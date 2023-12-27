With 2024 on the horizon, it’s time to take a look back at the items our readers loved most this year.
NBC Select readers made tech accessories and organizers (which make up 50% of this bestsellers list) a shopping focal point this year, suggesting an overall increased demand in travel, especially among Gen Z, since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in May 2023.
Our readers also showed a continued interest in oral hygiene products including electric toothbrushes and LED whitening kits, as well as other beauty and wellness staples like flat irons and sound machines. Below is a list of the top 23 tech products NBC Select readers’ purchased this year.
1. Fyy Electronics Organizer
- 4.5-star average rating from more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon
2. Apple AirTag 4-Pack
- 4.8-star average rating from more than 99,300 reviews on Amazon
3. Anker 523 PowerCore Portable Charger
- 4.5-star average rating from more than 9,700 reviews on Amazon
4. Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED Whitening Kit
- 4.0-star average rating from more than 800 reviews on Amazon
5. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
- 4.7-star average rating from more than 70,800 reviews on Amazon
6. O2Cool Portable Battery-Powered Fan
- 4.4-star average rating from more than 21,600 reviews on Amazon
7. Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- 4.6-star average rating from more than 71,800 reviews on Amazon
8. Epicka Universal Travel Adapter
- 4.7-star average rating from more than 12,700 reviews on Amazon
9. Kibiy Electric Razor for Men
- 4.2-star average rating from more than 7,700 reviews on Amazon
10. Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station
- 4.4-star average rating from more than 5,400 reviews on Amazon
11. Tile Pro
- 4.4-star average rating from more than 13,300 reviews on Amazon
12. Toshiba CAF-W36USW Air Purifier
- 4.5-star average from more than 5,900 reviews on Amazon
13. Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Toothbrush
- 4.6-star average rating from more than 16,500 reviews on Amazon
14. LectroFan Evo Sound Machine
- 4.5-star average rating from more than 7,900 reviews on Amazon
15. iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
- 4.4-star average rating from more than 169,400 reviews on Amazon
16. Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer
- 4.5-star average rating from more than 8,900 reviews on Amazon
17. Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater
- 4.5-star average rating from more than 23,600 reviews on Amazon
18. Remington Balder Pro Head Shaver
- 4.3-star average rating from more than 9,300 reviews on Amazon
19. Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
- 4.5-star average rating from more than 24,700 reviews on Amazon
20. Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush
- 4.4-star average rating from more than 30,800 reviews on Amazon
21. SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kit with Premium Wireless LED Light
- 4.3-star average rating from more than 8,900 reviews on Amazon
22. Chi Original 1-inch Digital Ceramic Hair Straightener
- 4.4-star average rating from more than 16,900 reviews on Amazon
23. Singer Heavy-Duty 4452 Sewing Machine
- 4.6-star average rating from more than 9,700 reviews on Amazon
Why trust NBC Select?
Kelsey Fredricks is a production coordinator at NBC Select. For this story, she rounded up bestselling products that our readers loved this year based on data from our 2023 tech coverage.
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more