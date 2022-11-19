This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
This week, we’ve got a new fire pit-compatible pizza oven, a rechargeable electric toothbrush, a refrigerator and a dutch oven design collaboration between Select-favorite brands Great Jones and Lisa Says Gah.
New this week
- Quip, one of our favorite brands for electric toothbrushes and floss, has launched a new Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Unlike their mainstay battery-powered toothbrush, the new option comes in a basic rechargeable model, or a smart rechargeable version — and both come with a USB-A cable to give you up to three months of use on one charge and a travel cover (that doubles as a mirror mount). The toothbrush has a soft bristle brush head and uses timed sonic vibrations to ensure you brush for the recommended 2 minutes, according to the brand. With the smart rechargeable brush, the Bluetooth smart motor auto-tracks your brushing when paired with the Quip app, earning you points and rewards.
- The Pi Fire is a new pizza oven attachment from Select-favorite brand Solo Stove. If you already own a Solo Stove, like the Bonfire, the Pi Fire simply attaches to the top and can heat up to about 500 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit to cook your pizza in about seven minutes. If you don’t own a Solo Stove, you’ll need to buy the fire pit itself and the adjoining Pi Fire model (each Pi Fire is sold to fit on specific Solo stove fire pit models, so be sure to check before purchasing). Currently, the Pi Fire for the Bonfire fire pit model is the first model available to ship now, while other models will be available in the coming months.
- Select-favorite cookware brand Great Jones has collaborated with one of our favorite women-owned apparel brands, Lisa Says Gah, to launch two limited-edition holiday-themed dutch ovens. The collaboration includes a white version of Great Jones’ 6.75-quart the Dutchess (a Select-favorite Dutch oven) with a 1960’s-inspired floral design on it. The smaller, 3.5-quart green Dutch Baby also comes with the floral printed pattern. The Dutch ovens are available online at Great Jones and in-person at Lisa Says Gah’s store in California. Additionally, Lisa Says Gah is selling two linen-blend aprons that match the colors and the patterns of the Dutch ovens, which are available for purchase online.
- SMEG, which makes some of our favorite kitchen gear like juicers and toasters, has launched its latest compact refrigerator. Designed to look like a retro, 1950s fridge, the FAB10 has an adjustable glass shelf, an adjustable door bottle shelf and an LED internal light. SMEG says the fridge prevents frost build-up for reduced maintenance needs. The fridge is available in multiple colors with a right or left hinge option.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
- Alleyoop is offering up to 45% off sitewide on bundles and other products during its Black Friday sale.
- Article is offering up to 40% off select furniture styles and bundles through Nov. 28.
- Bear Mattress is offering up to 35% off sitewide and free accessories with your order.
- Blueland is offering up to 20% off during its Holiday Sale.
- NordicTrack is offering up to $500 off during its limited inventory Black Friday Deals.
Shopping news: thredUp announces its first upcycled holiday collection and Victoria’s Secret launched a mobile bra fitting tool
- Online consignment store, thredUP, has collaborated with designer Zero Waste Daniel to create Full Circle, an upcycled holiday collection inspired by actress Fran Drescher’s iconic style. The collection includes sweatsuit sets, chunky scarves, coats, fluffy hats, pet beds, crossbody bags and more. According to thredUP, the collection uses approximately 2,000 pounds of textiles that could not otherwise be resold on the website. Additionally, 20% of proceeds will be donated to Drescher’s charity Cancer Schmancer.
- As of Thursday, Nov. 17, Gap is now selling a collection for adults, children, teens and babies in the U.S. and Canada on Amazon Fashion, the clothes shopping department of the major online retailer. This partnership also includes the sale of babyGap-branded baby gear and nursery furniture, as well. Products will be available for free delivery with an Amazon Prime membership.
- Victoria’s Secret & Co. has partnered with NetVirta, a brand that makes 3D body scanning technology, to introduce new virtual bra fitting technology for Victoria's Secret and Victoria’s Secret Pink bras on the retailer’s app, according to the company. The brand says it will use the scanning technology to personalize bra size recommendations with the goal of demystifying the process of finding a good bra and minimizing returns.
What we bought this week
"I just got back from a multi-city trip across Mexico where I used my new Renew Transit Backpack from Everlane for the first time. Having heard horror stories about lost baggage this summer, I knew I wanted a chic, no-frills backpack with lots of storage so I could avoid checking a bag. The Renew was an absolute delight to use (especially the handy laptop sleeve while getting through TSA) and could fit, in various compartments: my shark hair dryer and curly diffuser attachment, two paperback novels, one print New York Magazine, my passport, chapstick, one bathing suit, pocket tissues, a medium-sized toiletries bag, a light sweater for the plane ride, house keys, my wallet, one bag of Haribo Twin Snakes, my 14-inch macbook pro, laptop charger and my Jabra Elite 85h over ear noise-canceling headphones. And, the backpack didn’t tear or look bulky. Take that, baggage fees." — Christina Colizza, editor
"I recently bought the Aerolatte French Press To Go Portable Travel Mug and I love that it's compact but holds a full cup of coffee. I take it to work in the morning or out running errands when I don't want to pay for fancy coffee, but still want a good quality brew. I imagine it will come in handy on an upcoming trip to Seattle where I am staying with friends who aren’t coffee drinkers. I also love that it keeps my coffee hot for hours, unlike some of my other coffee tumblers." — Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations
