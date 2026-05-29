She may be little, but she’s certainly loud — why I love the Birdie Personal Safety Alarm

I’ve lived in New York for almost five years, and despite constant pleas from friends and family to “get a weapon” for protection in case of an emergency, I don’t have (or want) one. I am, however, a recent convert to personal safety alarms.

When speaking with experts for our guide to the best safety keychains, both experts and fellow NBC Select editors raved about the Birdie. As a true-blue skeptic and avid solo adventurer, my interest was piqued, and I knew I wanted to take the alarm for a spin myself. My verdict? I loved it — read on to find out why.

What is the Birdie Personal Safety Alarm?

The She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm is a personal keychain alarm that’s 100% legal to carry in all states, making it a handy alternative to more heavily regulated safety tools like pepper sprays and pocket knives. It’s designed for quick and easy use in an emergency — simply pull the top pin and it activates a loud siren and flashing strobe light that you can either point directly at an attacker or use to signal for help, according to the brand. The alarm also includes a built-in flashlight and a solid brass keychain that can easily clip onto your bag or keyring. The rechargeable battery provides up to 120 minutes of continuous sound and comes with a USB-C charging cord. The Birdie’s design is also a fun departure from the more serious nature of other self-defense tools — it comes in 12 colors, including metallic rose pink, coral orange, indigo blue and more.

The Birdie comes with a USB-C charger and a keyring. Courtesy Ashley Morris

How I use my Birdie

My Birdie lives on my keyring. I rarely leave my apartment without my keys, so it’s always within reach. So far, I haven’t had to use it (thank goodness), but I pull the ring from time to time to hear the alarm and check that it’s still working. I do, however, put the flashlight to use; I use it to light the ground in front of me while walking at night, and also as a handy bag light when rifling through my purse.

I carry the Birdie on my keychain so that it’s easily accessible. Courtesy Ashley Morris

Why I love my Birdie

It’s compact

First and foremost, I am a bag lady through and through — even if I’m running down the street, I’m carrying at least one tote bag. Still, that doesn’t mean I’m always content to carry bulkier items. Outside my work commute, when I’m lugging around my laptop, notebooks and accessories, I like all bags to be as light as possible. That’s why I love the Birdie’s compact size — even if I feel like going out without a bag (unlikely, but still), it’s so small that it can easily fit into my pocket. I also appreciate the key ring and the cutesy design.

This is how the safety alarm arrives in the mail. Courtesy Ashley Morris

The design is discreet

It may seem arbitrary, but the alarm’s design is another standout feature. Many self-defense tools have a more severe look, and although they may come in the occasional pink hue, they can be difficult to mask among your daily items and accessories. The Birdie blends seamlessly into my keychain — at first glance, it resembles a mini mirror, a breath spray, a fragrance mist, or any number of other things. The point is that it doesn’t look like an alarm, allowing me to preserve the element of surprise in an emergency (and preventing me from carrying something bulky and unattractive on my keyring). The wide range of color options is also a bonus.

The Birdie’s bold color yet discreet design complements my keychain. Courtesy Ashley Morris

It’s actually useful

Most importantly, the Birdie is as practical as it claims to be. As I said before, I luckily didn’t encounter any emergencies while trying it out, but the alarm is loud and guaranteed to turn heads — a test run in the park earned me many stares, a few dogs barking, and even a baby crying. Aside from the alarm itself, the flashlight is also a great addition to this latest version of the alarm. Living in Brooklyn, dog poop on the sidewalks are a regular — yet still entirely horrifying — encounter, and a dark sidewalk with low lighting doesn’t exactly help your chances. However, with the Birdie’s flashlight, I can avoid not only dog poop, but all sorts of treacherous underfoot substances like broken glass, spilled food, uneven sidewalks and more. The light even once prevented me from stepping into an open basement grate, which may not be self-defense, but definitely felt like a lifesaver at the time.

Although the Birdie makes my keychain slightly bulkier, I think it’s worth it for the convenience. Courtesy Ashley Morris

My verdict

Do I think the Birdie alarm is an absolute necessity? No — but I do think it’s a great investment in your personal safety. Keep in mind that the Birdie isn’t a weapon or tool for physical defense, so unfortunately, it won’t do much good in a physical altercation or emergency. Although it may not be able to fight off bad guys or teleport you to safety, it’s a helpful tool for getting attention or even getting away in a pinch. If you find yourself walking alone a lot, especially in the dark, this is definitely for you — even if you don’t use it as an alarm, it’s a handy flashlight tool to keep on your keyring. Plus, the added comfort of knowing that you have some form of easily accessible protection makes it worth purchasing.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s previously written about the best personal safety alarms. As an avid walker (and lover of nightlife and therefore frequent taker of night walks), I put the She’s Birdie Personal Safety Alarm to the test for a month to see how it held up as a safety tool.

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