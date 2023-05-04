Select Wellness Awards 2023: Shop the winners as seen on TODAY

At Select, our goal is to help you find the products that will make your life even better: We do the leg work and research so you can be selective. So, with our first-ever Select Best of Wellness Awards, we set out to bring you top products in four categories — fitness apparel, fitness tech and equipment, sleep and self care.

After combing through all the products featured in our relevant wellness content and researching additional and new products, every one that made the cut underwent a trial period with our staff of shopping experts using and living with them for five weeks. In the end, 70 products have earned a wellness award from Select.

Shop the winners that were featured on the TODAY show, below. Or jump into our complete list of winners — including under $25 and Amazon picks — on Select’s site.

Winners of the Select Best of Wellness Awards, as seen on TODAY

Workout Essentials

Award: Best Workout Shoes | Activity: Running

“I felt sturdy and supported even though I almost forgot I was wearing sneakers at all.” - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

“You can decently feel the ground, there is enough support, but they’re not super padded.” - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Award: Best Insoles | Activity: All

“These are a great option for weight distribution and comfort. I prefer more structure in an insole than less, and this option really delivers." - Christina Colizza, editor

Award: Best Leggings | Activity: Running

“These leggings are so comfortable and breathable. They’re very flattering and form-fitting.” - Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects associate

Award: Best Sports Bra | Activity: Low Impact

“The bra is very flattering and you can wear it as a top or bra. The compressive design holds you in really well.” - Rebecca Rodriguez

Award: Best Wireless Earbuds | Operation System: Apple

“The AirPods’ noise cancellation is the best I’ve experienced, and they’re extremely comfortable to wear and work out in. They always stay secure in my ears while running and I can easily hear sounds around me in transparency mode.” - Zoe Malin

Winners of the Select Best of Wellness Awards, as seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY

Sleep Essentials

Award: Best Pillow Overall

"I've slept on a lot of pillows, but there is something about the way that this one supports my head while still feeling cloud-like.” - Lauren Swanson, editorial director

Award: Best Pillowcase | Type: Silk

“I’ve typically bought cheaper [silk pillowcase] options that do the trick (protect my hair, softer on my skin, etc.), but this one is clearly just such better quality.” - Mikhaila Archer, NBC page

Award: Best Sheets | Price: Budget

“I tend to run hot and find these sheets breathable and crisp. I also really appreciate the smart ‘head’ and ‘foot’ tags that made making the bed easier. I think they’re a really great deal!” - Christina Colizza

Award: Best Weighted Blanket Overall

“This is the best weighted blanket I’ve ever tried. It’s a manageable weight so I can easily move it around, and it’s soft but not like other fuzzy options that get all over you.” - Zoe Malin

Award: Best Sound Machine Overall

“ I don’t really need anything fancy out of a sound machine and this one is simple, small and [the sounds are] so relaxing.“ - Rebecca Rodriguez

Award: Best Earbuds Overall

“My bedroom is so noisy that I have been researching city windows, which cost thousands of dollars. But sleeping in the Loop earplugs almost completely solved the problem. I fully intend to buy them again.” - Leah Ginsberg, managing editor

About our experts

To ensure our product picks are more than just editor-approved, we used a panel of experts, including dermatologists, sleep doctors and personal trainers to share buying advice. Experts did not recommend individual products. When conferring with our unaffiliated panel of experts, we asked them for advice they would give to their patients or clients. You can learn more about our expert panel on our Best of Wellness Awards page.

