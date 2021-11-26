Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday is finally here: While the ongoing global supply chain issues persist, shoppers can still expect to find a wide range of tech deals available this Black Friday. Apple fans will be prioritizing Apple’s laptops, phones and accessories like the newly released Belkin charger. To help build your shopping list this Black Friday, we compiled the best sales and deals available on Apple products across retailers this holiday season, relying on price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you will get notable savings.

Best Apple Black Friday sales

Adorama : Up to $150 off select MacBooks and more deals on Airpods, Apple watches and Apple accessories

: Up to select MacBooks and more deals on Airpods, Apple watches and Apple accessories Apple : Get up to $100 in an Apple gift card when you buy an eligible product

: Get up to when you buy an eligible product B&H Photo : Up to $300 off select MacBooks, up to $50 off select Airpods and $60 off the Apple TV 4K

: Up to select MacBooks, up to select Airpods and the Apple TV 4K Best Buy : Up to $600 off select MacBook models, up to $60 off select Airpods, and more deals on Apple TV, iPhones and accessories.

: Up to select MacBook models, up to select Airpods, and more deals on Apple TV, iPhones and accessories. Target : Deals on Airpods, Apple Watches and iPhone cases and accessories

: Deals on Airpods, Apple Watches and iPhone cases and accessories Walmart: Deals on iPhones, Airpods, MacBooks, Apple Watches and more

Lowest price on Amazon since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from over 300 users on Amazon

This watch lets you receive calls, answer texts and more and has built-in GPS. According to Apple, the phone is swimproof and has an optical heart sensor that is able to track your heart rate.

Lowest price on Amazon ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from over 1,000 users on Amazon

According to Apple, AirPod Pro users can get more than 24 hours of listening time with just one charge in the MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods use three sizes of soft silicone tips that adjust to your ear. The AirPods were also designed with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, so you can hear the world around you, according to Apple.

Lowest price on Amazon ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 900 users on Amazon

The MagSafe Duo Charger is compatible with your iPhone 8s or later models, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods and other Qi-certified devices. The charger folds together to make it easier to pack and travel with, Apple says.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 2,950 reviews at Best Buy

This 16-inch display MacBook Pro is equipped with an Intel 9th Generation Core i7. The screen's retina display has four times the pixels of HD screens, Apple says. It equips a total storage capacity of 512GB and 16GB of RAM.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 138 reviews at Best Buy

If you’ve upgraded to the latest iPhone 13, you may want to consider upgrading your phone case as well. This phone case is made from specially tanned and finished leather, according to the brand. It is available in five colors, Dark Cherry, Golden Brown, Midnight, Sequoia Green and Wisteria.

Lowest price since September, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from over 2,800 reviews at Best Buy

The keyboard has full-sized backlit keys, one USB port, a trackpad and offers an adjustable tilt so users can angle the iPad screen as preferred. The keyboard folds into a case for easy traveling.

Lowest price since September, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from over 43,500 reviews on Amazon

The pencil offers Bluetooth connection with a variety of iPad generations and sizes so that users can draw, write, sketch and more. The pencil magnetically attaches to the iPads for easy storage. Apple promises near imperceptible lag from your hand motion to the work that appears on screen.

