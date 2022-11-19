This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve got a new fire pit-compatible pizza oven, a rechargeable electric toothbrush, a refrigerator and a dutch oven design collaboration between Select-favorite brands Great Jones and Lisa Says Gah.

Online consignment store, thredUP, has collaborated with designer Zero Waste Daniel to create Full Circle, an upcycled holiday collection inspired by actress Fran Drescher’s iconic style. The collection includes sweatsuit sets, chunky scarves, coats, fluffy hats, pet beds, crossbody bags and more. According to thredUP, the collection uses approximately 2,000 pounds of textiles that could not otherwise be resold on the website. Additionally, 20% of proceeds will be donated to Drescher’s charity Cancer Schmancer. As of Thursday, Nov. 17, Gap is now selling a collection for adults, children, teens and babies in the U.S. and Canada on Amazon Fashion, the clothes shopping department of the major online retailer. This partnership also includes the sale of babyGap-branded baby gear and nursery furniture, as well. Products will be available for free delivery with an Amazon Prime membership. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has partnered with NetVirta, a brand that makes 3D body scanning technology, to introduce new virtual bra fitting technology for Victoria's Secret and Victoria’s Secret Pink bras on the retailer’s app, according to the company. The brand says it will use the scanning technology to personalize bra size recommendations with the goal of demystifying the process of finding a good bra and minimizing returns.

"I just got back from a multi-city trip across Mexico where I used my new Renew Transit Backpack from Everlane for the first time. Having heard horror stories about lost baggage this summer, I knew I wanted a chic, no-frills backpack with lots of storage so I could avoid checking a bag. The Renew was an absolute delight to use (especially the handy laptop sleeve while getting through TSA) and could fit, in various compartments: my shark hair dryer and curly diffuser attachment, two paperback novels, one print New York Magazine, my passport, chapstick, one bathing suit, pocket tissues, a medium-sized toiletries bag, a light sweater for the plane ride, house keys, my wallet, one bag of Haribo Twin Snakes, my 14-inch macbook pro, laptop charger and my Jabra Elite 85h over ear noise-canceling headphones. And, the backpack didn’t tear or look bulky. Take that, baggage fees." — Christina Colizza, editor

"I recently bought the Aerolatte French Press To Go Portable Travel Mug and I love that it's compact but holds a full cup of coffee. I take it to work in the morning or out running errands when I don't want to pay for fancy coffee, but still want a good quality brew. I imagine it will come in handy on an upcoming trip to Seattle where I am staying with friends who aren’t coffee drinkers. I also love that it keeps my coffee hot for hours, unlike some of my other coffee tumblers." — Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations

