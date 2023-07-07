Maybe you’re already an avid reader, or maybe you set a goal to read more this year. Either way, an e-reader is a worthy investment if you want to minimize eye strain and distractions, according to our experts.

“E-readers typically use e-ink, which simulates the appearance of ink on paper,” says Nick Tanzi, assistant director of the South Huntington Public Library. “This technology is easier on the eyes than a tablet’s LCD display, and uses substantially less battery power.” E-readers are also lighterthan tablets, more portable than hardcover books and can often store thousands of ebooks, according to our experts.

Since e-readers don’t provide access to other apps, they may also minimize distractions from games, social media and incoming texts or emails, says Ramesh Mantha, senior vice president of product at Rakuten Kobo, where he designs and builds e-readers.(Mantha did not provide any specific product recommendations for this piece; the Kobo models featured on our list were chosen independently and without this expert’s influence.)

To learn more about e-readers and how to choose one, we interviewed a library employee, an e-book developer and a director at a digital books distributor. Below, you’ll find their explanations and shopping advice, which we used to choose the best models on the market.

How we picked the best e-readers

We interviewed three professionals who work with digital books on a regular basis. They recommend keeping the following information in mind while shopping:

Screen: The screen size and the resolution are the most important features to consider, as they directly impact your reading experience, according to our experts.

The screen size and the resolution are the most important features to consider, as they directly impact your reading experience, according to our experts. Storage: Storage capacity for e-readers is measured in gigabytes (GB), and the larger the number, the more titles the device can hold, according to our experts. Graphic novels, comics and other books with illustrations often take up more storage than a standard e-book.

Storage capacity for e-readers is measured in gigabytes (GB), and the larger the number, the more titles the device can hold, according to our experts. Graphic novels, comics and other books with illustrations often take up more storage than a standard e-book. Battery life: Unlike tablets, e-readers can often last weeks between charges, but larger screens and additional features may drain the battery faster, according to our experts.

Unlike tablets, e-readers can often last weeks between charges, but larger screens and additional features may drain the battery faster, according to our experts. Store access: Typically, e-reader manufacturers only let readers purchase ebooks through their brand’s compatible storefronts. (For example, if you have a Kindle, you can only purchase ebooks through the Amazon store.)

Typically, e-reader manufacturers only let readers purchase ebooks through their brand’s compatible storefronts. (For example, if you have a Kindle, you can only purchase ebooks through the Amazon store.) Additional features: Additional features such as waterproof designs, page-turn buttons, audiobook compatibility and notetaking on your device may boost convenience and comfort while reading, according to our experts.

The best e-readers in 2023

These e-readers are some of the most popular models on the market, which we chose based on our experts’ shopping advice. All of these picks are models that we personally own or are customer favorites with 4.2 stars or above from at least 1,100 reviews (the exception being the Nook GlowLight 4, which has lower ratings, but may be worth it for readers looking for a budget-friendly option with more storage).

The newest Kindle Paperwhite has a waterproof design, a thinner border and a glare-free screen that reads like real paper, according to the brand. “Using a Kindle single-handedly changed the way I read,” says Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “You can read it outside in bright sunlight, and unlike a laptop, there’s no glare so you can sit on the beach or in a park and see your pages clearly. It is also incredibly lightweight and the battery seems like it lasts forever. In my experience, the touchscreen isn’t as responsive as other tech products I use, like my iPhone, for example, but you get used to it quickly.” (Schneider has used and been a fan of her Kindle for years, but was recently sent the new Paperwhite to try out from Amazon.)

It also has an adjustable warm light and the ability to pair your device with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth earbuds, so you can listen to your books in addition to reading them. The Paperwhite is available in your choice of two storage capacities and you can opt for three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which grants you access to over 2 million ebooks. To save on this device, opt for the ad-supported version, which shows you book advertisements when your e-reader is locked.

Storage capacity: 8GB or 16GB | Screen size: 6.8 inches | Weight: 7.23 ounces | Battery life: 10 weeks | Available color options: Agave Green, Denim or black | E-book store: Amazon

Rakuten Kobo is a Canadian company that makes e-readers and while it is not as well-known as Kindle or Nook, these devices often offer more bang for your buck, in my experience. I’ve always used Kobo e-readers because, while they cost less than competing brands, they often have high-tech features commonly found in more expensive models. I love its glare-free screen, backlight, adjustable font and size options and long battery life —all for a reasonable price. Plus, the newer models offer OverDrive integration so you can borrow library books straight from your device.

The Kobo Libra 2 has a 7-inch touchscreen as well as page-turn buttons and the ability to read in landscape mode. The glare-free screen has an optional dark mode, adjustable brightness settings and also limits eyestrain thanks to its blue light-minimizing design, according to the brand. Even though it costs less than $200 in both colors, this e-reader is waterproof for up to 60 minutes in less than 7 feet of water and can read audiobooks when connected via Bluetooth to earbuds or a speaker, according to Kobo.

Storage capacity: 32GB | Screen size: 7 inches | Weight: 7.58 ounces | Battery life: weeks | Available color options: black or white | E-book store: Kobo

Marketed as a more eco-conscious e-reader compared to competing models, the Kobo Clara 2E is made using over 85% recycled plastic, including 10% plastic retrieved from the ocean, according to the brand. It has a 6-inch glare-free touchscreen so you can read in direct sunlight, as well as adjustable brightness and color temperature settings. Its 16 GB of storage can hold up to 12,000 ebooks and its IPX8 waterproof rating means you can submerge it in shallow water for up to 60 minutes without damage, according to Kobo.

Storage capacity: 16GB | Screen size: 6 inches | Weight: 6 ounces | Battery life: weeks | Available color options: black | E-book store: Kobo

The PocketBook Touch HD 3 supports most file formats without conversion, including two comic formats and four graphic formats, so it’s a favorite among reviewers who want to use it to view a range of documents such as comics and graphic novels. It also lets you listen to audiobooks via Bluetooth headphones or the built-in speaker, and you can turn any text file into an audiobook with a natural-sounding speech-to-text function, according to the brand. Its glare-free screen is also waterproof and automatically adjusts to your surroundings to provide the optimal temperature and brightness settings, according to PocketBook. The brand’s storefront, PocketBook, is free, and allows offline reading without ads. It’s available on Android and iOS.

Storage capacity: 16GB | Screen size: 6 inches | Weight: 5.47 ounces | Battery life: up to one month | Available color options: Spicy Copper or Metallic Grey | E-book store: PocketBook

When compared to the less expensive Paperwhite, the Kindle Oasis has a larger screen and a thinner, more ergonomic design that includes page-turn buttons, according to the brand. Like other options on our list, it works with Audible so you can pair your Bluetooth headphones and listen to audiobooks. It’s also waterproof for use in the bath, at the beach or in the pool, according to Amazon. A backlight with an adjustable warmth slider turns the glare-free page from white to amber, so you can comfortably read in any environment, according to our experts. You can also choose your color and storage capacity, opt for three months of free Kindle Unlimited and get a device with or without lockscreen ads.

Storage capacity: 8GB or 32GB | Screen size: 7 inches | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Battery life: up to six weeks | Available color options: Graphite or Champagne Gold | E-book store: Amazon

For those who prefer to sketch or take notes while reading, consider the Kindle Scribe, which is an e-reader and digital notebook in one. Each purchase comes with a basic or premium pen, which lets you write directly on PDF documents, adjust your brush type, arrange your notes within folders and send your digital notebooks to your contacts, according to the brand.

“The attached pen is very responsive and feels like I'm writing on real paper,” says Select associate editor Nishka Dhawan. “My only qualm is that, in my experience, it's not the lightest Kindle out there, you'll definitely feel its weight in your bag. That said, if you're looking for a device that can store multiple e-books and use for journaling, drawing or just sketching, the Scribe is for you. I also rarely charge it, the battery will last me a good few weeks.” The e-reader itself comes in three storage capacity options, with or without Kindle Unlimited, and has a glare-free screen with an adjustable warm backlight.

Storage capacity: 16 GB, 32GB or 64GB | Screen size: 10.2 inches | Weight: 15.3 ounces | Battery life: up to three weeks while writing | Available color options: black | E-book store: Amazon

Compared to competing models, the Nook GlowLight 4 offers a larger storage capacity for a lower cost. While it’s not waterproof, it does have physical page-turn buttons, free cloud storage, a battery life that can last up to a month on a single charge and an always-on backlight with a manual or automatic night mode, according to the brand. The 6-inch screen is also glare-, scratch- and fingerprint-resistant, according to Barnes & Noble.

Storage capacity: 32GB | Screen size: 6 inches | Weight: 6 ounces | Battery life: one month | Available color options: black | E-book store: Barnes & Noble

How to shop for e-readers

“If you’re using reading as a form of relaxation, you’ll want to focus on comfort,” says Tanzi, who recommends looking for a reader with a large, crisp display and features that boost convenience, such as waterproof designs, page-turn buttons, ample storage and adjustable fonts. When choosing the right e-reader for your needs, our experts recommend keeping the following criteria in mind:

Screen size

“The most important feature of an e-reader is its screen,” says Mantha. E-reader screens are measured diagonally in inches from the top corner to the opposite bottom corner, and a large screen with easy-to-read text is preferred. Keep in mind that especially big screens aren’t as portable and may drain the battery faster, according to our experts.

Resolution

Higher resolutions (measured in PPI, or pixels per inch) translate to crisper text, which is easier on the eyes, according to our experts. Lower resolutions, on the other hand, can result in a blurry reading experience, says Tanzi. All of the e-readers on this list have a PPI of 300.

Storage Like most other devices, e-reader storage is measured in gigabytes (GB), and the higher the number, the more books your device can store locally. “E-books are generally small files, meaning that an e-reader can store hundreds, if not thousands of titles,” but “photos and illustrations can result in a substantially larger file, so storage capacity can be important if you plan on downloading picture books, graphic novels, or other visual media,” says Tanzi. For reference, 32GB of storage can hold up to 24,000 ebooks, according to Kobo. Battery life

Because most e-readers are designed for reading only, the battery usually lasts weeks between charges, according to our experts. However, certain features such as bright backlights and note-taking abilities may drain the battery faster, and brands’ advertised battery life is dependent on individual usage.

Store access

Different e-reader manufacturers allow access to different e-book stores, and not all e-books are available on all storefronts. For example, Kindle allows users to purchase e-books through the Amazon store, while Nook devices direct users to the Barnes & Noble selection. (That is not the only way to get books on your Kindle, however. Schneider uses the Libby app to frequently “send” library e-books to her Paperwhite. More on Libby below.) Others let you download e-book files through your computer and transfer them to your e-reader.

Additional features

Some e-readers have extra features that boost convenience and comfort while reading. Page-turn buttons may be more comfortable and accurate than swiping across a touch-screen and waterproof e-readers allow peace of mind in the bath or on the beach, according to our experts. Some models let you take notes, connect your earbuds to listen to audiobooks or support a wider range of file formats, so you can read almost any document.

What’s the difference between a tablet and an e-reader?

Tablets are portable, multi-purpose computers that use apps to run programs and typically provide internet access, says David Burleigh, director of communication at OverDrive, a global distributor of digital content for libraries and schools. While e-readers are specifically designed and optimized for reading, you can read an ebook on a tablet (or phone) when you download a compatible app, like Kindle, Libby or Rakuten Kobo. Sometimes, “the best e-readers are whatever device you have with you 24/7,” says Burleigh.

How to get free ebooks

“Public libraries have made significant investments in e-books and other digital materials, and this content is free to borrow with a library card,” says Tanzi. According to Burleigh, 90% of libraries in North America use Libby, which is an app that allows those with library cards to borrow audiobooks and e-books for free, just as you would a physical library book, though you can do it online and from home. I use this app constantly and love it, since it allows me to borrow e-books instantly for free as long as I have an active library card.

