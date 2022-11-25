Black Friday is here. If you’re planning to invest in an air fryer to give as a gift or to cook up some crispy wings or crunchy fries for yourself, you’re in luck. Retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy are offering deep discounts on Black Friday. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales on air fryers from popular Select reader-favorite brands, like Cosori, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Ninja and more, all of which we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll also continue updating this list with new deals and savings throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 air fryer deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday air fryer deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 15,000 reviews at Amazon

This Select editor-favorite offers one-touch presets for fries, chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, cake and fish and comes in four colors. A digital screen lets you set the temperature and cook time if cooking your own recipes. It comes with a recipe book and unlimited access to GoWISE’s recipe app, along with a dishwasher-safe removable pan. An indicator light lets you know when cooking time has been reached.

4.6-star average rating from 56,828 reviews at Amazon

This Amazon bestseller and Select expert top pick from Instant Pot is a convection oven-style air fryer with two racks to maximize cooking space. It can air-fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat and rotisserie. It comes equipped with a non-stick drip pan and two perforated cooking trays, as well as a stainless-steel rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks, and lift tool.

4.6-star average rating from 479 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond

This Cuisinart air fryer is large enough to air-fry up to 3 pounds of French fries, toast six slices of bread, and bake a 4-pound chicken or 12-inch pizza, says the brand. It comes with a dual-sided grill and griddle plate, air fry basket, drip tray, baking pan and oven rack. It also has an auto shutoff, and a non-stick interior for easy cleanup.

4.8-star average rating from 16,168 reviews at Amazon

This air fryer has two baskets with independent 4-quart zones so you can cook two different foods two ways, both at the same time. You can also opt to cook using the same setting across its full 8-quart capacity. It can air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. It comes equipped with two 4-quart baskets, two non-stick crisper plates and 15 recipes.

4.5-star average rating from 21,975 reviews at Amazon

The Chefman TurboFry has four presets, for chicken, fish, French fries and meat and comes with an 8-quart non-stick basket and flat frying tray that are both dishwasher safe. Its compact stainless-steel design is good for small spaces, such as a dorm room, apartment kitchens, the office or an RV, says the brand.

Best Black Friday 2022 air fryer sales

Here are the best Black Friday air fryer sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Amazon: Up to 70% off air fryers Best Buy: Up to $140 off on air fryers Target: Up to 50% on air fryers Walmart: Up to 50% off on air fryers

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving —Nov. 25 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer day-long events. They’ve morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities over the next few days, and we’ll give you tips about what to buy now and what you may want to wait to buy.

