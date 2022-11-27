Target’s Cyber Monday sale is officially live. Now through Nov. 28, the retailer is discounting items across brands like Apple, KitchenAid, Dyson and more. Anyone can shop Target’s Cyber Monday sale, and if you pay with a Target RedCard, you’ll get an extra 5% off purchases (a year-round perk). Target Circle members can earn rewards while shopping, too.

To help you keep up with Target's Cyber Monday sale, we rounded up a handful of the best deals available right now. We also included information about Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee and what you should know about returning items if you need to after they arrive. And while you're shopping, be sure to check out others from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

Best Target Cyber Monday deals to shop now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Target’s Cyber Monday sale, using Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure their discounts are at historical lows. All of these products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Best Target Cyber Monday Apple deals

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,405 reviews on Amazon

Last week, the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro were discounted by 8%, but this week, they’re 20% off. The newest AirPods model comes with a MagSafe Charging Case and offers active noise cancellation as well as transparency mode. You can use Hey Siri voice commands to change the song, adjust the volume and more.These earbuds come with silicone tips in four sizes so you can customize the fit.

Best Target Cyber Monday tech deals

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 19,105 reviews on Amazon

The newest model of the Kindle Paperwhite is designed with a 6.8-inch display and offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand. You can adjust the e-reader’s screen shade from white to amber, and Amazon says the device is water-resistant so you can read at the beach, pool or in the bath.

Lowest price ever

4.0-star average rating from 132 reviews at Best Buy

GoPro’s Hero8 Black is water-resistant up to 33 feet and offers 30% more battery life compared to the Hero7 Black model, according to the brand. It has a touchscreen and you can capture photos and videos, as well as live stream directly from the device.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 977,523 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Dot acts as a Bluetooth speaker, allowing you to play music from your favorite streaming platforms. It’s also equipped with Alexa — you can use voice commands to adjust the device’s settings, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and more.

4.2-star average rating from 1,528 reviews at Target

These noise-cancelling earbuds offer up to six hours of battery life on a single charge and are sweat-resistant and water-resistant, according to the brand. The earbuds have built-in microphones and come with silicone ear tips in three sizes.

4.7-star average rating from from 131,773 reviews on Amazon

Ring video doorbell's 1080p HD camera lets you to see visitors and you can hear and talk to them, too. The doorbell works with a companion app, so you can monitor your home via your phone or tablet from any location. You can get real-time notifications on your devices when someone is at your door and pair the doorbell with select Alexa-enabled devices. The doorbell runs on a rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

Lowest price ever

4.6-star average rating from 378 reviews on Amazon

Turn any TV into a smart TV with Roku's latest model, which launched in September. Plug it in to your TV and connect it to Wi-Fi to access hundreds of streaming platforms across movies, TV shows, music and more. The steaming device comes with a remote, or you can control it with voice commands — it works with Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant when paired with a compatible device like the Amazon Echo Dot. If you connect the Roku Express to the Roku mobile app, you can use headphones for private listening.

4.6-star average rating from 10,507 reviews on Amazon

Once paired with the Tile app via Bluetooth, the Tile Mate helps you keep track of your belongings. See the exact location of your Tile on the app if it’s within Bluetooth range — 250 feet — or its most recent location if out of range. You can also press the button on the Tile to make your phone ring if you misplaced it.

Best Target Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

4.1-star average rating from 3,180 reviews at Target

Bissel’s carpet cleaner is designed with the brand’s Heatwave Technology, which it says helps maintain water temperature as you suction up stains on indoor and outdoor carpets, or even rugs in your car. The device comes with Bissell Pro Oxy Spot and Stain cleaning solution, a tough stain tool, a stair tool and a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool, which you can use to clean out the hose after each use.

4.9-star average rating from 61 reviews at Target

This air fryer’s dishwasher-safe basket has two levels, to cook different foods simultaneously. The appliance comes with 10 preset cooking functions including bake, dehydrate and reheat, and it allows you to manually choose a temperature level and cook time.

Best Target Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average rating from 192 reviews at Best Buy

Quip recently released its Bluetooth-equipped Smart Electric Toothbrush, which connects to a companion app so you can track brushing habits. It has a replaceable brush head, a built-in two-minute timer and it runs on AAA batteries.

4.0-star average rating from 489 reviews at Target

You can use this cordless electric shaver on wet or dry skin, and its head swivels in five directions for a close shave, cutting long and short facial hairs, according to the brand. The shaver comes with a charger, protective cover and precision detailer.

Best Target Cyber Monday sales to shop now

Here are some of the best sales to shop during Target’s Cyber Monday sale that we think you'll want to know about. Sales include multiple deals and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

How to take advantage of Target's Cyber Monday sale

Target's Cyber Monday sale is available to shop online. Ship your purchases or use Target’s order pick-up option for curbside pickup (what the retailer calls Drive Up) to get your buys in as soon as two hours. Additionally, you can get same-day delivery through Shipt to receive orders in one hour (no membership fee required).

Does Target price match Cyber Monday deals?

Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee runs from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24, allowing you to price-match deals you purchase during Cyber Monday sales. If Target lowers the price of an item you bought, you can request a price match within 14 days of purchase. Proof of purchase is required for all price adjustments and Target only price matches for a limited number of competitors.

What’s Target’s Cyber Monday return policy?

Target does not have a special Cyber Monday return policy. The retailer offers free returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. There are specific holiday return policies for electronics and entertainment products purchased between Oct. 6 and Dec. 25, however — read more here.

Target RedCard vs Target Circle

Anyone can shop Target’s Cyber Monday sale, but the retailer offers two programs that can help you save more and earn rewards to use toward future purchases.

The Target RedCard is a store card that can only be used at Target. The Target Debit Card, Target Credit Card and Target Mastercard are each considered a RedCard (though you can use the Target Mastercard at any merchant that accepts Mastercard). They all give you access to the same benefits, including a 5% discount on eligible purchases, including during Black Friday. You can also get free standard shipping on most items, free two-day shipping on eligible items and an additional 30 days to return purchases beyond the standard 90-day return policy. You can learn more about other credit cards that are beneficial to use while shopping at Target at CNBC Select. Target Circle is a free loyalty program that offers members rewards and other perks. Members earn 1% in Target Circle earnings every time they make an eligible purchase in stores or online (purchases made with a RedCard do not receive these earnings). Eventually, you can build up earnings and use them towards a Target purchase. Target Circle members also get access to special discounts and can get 5% off a single purchase for their birthday. Members can participate in Target’s Community Giving Program, too. Members can earn and cast votes to help direct where Target makes donations to select nonprofits. If you’re a Target RedCard holder as well, you can link it to your Target Circle account to take advantage of perks offered through the rewards program.

