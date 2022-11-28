Best Cyber Monday 2022 air fryer deals

Cyber Monday is officially here. If you’re planning to invest in a new air fryer or gift one to someone else, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart are offering notable discounts. Some of these sales run through the end of the week, aka Cyber Week.

To help you make the most of your shopping, we compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales on air fryers that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings throughout the next few days.

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we run them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 15,000 reviews at Amazon

This Select editor-favorite offers one-touch presets for fries, chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, cake and fish, and a digital screen lets you set the temperature and cook time if cooking your own recipes. An indicator light lets you know when cooking time has been reached. The air fryer comes with a recipe book, unlimited access to GoWISE’s recipe app and a dishwasher-safe removable pan and is available in four colors.

4.6-star average rating from 30,382 reviews at Amazon

This Amazon bestseller and Select expert top pick from Instant Pot comes with two racks to maximize cooking space. It can air-fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat and rotisserie. It comes equipped with a non-stick drip pan and two perforated cooking trays, as well as a stainless-steel rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit and forks and lift tool.

4.6-star average rating from 479 reviews at Bed Bath & Beyond

This Cuisinart air fryer is large enough to air-fry up to 3 pounds of French fries, toast six slices of bread and bake a 4-pound chicken or 12-inch pizza, says the brand. It comes with a dual-sided grill and griddle plate, air fry basket, drip tray, baking pan and oven rack. It also has an auto shutoff and a non-stick interior for easy cleanup.

4.7-star average rating from 80,077 reviews on Amazon

The Cosori Pro II air fryer includes a 5.8-quart basket and 12 one-touch cooking functions to cook foods like steak, chicken, seafood and vegetables. Other basic cooking settings include toast, bake, preheat and keep warm. Compared to its last generation, this air fryer is 20% faster and uses 85% less oil when cooking, says the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 7,621 reviews on Amazon

This Breville Smart Oven has 13 cooking functions, including bake, roast, warm, proof, air fry, reheat, slow cook and dehydrate. It also has one-touch presets for pizza, cookies, toast and bagels — and its convection setting reduces cooking time by 30%, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 6,056 reviews on Amazon

The Chefman TurboFry has four presets, for chicken, fish, French fries and meat and comes with an 8-quart non-stick basket and flat frying tray that are both dishwasher safe. Its compact stainless-steel design is good for small spaces, such as a dorm room, apartment kitchens, the office or an RV, says the brand.

Here are the best Cyber Monday air fryer sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving – Nov. 28 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

