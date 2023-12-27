IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our readers’ most purchased tech products in 2023

This year, NBC Select’s readers loved travel gadgets, including Bluetooth trackers, portable chargers and universal adapters, as well as dental care products.
Some bestselling tech products include wireless headphones, an electric toothbrush and an Apple AirTag, all of which are repeat favorites from 2022.
By Kelsey Fredricks

With 2024 on the horizon, it’s time to take a look back at the items our readers loved most this year.

NBC Select readers made tech accessories and organizers (which make up 50% of this bestsellers list) a shopping focal point this year, suggesting an overall increased demand in travel, especially among Gen Z, since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in May 2023.

Our readers also showed a continued interest in oral hygiene products including electric toothbrushes and LED whitening kits, as well as other beauty and wellness staples like flat irons and sound machines. Below is a list of the top 23 tech products NBC Select readers’ purchased this year.

1. Fyy Electronics Organizer

2. Apple AirTag 4-Pack

3.  Anker 523 PowerCore Portable Charger

4. Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED Whitening Kit

5. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

6. O2Cool Portable Battery-Powered Fan

7. Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

8. Epicka Universal Travel Adapter

9. Kibiy Electric Razor for Men

10. Hicober 3-in-1 Charging Station

11. Tile Pro

12. Toshiba CAF-W36USW Air Purifier

13. Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Toothbrush

14. LectroFan Evo Sound Machine

15. iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

16. Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer

17. Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater

18. Remington Balder Pro Head Shaver

19. Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

20. Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush

21. SmileDirectClub Teeth Whitening Kit with Premium Wireless LED Light

22. Chi Original 1-inch Digital Ceramic Hair Straightener

23. Singer Heavy-Duty 4452 Sewing Machine

Why trust NBC Select?

Kelsey Fredricks is a production coordinator at NBC Select. For this story, she rounded up bestselling products that our readers loved this year based on data from our 2023 tech coverage. 

Kelsey Fredricks

Kelsey Fredricks is a production coordinator for Select on NBC News.