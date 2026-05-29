If you’re experiencing discomfort or pain at your desk, you should consider adding more ergonomics to your setup. For many people, this starts with a more ergonomic office chair, but some may benefit more from a kneeling chair instead.

Kneeling chairs are specifically designed to open your hips, encourage core engagement, prevent strain and properly align your back. We spoke with doctors to learn more about the different types of kneeling chairs, and how they can help relieve discomfort at your desk. We’ve also compiled a list of the best kneeling chairs as recommended by our experts and rated by shoppers.

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The best kneeling chairs of 2026

Below are a mix of expert-recommended and top-rated kneeling chairs of different types. We list specifications like type, weight and supported weight under the “What to know” section of each recommendation.

Best kneeling chair

Sriram, CEO and founder of Integra Health, recommend this Balans kneeling chair — it has a simple, curved wooden base that allows the chair to rock back and forth, which can help maintain core strength and improve balance. It weighs less than 15 pounds, but still provides stability and doesn’t feel flimsy, says Conrad. “Some kneeling chairs don’t feel like they’re strong enough and will tilt with slight movements, but this one has been around for years and still offers great stability.”

Best budget kneeling chair

Sriram also recommends the Vivo kneeling chair. It’s another Balans style chair at a much lower price compared to the Varier above. It also has a solid wood frame and four-inch-thick cushions for added comfort. It supports up to 250 pounds and comes with a one year manufacturer’s warranty.

Top-rated saddle kneeling chair

This saddle-type kneeling chair is top-rated on Amazon, with a 4.3-star average rating from more than 3,400 customers. Unlike a traditional kneeling chair, it can rotate 360 degrees, is height adjustable and has wheels to move around easily. It can also support more weight — up to 400 pounds.

Top-rated x-framed kneeling chair

This x-framed kneeling chair can fold into a more compact size, making it better for storage than some Balans-type options. It’s also very adjustable — you can adjust the seat height and leg-rest height using the cutouts on the wood frame.

What is a kneeling chair?

The standard chair we all use at the computer puts the low back at approximately a 7-degree angle. This may be fine for just sitting, but combined with leaning forward for prolonged computer work, this can lead to back pain and other painful conditions, says Conrad.

Kneeling chairs, on the other hand, align your lumbar spine at a 20-degree angle, which helps contract your postural stabilizer muscles and improve lower back pain, according to our experts (and backed up by a research study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information). Kneeling chairs also angle your hips to rest in an open-angled position (around 110 degrees), relieving pressure on the spine and properly aligning your back, neck and shoulders to encourage core engagement and prevent back strain.

How we picked the best kneeling chairs

There are a few types of kneeling chairs that may benefit different body types and/or injury histories. Our experts told us to keep the following in mind when shopping for a kneeling chair:

Chair type

Balans-type kneeling chairs : In 1979, Scandinavian inventor Hans Christian Mengshoel created the Balans chair to provide a more balanced way of sitting. It’s typically made of wood and has a curved leg so you can rock back and forth.

: In 1979, Scandinavian inventor Hans Christian Mengshoel created the Balans chair to provide a more balanced way of sitting. It’s typically made of wood and has a curved leg so you can rock back and forth. X-framed kneeling chairs : These chairs have an X-shaped frame. One of the advantages of these chairs is that they are very height adjustable, so they work well for smaller and taller people.

: These chairs have an X-shaped frame. One of the advantages of these chairs is that they are very height adjustable, so they work well for smaller and taller people. Saddle chairs: A good option for people with degenerative knee conditions, these chairs are a “cross between X-framed and Balans kneeling chairs,” says Conrad. Saddle-type chairs don’t have knee pads for you to rest on — you sit on top of them like a horse saddle, which, like a more-typical kneeling chair, encourages the forward rotation of your pelvis, taking pressure off your spine and permitting it to maintain its normal lumbar curve.

Chair features

Height-adjustable: Height-adjustable kneeling chairs can help you get the best fit possible.

Height-adjustable kneeling chairs can help you get the best fit possible. Cushioning : Look for chairs with generous, thickly-padded cushions. They can help offload the pressure placed on the shins and knees with prolonged use, according to our experts.

: Look for chairs with generous, thickly-padded cushions. They can help offload the pressure placed on the shins and knees with prolonged use, according to our experts. Wheels: Kneeling chairs with wheels are easier to move around, and can be a better fit for multi-use home spaces.

Frequently asked questions Can you use a kneeling chair all day? You should aim to sit for about an hour at most before getting up to take a break, says Conrad. Experts recommend either standing or using a standing desk each hour that you sit, or getting up and walking around a bit, in order to stretch your muscles and avoid cramps. Who shouldn’t use a kneeling chair? Those with degenerative knee and hip conditions may want to avoid a kneeling chair, says Conrad. Although most kneeling chairs have reinforced cushions for the knees, they can “still lead to an increase in knee stiffness if you suffer from a degenerative cartilage condition in your knee or hip.” When in doubt, consult a doctor of chiropractic (DC) for an ergonomic evaluation to determine if a kneeling chair will work for your condition. What is active sitting? Active sitting (also known as dynamic sitting) is a way to sit that “helps duplicate your normal posture while standing or walking,” says Conrad. Kneeling chairs let you practice active sitting because they allow very slight movements which help activate the postural paraspinal muscles, similar to walking. By doing so, you can make improvements to your posture, reduce stress and help improve circulation. Is a kneeling chair better than a standing desk? Neither is better than the other, just different. Kneeling chairs can be better for you than a regular chair, and, similarly a standing desk can be better for you than a stationary desk — having both means you can engage in active sitting and standing. Plus, combining both lets you take a break from one to engage with the other.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Allen Conrad is a chiropractor and owner of Montgomery County Chiropractic Center in North Wales, Pennsylvania.

is a chiropractor and owner of Montgomery County Chiropractic Center in North Wales, Pennsylvania. Dr. Sapna Sriram, CEO and founder of Integra Health, an agency that offers personal health-care services in your home.

Why trust NBC Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, covering skin care, lifestyle and more, including stories on water-resistant sunscreens, whole-body deodorant and gardening essentials.

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and the outdoors, including stories on wireless earbuds, air purifiers and fitness trackers.

For this article, Morris and Rabinowitz spoke to experts about kneeling chairs and selected different kneeling chairs that aligned with expert guidance.

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