipping on eligible items and an additional 30 days to return purchases beyond the standard 90-day return policy. You can learn more about other credit cards that are beneficial to use while shopping at Target from our friends at CNBC. Target Circle is a free loyalty program that offers members rewards and other perks. Members earn 1% in Target Circle earnings every time they make an eligible purchase in stores or online (purchases made with a RedCard do not receive these earnings). Eventually, you can build up earnings and use them towards a Target purchase. Target Circle members also get access to special discounts and can get 5% off a single purchase for their birthday. Members can participate in Target’s Community Giving Program, too. Members can earn and cast votes to help direct where Target makes donations to select nonprofits. If you’re a Target RedCard holder as well, you can link it to your Target Circle account to take advantage of perks offered through the rewards program.

