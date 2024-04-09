You may notice a small bump on the inside of your foot that doesn’t seem to go away no matter all the home remedies and creams you try — well, that’s because it’s a bunion. Bunions are a common hereditary deformity that causes bones in your foot to shift around and stick out, giving it a prominent, rounded appearance, according to Dr. Anne Sharkey, a board-certified podiatrist. Living with bunions can affect daily life, but you can manage and minimize symptoms with at-home treatments. To help you find the right option, we talked to podiatrists about all the options on the market and gathered their recommendations and highly rated options that align with their guidance.
What are bunions
A bunion is a three-dimensional deformity caused by an unstable foot joint. Because of this, the bones in the front of the foot move out of place, and the big toe is pulled toward the smaller toes. According to Sharkey, this pulling causes the bone at the base of the big toe joint to become prominent and stick out. Sharkey says that in some more severe bunions, you may even see the second toe crossing over or under the big toe.
Do bunions hurt?
Pain from a bunion can be mild, moderate or severe, which can make daily tasks like wearing “normal” shoes difficult, according to board-certified podiatrist Dr. Alexandra Spangler. The big toe drifting laterally can also put pressure on the second toe, which can be a source of pain, she says—more on how bunions affect day-to-day life is below.
How we picked the best bunion treatments
Our podiatrists say that while over-the-counter options can’t fully rid bunions, they can alleviate pain and offer temporary relief.
- Function: There are many options to help manage your bunions, including bunion correctors, toe spacers, gels, padding, and even wide-toe box shoes. Each of these serves its own function, such as slowing the progression of bunion growth and reducing inflammation and pain. There is more on the different options below.
- Price: Since many treatments are available on the market right now, they will all vary across different price points depending on the route you choose. Our list has options as low as $13 and as high as $145.
The best bunion treatments in 2024
Our experts recommend the following treatments to help reduce pain and manage symptoms of bunions.
Caretras Bunion Corrector
- Adjustable
- Non-slip
- Easy to wash
- Fits US 5-11 foot sizes
If you’re looking to help temporarily realign your bunion, consider using this corrector recommended by Sharkey. It helps relieve discomfort, pressure, and inflammation by constantly applying gentle pressure when on. For the best relief and effectiveness, wear the corrector for 20 minutes each day and gradually increase your usage until you can comfortably wear it for two to three hours. According to the brand, you can wear it while walking or sleeping since the breathable and adjustable splint has a non-slip design.
Zentoes Gel Toe Separators
- Comes in a pack of four
- Conforms to your toes
- Washable
- May require gentle handling
Sharkey recommends these toe separators because the silicone loop helps ease the pressure of the bunion by straightening the big toe. Reviewers say these separators are extremely comfortable; they forget they’re wearing them and have even used them for post-bunion surgery recovery.
Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel
- Easy to apply
- Non-greasy
- Works on other joints
- Has a scent
- Doesn’t absorb quickly
- Can be toxic to pets if eaten
Although this product is formulated to help topically combat arthritis, this is great for bunion relief, according to Sharkey. This non-greasy cream-gel hybrid can help reduce joint pain and improve mobility and inflammation with the help of ingredients like diclofenac sodium, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), according to the brand. For significant results, apply the gel four times a day to your joints, according to Voltaren.
Hoka Clifton 9
- Wide toe box
- Flexible material
- Great for walking and running
- Thicker soles
Hoka makes some of our favorite running shoes. This option has a wide toe box, allowing enough room for your feet without causing unnecessary rubbing on your bunion, which can worsen the issue. It’s also made with breathable mesh, an important aspect when shoe shopping since it’s not as tight on the bunion, according to our experts.
Nike Motiva
- Wide toe box
- Arch support
- Absorbs shock
- Requires breaking in
This 2024 NBC Select Wellness Award winner for best walking shoe is great for daily activities and exercise and has a wide toe box. “These are the most comfortable walking shoes I’ve tried and they make me feel like I’m walking on clouds,” says Rebecca Rodriguez, NBC Select editorial projects manager who has bunions and hasn’t experienced discomfort or tightness while wearing them.
How to shop for bunion treatments
While you can’t rid yourself of your bunions at home, great over-the-counter options can help those with mild symptoms. The effectiveness of these treatments depends on each individual’s bunion deformity, biomechanics, lifestyle, and more, but according to Sharkey, they are always worth a try.
Bunion correctors
According to Spangler, bunion correctors are devices that you wear over the bunion or big toe joint to try to reduce the deformity over time. While they can hold your toe in proper alignment while on your foot, they cannot correct the underlying cause of your bunion, so as soon as you remove it, the bunion will shift back out of alignment, says Sharkey.
However, while they may not offer actual correction, they may offer some temporary relief, according to Spangler. “In the end, I tell my patients, if it makes their foot more comfortable, feel free to use it but use it knowing that it is symptom management and not correction of the bunion,” says Sharkey.
Toe spacers
Sharkey says these can be quite helpful for symptom management. This is because they are meant to alleviate pressure caused by the bunion deformity. “Most commonly, I find that patients are using spacers between the big toe and the second toe to reduce pressure occurring at this location,” she says.
Gel cushioning and pads
Gel cushioning helps alleviate pressure at the inside of the big toe joint (over the bunion bump) to help with discomfort from shoe rubbing, according to Sharkey. While this may help with common symptoms for some, others may find little to no relief because the added layer over the bunion can make your shoes feel even tighter, says Spangler.
Wide-toe box shoes
Some changes that can mitigate the effects of bunions include changing shoe gears, such as wearing wide-toe box shoes. By switching to a larger box or shoes with a more accommodating and flexible material (like mesh), those with bunions may feel more relief. If you have bunions, you may experience more pain and have less tolerance for narrow, more rigid materials like dress shoes, says Spangler.
Topical pain relief
If you’re looking to reduce swelling, pain, and inflammation, you can soak your feet in Epsom salt baths as this can help your bunions temporarily and alleviate the symptoms, according to Sharkey.
Meet our experts
At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.
- Dr. Anne Sharkey is a board-certified podiatrist at North Austin Foot & Ankle Institute in Texas.
- Dr. Alexandra Spangler is a board-certified podiatrist in Washington, D.C.
Why trust NBC Select?
Bianca Alvarez is an associate reporter covering skin care, hair care and gift guides. She has also recently written stories on the best foot creams and foot peels. For this story, she interviewed two podiatrists, shared their recommendations, and researched highly rated bunion treatments that met their guidelines.
