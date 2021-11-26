Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The price of laptops can range anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, depending on your needs — so whether you’re a gamer or someone who just wants to check a few news sites, Black Friday is a great time to invest in a laptop. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy cut prices across major brands like Alienware and Lenovo.

Best Buy’s prices are backed by a lowest price guarantee, too, so if you find a better deal, you can get the difference refunded. Combing through a variety of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we’ve compiled the best deals so you can enjoy your video gaming or zoom sessions for a fraction of the original price (as long as you act sooner than later as we expect a good portion of these to sell out over the coming days).

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 1,900 customers on Best Buy

Apple’s MacBook Pro comes with a large 13-inch display and a large 512GB solid state drive for storage. You can expect a high-quality retina display with True Tone technology as well as an incredibly fast response time thanks to the i5 processor.

Lowest price in recent history, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from over 240 customers on Best Buy

A massive 1TB of solid state drive storage will help any gamer hold a library of games on the go. The most recent NVIDIA RTX3060 graphics card release also means that they can have crystal clear images on their 16-inch screen.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 1,000 customers on Best Buy

With built-in Amazon Alexa, you can enhance your work day with this 360-degree flip laptop. The 15.6-inch screen and .76-inch thin design makes it great for doubling as a large tablet.

Lowest price in recent history, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 780 customers on Amazon

This Razer laptop was PCMag’s Editor’s Pick in 2020, and you can expect a 300Hz monitor refresh rate along with other great features like an astounding 5.1GHz turbo boost for heavy gaming. It’s also thin at .7-inches, so you should be able to carry it without it being too bulky, Razer says.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from over 4,000 customers on Amazon

Samsung’s compact chromebook can hold up to 64GB of storage, so you can save documents and add them to cloud storage as needed. Enable Google Assistant to help with daily computing tasks, and will last up to 12 hours on a single charge, Samsung says.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from over 50 customers on Walmart

For those that want to play the casual Minecraft game after their workday, this laptop provides a reasonable 256GB of storage with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650. The 17-inch display refreshes up to 144Hz, Lenovo says, so you can seamlessly transition from your work day to gaming.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 5,000 customers on Amazon

The Acer Nitro has one of the top graphics cards underneath its hood: the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti. While it doesn’t typically go on sale, its FHD 144Hz IPS display makes this a great gaming laptop option.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4-star average rating from over 700 customers on Amazon

This chromebook allows you to swap from a computer to a 11.6-inch tablet in seconds with a 360-degree hinge. It also comes with built-in antivirus software and automatically updates its OS.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 130 customers on Amazon

This Eluktronics gaming laptop has a speedy Ryzen 9 5900HX processor so the response time during gaming is incredibly fast and smooth, Eluktronics says. There’s also 16GB of dedicated VRAM to boost gaming performance on the 17-inch screen.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 100 customers on Samsung

Coming in two colors — a bright red option included — get 64GB of storage power along with a solid 1920 x 1080 screen resolution on this chromebook. It’s also relatively lightweight at 2.71 pounds.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from over 450 customers on Dell

Alienware is known for their high quality designs in the laptop gaming world, and this M15 R6 offers up to 4.5Hz with Turbo Boost enhance your gaming experience. The 15-inch, 165Hz screen reacts in 3ms for optimal, real-time gaming.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 7,000 customers on Best Buy

Apple users will rejoice in the speedy M1 chip used in the Air laptop. With a 256 GB hard drive and 8GB of memory, you can enjoy a speedy, easy-to-use working laptop with some light gaming options thanks to that M1 chip.

Lowest price in 30 days, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from over 60 customers on Best Buy

Customers have been drawn to this HP chromebook for the comfortable keyboard as well as the Fast Charge feature which will charge the battery to 50 percent in as little as 45 minutes. It also comes with a wireless HP Wireless magnetic pen to help complete your writing and design tasks.

